Amanda's Fonda
NA Drinks
Appetizers
- Guacamole AP$8.99
Made in house daily with fresh tortilla chips.
- Queso AP$8.49
Queso blanco mixed with jalapenos, pico de gallo and green onions. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Mini Chimis$9.99
Filled with refried beans and cheese. Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken,
- Nachos Especial$12.99
Loaded with cheddar, beans, black olives, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Choice ground beef, shredded beef or chicken.
- Bacon Stuffed Jalapenos$10.99
Stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with queso. Served over fresh onions and peppers on sizzling skillet.
- Dip Trio$9.99
Housemade guacamole, queso and bean dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Quesadilla$12.99
Salads
- Mango Grilled Salad$12.49
Choice of grilled chicken or carnitas served on a bed of mixed greens with mango, red peppers, avocado and housemade honey lime dressing.
- Fiesta Taco Salad$10.99
Served in a freshly fried tortilla shell with refried beans topped with ground beef, cheese, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsa ranch dressing. Choice ground beef, shredded beef or chicken.
Burritos Fonda
- Asado Chicken Burrito$13.99
Chicken, bacon, rice and black beans & corn salsa. Served with side of rice, Amanda's Slaw, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red or green sauce. Upgrade to chili verde or queso for $1.99
- Big Steak Burrito$15.99
Steak, potatoes, onion, green chilis, cheese chipotle crema and guacamole. Served with side of rice, Amanda's Slaw, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red or green sauce. Upgrade to chili verde or queso for $1.99
- Bodacious$13.99
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with beans and cheese. Served with side of rice, Amanda's Slaw, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red or green sauce. Upgrade to chili verde or queso for $1.99
- Carnitas California Burrito$15.29
Slow roasted pork, potatoes, onions, green chilis, cheese and avocado. Served with side of rice, Amanda's Slaw, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red or green sauce. Upgrade to chili verde or queso for $1.99
- Fajita Burrito$15.99
Steak or chicken with red and green peppers, onions and cheese. Served with side of rice, Amanda's Slaw, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red or green sauce. Upgrade to chili verde or queso for $1.99
- Chimichanga$13.99
- Gordo Burrito$15.95
- Classic Burrito$12.95
- Veg Burrito$13.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$18.99
Sauteed with fresh onion and peppers. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Steak Fajitas$19.99
Sauteed with fresh onion and peppers. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Sauteed with fresh onion and peppers. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Veg Fajitas$14.99
- Combo Fajitas$21.99
Choice two. Steak, shrimp and chicken. Sauteed with fresh onion and peppers. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajitas for Two$31.99
Double the meat. Sauteed with fresh onion and peppers. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Molcajete
- Molcajete For One$20.99
Chicken, skirt steak and chorizo on top of sauteed onions and peppers, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and Truck salsa. Topped with grilled jalapeno and green onion. Served with rice, beans, Amanda's Slaw, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Molcajete For Two$34.99
Chicken, skirt steak and chorizo on top of sauteed onions and peppers, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and Truck salsa. Topped with grilled jalapeno and green onion. Served with rice, beans, Amanda's Slaw, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Tacos
- Amanda's Fried Fish Tacos$12.29
- Amanda's Grilled Fish Tacos$12.29
choice of Grilled tilapia or beer battered pollock served on Amanda's Slaw. Topped with avocado sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
- Chipotle BBQ Pork Tacos$14.99
Served on cabbage with chipotle lime BBQ sauce and cotij cheese. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
- Grilled Steak Tacos$17.99
Skirt steak, whole beans, radishes, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
- Steak Chipotle Tacos$14.99
Skirt Steak, black bean & corn salsa, Cotija cheese and chipotle crema. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
- Truck Taco$11.99
Chicken or Carnitas, onions, fresh cilantro, lime and truck salsa. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
Amanda's Classics
- Arroz Con Pollo$15.99
An Amanda's Favorite! Chicken breast sauteed with peppers and onions, tossed in a tomato herb sauce and covered in cheddar cheese. Served over rice. Served with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Camarones A La Diabla$17.95
- Camarones A la Mexicana$17.95
- Carne Asada$22.99
A generous portion of marinated skirt steak. Topped with radishes and grilled green onions. Served with rice, beans, Amanda's Slaw and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Carnitas$14.99
Slow Cooked tender pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.
- Flautas$11.99
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with fresh cabbage, Truck sauce, avocado sauce and Cotjia cheese. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
- Pescado Veracruz$16.95
- Pollo Borracho$15.49
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, peppers, green olives and black olives in a white wine and tomato herb sauce. Served with rice. Served with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Pollo Con Crema$15.95
- Seafood Enchilada$15.99
Shrimp, crab and scallops topped with cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, Amanda's Slaw.
- Steak Ranchero$18.49
Skirt steak sauteed with mushrooms, peppers and onions, tossed in a verde sauce. Served with rice, beans, Amanda's Slaw and your choice of four or corn tortillas.
- Taquitos$11.99
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with fresh cabbage, Truck sauce, avocado sauce and Cotjia cheese. Served with rice, beans and Amanda's Slaw.
Combos
Kids Meals
- Kids Quesadilla$6.29
Served with choice of fruit cup or french fries and a beverage
- Chicken Nuggets$6.29
Served with choice of fruit cup or french fries and a beverage
- Kid's Cheeseburger$6.29
Served with choice of fruit cup or french fries and a beverage
- Kid's Taco$6.29
Served with choice of fruit cup or french fries and a beverage
- Mac and Cheese$6.29
Served with choice of fruit cup or french fries and a beverage
Desserts
Ala Carte
- SD Pork Tamale$3.79
- SD Ground Beef Taco$3.79
- SD Shred Beef Taco$3.79
- SD Chicken Taco$3.79
- SD Ground Beef Tostada$3.79
- SD Shred Beef Tostada$3.79
- SD Chicken Tostada$3.79
- SD Bean Tostada$2.99
- SD Guac Tostada$3.79
- SD Spin & Mush Enchilada$3.79
- SD Ground Beef Enchilada$3.79
- SD Shred Beef Enchilada$3.79
- SD Chicken Enchilada$3.79
- SD Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- SD Chili Relleno$3.79
- Chips & Salsa 16 fl oz$5.99
- Chips & Salsa 32 fl oz$10.99
- Bowl Ch Verde$5.50
- SD Tortillas$1.75