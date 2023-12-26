Amante
Full Menu
Salsa's and Dips
- Salsa Roja$6.00
Classic fire roasted tomato salsa, cilantro
- Salsa De Aguacate$6.00
Avocado, green chilies, garlic, lime, cilantro
- Muerte Salsa$6.00
Habenero, roasted garlic, agave, ginger
- Salsa Verde$6.00
Fire roasted tomatillo, hatch chilie, cilantro, red onion, lime
- Pineapple + Habenero$6.00
Pineapple, pico de gallo, lime, habenero, cilantro, red onion
- Fundido Queso$7.00
Spanish three cheese dip, green chili, scallions, cotija, taki dust
- Fundido Queso De Carne$8.00
Spanish three cheese dip, ground beef, green chili, scallions, cotija, taki dust
- Salsa + Dip Flight$14.00
Pick any three salsas.
Street Food
- Hand Pies$10.00
Fried Empanadas, carne picada, white cheddar, chile crema, cilantro, cotija
- Chicken Taquitos(3)$10.00
Adobo mango chicken, white cheddar, fried corn tortilla, chile crema, cotija, cilantro
- Beef Taquitos (3)$10.00
Carne picada, white cheddar, fried corn tortilla, chile crema, cotija, cilantro
- Street Fries$14.00
Sweet potato fries, pork belly al pastor, street corn, fundido, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija, cilantro, taki dust, lime
- Contenedor Nachos$14.00
Chicken,carne picada, white cheddar, cotija, salsa roja, verde salsa, aguacate, ensalada de repollo, scallions, chile crema, taki dust
- North Shore Nachos**$16.00
Yellow fin tuna poke, lime, ponzu, sakura sauce, ensalada de repollo, pineapple habenero salsa, pickled onion, cilantro, cotija
- Esquites - Street Corn$6.00
Corn, chile crema, lime, cotija, scallions, pickled onions, jalapenos
Tacos
- BarbieCoa$7.00
Guajillo chile braised beef, cilantro, pickled onion, cotija, lime
- Box Taco$5.00
Carne picada ground beef, salsa roja, white cheddar, ensalada de repollo
- Birds of a Feather$6.00
Adobo mango chicken, salsa roja, whtie cheddar, ensalada de repollo
- Mr. Leslie Chow$7.00
Rice flour fried shrimp, thai chile ponzu salad, scallions, cilantro, sakura, ensalada de repollo
- Dog the Bounty Hunter**$8.00
Yellow fin tuna poke, ponzu sauce, pineapple habenero salsa, scallions, cilantro, sakura, ensalada de repollo
- Aphrodite's Love$7.00
Falafel, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, ensalada de repollo, pickled onions, cotija
- The Shepard$7.00
Pork belly, orange chipotle honey, pineapple habenero salsa, verde salsa, pickled onion, ensalada de repollo, cotija
- Tatanka Taco$7.00
Adobo mango chicken, valentina buffalo wing sauce, bleu cheese, pickled onion, ensalada de repollo
- To the Moon$6.00
Grilled Portabello mushrooms, pickled hot peppers, aguacate, ensalada de repollo, cotija
- Always Sunny Philly$6.00
Guajillo chile braised beef, mushrooms, peppers + onions, queso, scallions
- Birra Barria (3)$17.00
Pressed guajillo chile beer braised beef + white cheddar, pan drippings, cilantro, cotija
Bowls
- Mac + Charlie Go Bowling$10.00
Pulled chile braised beef, queso, portobello mushrooms, peppers + onions, cliantro lime rice, ensalada de repollo, scallions
- Aloha Bowl**$15.00
Yellow fin tuna poke, ponzu, pineapple habenero salsa, aguacate, ensalada de repollo, cilantro lime rice, fresh jalapeno, cotija
- Im-Peck-Able Bowl$10.00
Adobo mango marinated chicken, white cheddar, salsa roja, ensalada de repollo, cilantro lime rice, scallions, chile crema
- Belly Dancer Bowl$14.00
Crispy pork belly, orange chipotle honey, pineapple habenero salsa, salsa verde, pickled onions, cotija, ensalada de repollo, cilantro lime rice
Kids
Desserts
Open Food
N.A. Beverage
Quesadillas
Bar Menu
Delta 8 Beverages
Cans and Bottles
White Wine
Red Wine
Cocktails
- Amante Margarita$10.00
Espolon Blanco, Jameson Orange, lime juice
- Mami Chula$14.00
Casamigos Repasado, Cointreau, lime juice, agave,
- Racks on Racks$20.00
El Tesoro, Grand Marnier, lime juice, agave, black salt rim
- Margarita De La Casa$7.00
Sauza silver, triple sec, lime and orange, agave
- El Diablo$11.00
Jose Cuervo Reposado, Creme de Casis, habenero simple syrup, lime, ginger beer, chamoy+tajin straw
- Paloma$10.00
El Jimador Reposado, muddled lime, grapefruit soda
- Mojito$10.00
Havanna anejo blanco rum, muddled mint, lime, simple syrup, soda
- Mexican 75$12.00
Olmeca Altos, lime juice, prosecco
- Cherry Berry Sangria$11.00
La Maltida Rioja, blueberry, strawberry puree, citrus, triple sec, cherry soda
- Seasonal Sangria$11.00
Pumpkin Spice, apple cider, spiced rum, fruit
- Seasonal Frozen Drink$7.00
Apple Cider
- Flor Rosa$6.00
Raspberry, vodka, lemon, hibiscus syrup
- L.I.T.$10.00
Top Shelf
- Amaretto Sour$7.50
- $5 Marg$5.00