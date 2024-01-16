Ama 885 New Jersey Ave SE
Ama Spirits List
Agave
Amaro
- Alta Verde Amaro, Alto Adige$15.00
Tea, honey, alpine herbs, citrus fruits
- Amaro Nonino, Friuli$16.00
Bittersweet caramel, orange, gentian, wormwood, spice
- Amaro Pasubio, Piedmont$16.00
Wild blueberry, pine, bitter herbs, smoke
- Averna Amaro, Sicily$16.00
Myrtle orange, juniper berries, rosemary, sage
- Cardamaro, Piemonte$16.00
Ginger, artichoke, & oloroso sherry finish
- Cynar, Lambardi$15.00
Earthy artichoke, silky botanicals, sublime caramel
- De'etna, Sicily$16.00Out of stock
Orange peel, licorice, cinnamon, herbaceous black sugar
- Elisir Novasalus Vino, Alto Adige$16.00
Marsala acidity, herbal, ginger
- Fernet Branca Mente, Milano$15.00
Intense mint, bitter rhubarb, ginger, chamomile
- Fernet Branca, Milano$16.00
Complex bitter rhubarb, ginger, mint, chamomile
- Montenegro, Balogna$14.00
Mandarin orange, anise, coriander, bitter cherry
- Petru Ferro-China Bisleri, Lombardia$14.00
Cola, cherry, orange, cacao nib, cinnamon
- Petrus Boonekamp Amaro Bitter, Calabria$15.00
Licorice, fennel, ginger, star anise
- Rubarbo Sfumato, Trento$14.00
Berry notes, rhubarb, cinnamon, & eucalyptus
Aperitivo
Gin
Grappa
Liqueur
Mezcal
Rum
Vermouth
Whiskey
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$22.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$28.00
- Ardbeg 10 Single Malt Scotch$18.00
- Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon$21.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$14.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$32.00
- Laphroaig 16 Single Malt Scotch$18.00
- Macallan 12 Single Malt Scotch$16.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$16.00
- Oban 14 Single Malt Scotch$19.00
- Piggyback Rye 6$15.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$14.00
- Sazerac Rye 6 Year$16.00
- Whistlepig Rye 10$16.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon 101$15.00
- Wild Turkey Rye 101$16.00
- Wilderness Trail Bourbon$15.00
- Wilderness Trail Rye$16.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$18.00
Dinner
Stuzzichini
- Affettati
Speck, Mortadella, prosciutto San Daniele
- Crostini
Chicken liver pate, zucchini in Saor, Taggiasche tapenade (vegetarian)
- Fiori Di Zucca$8.00
Sage-battered zucchini blossoms
- Formaggio
Alta Badia, Montasio, 24 month Parmigiano Reggiano
- Fritto Misto$12.00
Lightly fried Mediterranean seafood medley
- Polpette Mondeghili$7.00Out of stock
Milanese-style beef, pork, and mortadella meatballs
Antipasti
- Acciughe$14.00
Anchovies prepared two ways: bagnetto verde or cultured butter and semi secchi tomatoes on ancient grain sourdough
- Barbabietole$16.00
Roasted beets in balsamic with fresh sheep's cheese, sprouted walnuts and tarragon
- Canederli$13.00
Tyrolean speck knödel dumpling with refreshing cabbage salad
- Carpaccio$19.00
Thinly sliced beef with a mixed greens sauce and shaved Parmigiano
- Tartare Di Salmone$20.00
Johanna's dad-Chef Andrea's - tuna tartare with sun-dried tomatoes and marinated eggplant
- Vitello Tonnato$18.00
Piedmontese dish of thinly sliced veal in a tuna and caper sauce
Assaggi
Verdure
- Broccoli Di Rapa$13.00
Simply sautéed rapini
- Carciofo Al Matone$15.00
Crispy artichoke 'under a brick' with Frescobaldi EVOO, nepitella, and fresh lemon
- Finocchio$15.00
Shaved fennel, lemon, and black pepper salad with shaved pecorino sardo
- Patate Al Forno$12.00
Roasted potatoes with rosemary, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
- Insalata Di Radicchio$16.00
Radicchio, crispy speck, and a leek chestnut honey balsamic
- Insalata Verde$14.00
Brimming with fresh greens and our signature dressing
- Scarola Alla Genovese$15.00
Sautéed escarole with anchovies, raisins, and pine nuts
Primi
- Lasganetta$30.00
Fresh pasta with wild mushroom, fowl, and Marsala ragu with mushroom bechamel and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Paccheri Con Gamberoni$32.00
