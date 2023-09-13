Amano's Worthington Square Mall
Appetizers
Tachos
Tater tots loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion and jalapenos. Served with sour cream
Spicy Cheese Curds
Baby Bellas
Lightly breaded crimini & portobello mushrooms served with creamy horseradish sauce
Cheddar Cheese Pretzel Bites
A sweet & salty pretzel bite served with honey mustard
One Pound Meatball (It's so Good)
Made with one pound of our signature meatball blend, stuffed with fresh Italian cheese on a bed of our house-made arrabiata sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Toasted garlic bread with mozzarella & provolone cheese served with house-made marinara.
Pot Stickers
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Provolone, cheddar, onions and green peppers
Pickle Fries
Served with Sriracha Ranch
Loaded Potato Skins
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
Mozzarella Sticks
with house made marinara sauce
Wings & Things
Subs & Sandwiches
Classic Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato and Italian dressing
Ham & Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese
Chicken Parmesean Sub
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese
Crunchy Cod Sandwich
Breaded cod with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Grilled Bologna
Thick-sliced German bologna, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Italian marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a kaiser bun.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced sirloin with green peppers, onions, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Philly
Diced Chicken breast with green peppers, onions, and melted provolone & mozzarella cheeses
Half Sub/Salad
Your choice of 1/2 Italian, ham or turkey with a small Amano's salad
Italian Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced Italian style beef topped with banana preppers and served with au jus
Burgers
Salads
Small Amano's Salad
Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese
Large Amano's Salad
Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, served with garlic bread
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, rotini pasta, tomatoes, chopped bacon, provolone cheese. Served with garlic bread
Classic Caesar Salad
Classic caesar served with garlic bread
Small Caesar Salad
Smaller Classic caesar
Crusted Chicken Salad
Tossed with mixed greens, tomatoes, rotini pasta, served with garlic bread
Entrees
Chicken Parmesean Dinner
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted cheese and house-made arrabiata sauce served with garlic bread
Jumbo Spinach Florentine Ravioli
Stuffed with a blend of spinach, ricotta, bleu, and Parmesan cheeses with house-made arribiata sauce and garlic bread
Spaghetti Dinner
Served with house-made arrabiata sauce and garlic bread
Veal Parm
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing
Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Ranch or Caesar dressing
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green peppers and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo tossed breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
Sides
10" Personal Size Pizzas
12" Pizzas
16" Pizzas
Gluten Free 10" Pizzas *Prepared in a kitchen containing gluten items
Gluten Free 10" Cheese BYO
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.
Gluten Free 10" Spicy Double Pepperoni
Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.
Gluten Free 10" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion. Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.
Gluten Free 10" Veggie
Mushroom, green peppers, onion and black and green olives. Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.
Gluten Free 10" White
Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.
Gluten Free 10" Meat Madness
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and ham. Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.