Altomonte's Cafe 560 West Street Road
SANDWICHES
- Parma$8.99
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and your choice of bread & cheese.
- Cotto$8.99
Prosciutto Cotto, Aged Provolone, Mortadella, Roasted Peppers, and your choice of bread & cheese.
- Calabria$11.99
Hot Dry Cappicola, Hot Soppressata, Hot Calabrese Salami, Aged Provolone, Hot Pepper Spread
- Tre Re$11.99
Mortadella, Prosciutto Cotto, Prosciutto, Burrata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and your choice of bread & cheese.
- Tonno$13.99
Italian Calipo Tuna, Sliced Red Onion, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, and your choice of bread & cheese.
- Manzo$10.99
Bresaola, Parmigiano and your choice of bread & cheese.
- Caprese$9.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, and your choice of bread & cheese.
- Pizza Bianca$4.99
Foccacia with imported mortadella
COFFEE
Caffe
- Espresso$2.50
Single Shot of Espresso
- Doppio$4.00
Double Shot of Espresso
- Espresso Macchiato$3.00
Espresso with a touch of foam
- Espresso Con Panna$3.00
A shot of espresso topped with a rich dollop of whipped cream
- Double Espresso Macchiato$4.25
- Cappuccino for here$4.00
An espresso-based coffee drink that is prepared with steamed milk foam in a to-go cup.
- Latte for here$4.50
- Latte to go$5.50
Espresso with whipped milk and milk foam on top
- Drip Coffee to go$2.00
- Americano to go$3.75
Espresso topped with water
- Cappuccino to go$5.00
An espresso-based coffee drink that is prepared with steamed milk foam.
- Iced Double Espresso$4.00
- Iced Cappuccino$5.00
- Iced Latte$5.50
- Iced Drip Coffee$2.00
- Iced Cold Brew$5.00
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00
- Herbal Tea$3.50
- London Fog$4.50
- Italian Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Iced Tea
GELATO
Gelato Sizes
DRINKS
- Mole Cola$2.50
- Mole Cola Sugar Free$2.50
- A.Siciliana Aranciata$2.50
- A.Siciliana Limonata$2.50
- Ferrarelle Mineral Water 750ml$3.00
- Ferrarelle Mineral Water 330ml$2.50
- Ferrarelle Mineral Water Sparkling 750ml$3.00
- Ferrarelle Mineral Water Sparkling 330ml$2.50
- Acqua S. Felice Cs Natural 750ml$3.00
- Acqua S. Felice Cs Natural 375ml$2.50
- Acqua S. Felice Cs Sparkling 750ml$3.00
- Acqua S. Felice Cs Sparkling 375ml$2.50
- Acqua S. Felice Cs Light Sparkling 750ml$3.00
- Alto Soda Vanilla$2.50
- Alto Water$2.00
- Alto Soda RB$2.50
- Alto Soda Diet RB$2.50
- Alto Soda Ginger Ale$2.50
- Alto Soda Orange Cream$2.50