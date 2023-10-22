Spend $40, save $4
PIZZA

Small Pizza

Small Amante Special Pizza
$17.50
Small Amore
$16.45
Small BBQ chicken
$16.50
Small Bella Luna
$16.45
Small Caesar's Special
$16.50
Small Cheese
$16.45
Small Chicken Pesto
$17.50
Small Combo Pizza
$16.50
Small Eggplant Lovers
$16.50
Small Feta Fetish
$16.45
Small Florence
$16.50
Small Gorgonzola Guru
$17.50
Small Hawaiian
$16.50
Small House Special Pizza
$17.50
Small Margherita
$16.50
Small Meat Lover Pizza
$16.50
Small Morning Glory
$16.50
Small Napoli
$16.45
Small Neron
$16.50
Small Quatro Formaggio
$17.50
Small Roma
$16.45
Small Seatttle's Favorite
$16.50
Small Siciliano
$18.65
Small Thai House Pizza
$16.50
Small Veggie
$16.50
Small Venice Pizza
$17.50
Small Muchacho pizza
$16.50

Medium Pizza

Medium Amante Special Pizza
$22.55
Medium Amore
$20.70
Medium BBQ chicken
$21.55
Medium Bella Luna
$20.70
Medium Caesar's Special
$21.55
Medium Cheese
$20.70
Medium Chicken Pesto
$22.55
Medium Combo Pizza
$21.55
Medium Eggplant Lovers
$21.55
Medium Feta Fetish
$20.70
Medium Florence
$21.55
Medium Gorgonzola Guru
$22.55
Medium Hawaiian
$21.55
Medium House Special Pizza
$22.55
Medium Margherita
$21.55
Medium Meat Lover Pizza
$21.55
Medium Morning Glory
$21.55
Medium Napoli
$20.70
Medium Neron
$21.55
Medium Quatro Formaggio
$22.55
Medium Roma
$20.70
Medium Seatttle's Favorite
$21.55
Medium Siciliano
$24.55
Medium Spartacus
$21.55
Medium Thai House Pizza
$21.55
Medium Veggie
$21.55
Medium Venice Pizza
$22.55

Large Pizza

Large Amante Special Pizza
$27.80
Large Amore
$26.80
Large BBQ chicken
$27.05
Large Bella Luna
$26.80
Large Caesar's Special
$27.05
Large Cheese
$26.80
Large Chicken Pesto
$27.80
Large Combo Pizza
$27.05
Large Eggplant Lovers
$27.05
Large Feta Fetish
$26.80
Large Florence
$27.05
Large Gorgonzola Guru
$27.80
Large Hawaiian
$27.05
Large House Special Pizza
$27.80
Large Margherita
$27.05
Large Meat Lover Pizza
$27.05
Large Morning Glory
$27.05
Large Napoli
$26.80
Large Neron
$27.05
Large Quatro Formaggio
$27.80
Large Roma
$26.80
Large Seatttle's Favorite
$27.05
Large Siciliano
$28.45
Large Spartacus
$27.05
Large Thai House Pizza
$27.05
Large Veggie
$27.05
Large Venice Pizza
$27.80
Large Muchacho pizza
$27.05

Extra Large Pizza

Extra Large Amante Special Pizza
$30.45
Extra Large Amore
$28.95
Extra Large BBQ chicken
$29.45
Extra Large Bella Luna
$28.95
Extra Large Caesar's Special
$29.45
Extra Large Cheese
$28.95
Extra Large Chicken Pesto
$30.45
Extra Large Combo Pizza
$29.45
Extra Large Eggplant Lovers
$29.45
Extra Large Feta Fetish
$28.95
Extra Large Florence
$29.45
Extra Large Gorgonzola Guru
$30.45
Extra Large Hawaiian
$29.45
Extra Large House Special Pizza
$30.45
Extra Large Margherita
$29.45
Extra Large Meat Lover Pizza
$29.45
Extra Large Morning Glory
$29.45
Extra Large Napoli
$28.95
Extra Large Neron
$29.45
Extra Large Quatro Formaggio
$30.45
Extra Large Roma
$28.95
Extra Large Seatttle's Favorite
$29.45
Extra Large Siciliano
$31.45
Extra Large Spartacus
$29.45
Extra Large Thai House Pizza
$29.45
Extra Large Veggie
$29.45
Extra Large Venice Pizza
$30.45
Extra Large Muchacho Pizza
$29.45

Half & Half Pizzas

Medium Half & Half Pizza
Large Half & Half Pizza
Extra Large Half & Half Pizza

MENU

APPETIZER

Bread Sticks
$8.95

Topped with melted butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, include side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread
$8.50

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Bread
$11.99

Served with marinara sauce

Pesto Bread
$8.95

Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks
$9.25

Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Strips
$11.55

Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

6 Buffalo Wings
$9.99

Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

12 Buffalo wings
$16.99

Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Italian Meatballs
$11.50

served with meat sauce

Jalapeno Poppers
$9.50

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, rolled in breading and baked to perfection.

Coconut Shrimp
$12.50

Served with sweet chili sauce and pineapple, topped with shredded coconut.

SALAD

House Salad
$12.95

Mixed spring greens, tomatoes,cucumbers, red onions,roasted red peppers,feta cheese,kalamata olives and our homemade house dressing topped with hardboiled egg

Ceaser Salad
$11.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, lemon wedges, freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons

Chef's Salad
$14.95

lettuce, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, o;oves, mushroom, seeds, tomatoes, cucmbers, greek olives, pepperoncini, artichoke heart with our homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, canadian bacon and salami

Greek Salad
$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucmbers, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese with italian dressing

Fancy Green Salad
$13.95

Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts, dried cranberries and goat cheese topped with raspberry dressing.

Spinach Salad
$13.95

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, feta cheese, bacon topped with house dressing

Artichoke & Tomato Salad
$13.95

mixed spring greens, artichokes, tomatoes, freshly grated parmasan cheese topped with yourr choice of dressing

Garden Salad
$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of dressing

Chicken & Avocado Salad
$13.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, fresh grated parmesan cheese topped with house dressing

Chrispy Chicken Salad
$13.95

Breaded chicken, lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, bacon, boiled egg and honey mustard

CALZONE

Build Your Own Calzone
$14.50

Use these toppings to build or add to anythin

Amante Calzone
$16.50

Onions, black olives, shredded pepperoni and spinach

Veggie Calzone
$15.50

Mushrooms, roasted garlic, spinach and roasted red peppers

BBQ Chicken Calzone
$16.50

BBQ chicken, Onions & cheddar cheese

Meat Lover Calzone
$16.50

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage & bacon

Thai House Calzone
$16.50

Olive oil base, chicken, spinach, green peppersn & onions topped with a spicy thai peanut sauce and fresh cilantro

Gorgonzola Guru Calzone
$16.50

Gorgonzola cheese, capers, artichoke hearts & sun dried tomatoes

HOT SUB

Chicken Parmesan Sub
$14.95

Tender chicken breast, marinara sauce, oninions, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on French bread

BBQ Chicken Sub
$14.95

Chicken breast baked in our special BBQ sauce with onions, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on French bread

Meatball Parmesan Sub
$14.95

Baked meatballs, onions, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on french bread with marinara sauce

Caesar Chicken Sub
$14.95

Caeser dressing, tender chicken breast, onions, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and roasted red peppers

Chicken Pesto Sub
$14.95

Basil pesto, chicken, onion & fresh tomatoes on french bread

Super Sub
$14.95

Canadian bacon, salami & pepperoni with pizza sauce

Italian Salamon Sub
$14.95

Italian salami, mozzarella cheese & italian dressing

Chicken Ranch Sub
$14.95

Chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, Mozzarella cheese & lettuce

GRINDER

Ham Grinder
$14.95

Ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce & seasoning

Canadian Style Bacon Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Pepperoni Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Turkey Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Roasted Beef Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Cold Cut Grinder
$14.95

Canadian bacon, ham & salami lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Meatball Grinder
$14.95

with meat sauce, cheese & spices

Pastrami Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Salami Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Tuna Sub Grinder
$14.95

lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Veggie Grinder
$13.95

Balck olive, mushroom, onion, tomatoes, green pepperswith lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

PASTA

Tortellini Alfredo
$14.95

Cheese filled tortellini in homemade alfredo sauce

Tortellini Special
$15.95

Cheese filled tortellini with bacon and green peas in homemade Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo
$14.95

Fettuccine noodles smothered in Alfredo sauce

Puttanesca
$16.95

Black olives, artichokes hearts, cheese tortellini, mushroom capers, parmesan cheese and pesto topped with feta cheese and marinara sauce

Beef Lasagna
$14.95

Lasagna in Amante's homemade marinara or meat sauce

Penne Pasta
$14.95

In Amante's homemade marinara or meat sauce

Chicken Penne
$15.95

Grilled chicken, garlic & artichoke hearts in pesto sauce

Rosemary Chicken Ravioli
$15.95

Sauteed with olive oil garlic, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese in our homemade marinara sauce

Baked Cannelloni
$16.95

Two pasta rolls filled with ground beef, cheese & spice, baked and smothered in homemade marinara or meat sauce topped with mozzarelaa cheese

Baked Manicotti
$15.95

Two pasta rolls filled with a blend of cheese baked and smothered in homemade marinara or meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked Fettuccine Formaggio
$16.95

Alfredo sauce and meatballs with gorgonzola, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses

Four Cheese Baked Spaghetti
$17.95

Baked in marinara or meat sauce and smothered with mozzarella, parmesan, romano and feta cheeses

Spaghetti Veneto
$16.95

Spaghetti noodles in a sauteed blend of italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and black olives in homemade marinara sauce

Spaghetti
$12.95

Served in homemade marinara or meat sauce

White Spaghetti
$12.95

Spaghetti noodles served with roasted garlic & butter topped with romano cheese

Fettuccine Carbonara
$16.95

Bacom, mushroom & diced tomatoes served with Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan
$16.95

Two breaded chicken breast baked with marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a bed of spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan
$16.95

Baked eggplant with marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a bed of spaghetti

Low Carb Addict
$16.95

Italian meatballs smothered in our meat sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese

No Dough Pizza
$16.95

Meat sauce, mozzarella cheese & choice of two pizza toppings

Low Carb Chicken Parmesan
$16.95

Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parm cheese

Low Carb Eggplant Parmesan
$16.95

Eggplant covered with marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese

DESSERTS

Baklava
$5.75

Flaky layers of golden pastry, seperated by sweet walnuts and syrup

Layer Mud Pie
$5.75

Thick chocolate cookie crust, a serving o mocha ice cream, topped with chocolate sprinkles and whipped cream

Chocolate Sour Cream Cake
$5.75

Thick chocolate cake smothered in rich chocolate frosting

Tiramisu
$5.75

Espresso drenched caked layered with mascarpone cheese mousse topped with cocoa sugar

New York Cheesecake
$5.75
Carrot Cake
$5.75

DRINKS

Soda Can
$1.99
2L Soda
$4.50
6 Pack Sodas
$6.49

SIDE

Side of Alfredo Sauce
$3.50
Side of Meat Sauce
$3.00
Side Salad
$3.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and black olives topped with your choice of dressing

Side Caeser Salad
$3.95

Romaine, lemon wedges, fresh grated parmesan cheese & croutons

Marinara
$3.50

SIDE DRESSING

Thousand Island Dressing
$0.35
Homemade Chef's Dressing
$0.35
Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.35
Ranch Dressing
$0.35
Raspberry Dressing
$0.35
Honey Mustard Dressing
$0.35
Caesar Dressing
$0.35
Italian Dressing
$0.35