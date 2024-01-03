Skip to Main content
Amarena 151 East 82nd Street
Amarena 151 East 82nd Street
COFFEE
BEVERAGES
BAKERY
SANDWICHES
SIDES
PRESSED SANDWICHES
COFFEE
Regular
$4.00
Decaf
$4.00
Espresso
$6.50
Espresso Lungo
$6.50
Espresso Doppio-Double
$7.00
Macchiato
$7.00
Americano
$6.00
Capuccino
$8.50
Latte
$8.50
Pistachio Latte
$10.00
Cold Brew
$8.00
Matcha Latte
$9.00
Chai Latte
$9.00
Tea
$8.50
BEVERAGES
Orange Juice
$10.00
Grapefruit Juice
$10.00
Green Juice (Apple, Celery, Spinach)
$12.00
Sm Still
$5.00
Lg Still
$9.00
Sm Seltzer
$5.00
Lg Seltzer
$9.00
BAKERY
Sfogliatella
$6.50
Pistachio cream filling
$6.50
Bomboloni
$6.50
Maritozzo
$6.50
Croissant
$6.50
Almond Croissant
$6.50
Chocolate Croissant
$6.50
Baba Au Rum
$6.50
SANDWICHES
Tomato Mozzarella
$13.00
Prosciutto Swiss
$13.00
Turkey Mozzarella, Tomato
$13.00
Tuna Salad
$13.00
Mortadela Tomato, Mayo
$13.00
SIDES
Apple Wood Thick Bacon
$13.00
Roasted Potatoes
$13.00
Sauteed Spinach
$13.00
Thin Crust White Pizza
$15.00
PRESSED SANDWICHES
Croissant, bacon,scrambled eggs, swiss cheese
$17.00
Turkey, mozzarella, tomato
$17.00
Quatro formaggi, arugula, avocado
$17.00
Prosciutto, swiss cheese
$17.00
Mortadella, burrata, pistachio mayo
$17.00
Amarena 151 East 82nd Street Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 933-0992
151 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Closed
All hours
