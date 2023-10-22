2x points now for loyalty members
Amante Pizza & Pasta - Kirkland
PIZZA
MENU
APPETIZER
Topped with melted butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, include side of marinara sauce.
Served with marinara sauce
Served with marinara sauce
Served with marinara sauce
Served with marinara sauce
Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
served with meat sauce
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, rolled in breading and baked to perfection.
Served with sweet chili sauce and pineapple, topped with shredded coconut.
SALAD
Mixed spring greens, tomatoes,cucumbers, red onions,roasted red peppers,feta cheese,kalamata olives and our homemade house dressing topped with hardboiled egg
Fresh romaine lettuce, lemon wedges, freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons
lettuce, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, o;oves, mushroom, seeds, tomatoes, cucmbers, greek olives, pepperoncini, artichoke heart with our homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, canadian bacon and salami
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucmbers, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese with italian dressing
Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts, dried cranberries and goat cheese topped with raspberry dressing.
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, feta cheese, bacon topped with house dressing
mixed spring greens, artichokes, tomatoes, freshly grated parmasan cheese topped with yourr choice of dressing
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of dressing
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, fresh grated parmesan cheese topped with house dressing
Breaded chicken, lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, bacon, boiled egg and honey mustard
CALZONE
Onions, black olives, shredded pepperoni and spinach
Mushrooms, roasted garlic, spinach and roasted red peppers
BBQ chicken, Onions & cheddar cheese
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage & bacon
Olive oil base, chicken, spinach, green peppersn & onions topped with a spicy thai peanut sauce and fresh cilantro
Gorgonzola cheese, capers, artichoke hearts & sun dried tomatoes
HOT SUB
Tender chicken breast, marinara sauce, oninions, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on French bread
Chicken breast baked in our special BBQ sauce with onions, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on French bread
Baked meatballs, onions, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on french bread with marinara sauce
Caeser dressing, tender chicken breast, onions, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and roasted red peppers
Basil pesto, chicken, onion & fresh tomatoes on french bread
Canadian bacon, salami & pepperoni with pizza sauce
Italian salami, mozzarella cheese & italian dressing
Chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, Mozzarella cheese & lettuce
GRINDER
Ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce & seasoning
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
Canadian bacon, ham & salami lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
with meat sauce, cheese & spices
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
Balck olive, mushroom, onion, tomatoes, green pepperswith lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
PASTA
Cheese filled tortellini in homemade alfredo sauce
Cheese filled tortellini with bacon and green peas in homemade Alfredo sauce
Fettuccine noodles smothered in Alfredo sauce
Black olives, artichokes hearts, cheese tortellini, mushroom capers, parmesan cheese and pesto topped with feta cheese and marinara sauce
Lasagna in Amante's homemade marinara or meat sauce
In Amante's homemade marinara or meat sauce
Grilled chicken, garlic & artichoke hearts in pesto sauce
Sauteed with olive oil garlic, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese in our homemade marinara sauce
Two pasta rolls filled with ground beef, cheese & spice, baked and smothered in homemade marinara or meat sauce topped with mozzarelaa cheese
Two pasta rolls filled with a blend of cheese baked and smothered in homemade marinara or meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Alfredo sauce and meatballs with gorgonzola, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses
Baked in marinara or meat sauce and smothered with mozzarella, parmesan, romano and feta cheeses
Spaghetti noodles in a sauteed blend of italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and black olives in homemade marinara sauce
Served in homemade marinara or meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles served with roasted garlic & butter topped with romano cheese
Bacom, mushroom & diced tomatoes served with Alfredo sauce
Two breaded chicken breast baked with marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a bed of spaghetti
Baked eggplant with marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a bed of spaghetti
Italian meatballs smothered in our meat sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Meat sauce, mozzarella cheese & choice of two pizza toppings
Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parm cheese
Eggplant covered with marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese
DESSERTS
Flaky layers of golden pastry, seperated by sweet walnuts and syrup
Thick chocolate cookie crust, a serving o mocha ice cream, topped with chocolate sprinkles and whipped cream
Thick chocolate cake smothered in rich chocolate frosting
Espresso drenched caked layered with mascarpone cheese mousse topped with cocoa sugar