Monograno felicetti matt flour pasta with an assortment of seafood
- Pansotti Con Sugo Di Noci$26.00
Very traditional Ligurian ravioli filled with 'Preboggion' (wild foraged greens), ricotta, and walnuts
- Raviolini Al Tocco$28.00
Ravioli filled with braised beef and escarole served in a meat jus
- Spaghetti Al Pomodoro$20.00
Monograno felicetti kamut flour pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh basil
- Trofie Di Castagne Con Pesto Genovese$24.00
Trofie pasta made with chestnut flour in a tigullio basil pesto
Secondi
- Coniglio$32.00
Braised rabbit stew with fennel, tomato, and ligurian taggiasche olives, served with house-made sourdough "Per Fare la Scarpetta"
- Orata Al Forno$52.00
Mediterranean sea bream baked in Himalayan rock salt, served with an olive, ramp, and green garlic salsa verde
- Pollo Arrosto Al Forno$32.00
Roasted half-chicken roasted with crispy skin and hints of fresh marjoram, served with mixed greens
- Tagliata Di Manzo$34.00
Seared steak of the day served with arugula, semi secchi tomatoes, and aged balsamic
- Vitello Alla Milanese$30.00Out of stock
Bone-in breaded veal chop, thinly pounded and served with arugula and lemon for a fresh squeeze
Caffé Food
Caffè
- Cantucci$5.00
- Cornetto Ripieno$7.00
- Cornetto Vuoto$6.00
An Italian croissant: A la crema, Gianduja, albicocca
- Farinata$7.00
- Focaccia
- Frittata$8.00
Leafy green frittata, Farinata frittata (vegan)
- Insalata Verde$10.00
- Macedonia Di Frutta
- Torta Salata Di Riso
Savory zucchini, arborio rice, and leafy greens tart
- Trancio Farcito$13.00
- Cafe Gelato and Sorbetto$7.00
Our flavors are made daily with the best ingredients - we'll tell you about today's flavors!
- Cafe Torte del Giorno$9.00
REPLENISHED CAFFE
Caffe Drinks
Caffè
- Bicerin$6.50
Espresso, hot chocolate & whipped cream
- Caffè$2.00
Single espresso
- Caffè Americano$3.75
Espresso with hot water
- Caffè Corretto$3.75
Espresso with a boozy twist
- Caffè Doppio$3.75
Double espresso
- Caffè Doppio Lungo$3.75
Long double espresso
- Caffè Doppio Ristretto$3.75
Short double espresso
- Caffè Freddo (A)$5.50
Iced Americano
- Caffè Latte$5.50
Espresso with steamed milk
- Caffè Lungo$2.00
Long single espresso
- Caffè Ristretto$2.00
Short single espresso
- Cappuccino$5.00
Perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Cappuccino Freddo$5.00
Iced espresso with milk & foam
- Cioccolato Caldo Con Panna Montata$5.50
Italian hot chocolate & whipped cream
- Gianduja Coffee$6.50
Chocolate hazelnut
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Italian Seltz$4.00
- Latte Freddo$5.50
Iced espresso with milk
- Macchiato$4.25
Espresso with a dash of foam
- Marocchino$4.25
Espresso, dash of foam and cocoa powder
- Shakerato$12.00
Rich vergnano espresso shaken & topped with spiced Marsala cream
- Spremuta (Fresh Squeezed Juice)$4.00
- Zabaglione Coffee$13.00
Dolci
- Tiramisu$15.00
Layers of sucanat mascarpone and buckwheat savoiardi dipped in caffè vergnano, sprinkled with cacao
- Semifreddo$14.00
Torrone and served with brachetto cherries. Contains tree nuts
- (D) Zabaglione$13.00
There is no translation for what zabaglione is - except to say it's delicious. Whisked pastured-raised egg yolks, sucanat, and Marsala served over fresh organic berries
- Panna Cotta$14.00
Raw honey, vanilla bean and kefir panna cotta with sucanat and raspberry sauce
- Cantucci Con Vin Santo$22.00
A perfect end to a meal - a glass of Vin Santo dessert wine with spelt and sprouted almond cantucci for dipping!
- Torte Del Giorno$11.00
Let us tell you about our daily Italian cake and crostata offerings
- Vin Santo$12.00
- Moscato D'Asti$12.00
- Brachetto D'Acqui$12.00
- Ligurian Limoncello$12.00
- Mezcal Arancello$12.00
- Zabaglione Caffé Shakerato$13.00
- Faccia Brutto (Amaro)$12.00
- Sfmato Rabarbaro (Amaro)$12.00
- Ramazzotti (Amaro)$12.00
- Don Ciccio & Figli$12.00
- Dessert Gelato & Sorbetto$10.00
- Caffe Coretto$3.75