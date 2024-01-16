Skip to Main content
Amara Cafe
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Amara Cafe
We are not accepting online orders right now.
534 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10009
Coffee
Beverages
Pastry
Breakfast
Sandwich
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Americano
$3.85
Cappuccino
$4.75
Latte
$5.00
Espresso
$3.50
Double Espresso 2
$5.00
Red eye
$4.50
Mocha
$5.50
Cortado
$4.00
Flat White
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$5.00
TEA
Teas
$3.00
Beverages
COLD BREW
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$3.50
Iced tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.50
still water
$2.50
sparkling water
$3.00
Limonata
$3.00
Aranciata
$3.00
Aranciata Rossa
$3.00
Pastry
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
Croissant
$3.00
Breakfast
Parfait
$6.00
Avocado Toast
$8.00
OUT OF STOCK
Sandwich
Tuna
$10.00
Prosciutto
$11.00
Roast Beef
OUT OF STOCK
Hummus
OUT OF STOCK
Chicken
$10.00
Amara Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 644-4640
534 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10009
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement