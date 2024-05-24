Am2Pm bistro 400 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW suite 129 129
Buffett
Breakfast Menu
- 2 Pancakes:$5.00
- 2 French Toast:$5.00
- Belgian Waffle:$5.00
- Scrambled Eggs:$4.00
- Bacon Per Slice:$2.50
- Sausage Link each:$2.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle:$10.00
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Bistro Sandwich:$8.00
- Breakfast parfait$5.00
- Bagel with cream cheese$5.00
- Pastry$4.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.50
- Lamb chops, and eggs$13.00
- Blueberry waffle$10.00
- Strawberry waffle$10.00
- Blueberry French toast$10.00
- Strawberry French toast$10.00
- shrimp and grits$20.00
- hashbrown$3.00
(678) 301-0028
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM