Amarit Thai and Sushi
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$10.00
Marinated Asian buffalo wings served with homemade sauce
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
Cream cheese and crab meat wrapped in wonton skin
- Shrimp Egg Rolls$6.50
Deep-fried egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
- Veggie Egg Rolls$6.50
Deep-fried egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Spring Rolls$8.50
(Poh-pia sod) - fresh Thai salad rolls filled with steamed bean sprouts, fresh cucumber, cooked tofu, and scrambled egg, topped with plum sauce, red pepper, and green onion
- Shrimp in Blankets$9.75
(Goong hor) - deep-fried shrimp wrapped in rice paper, and served with our distinctive sauce
- Shrimp Dumpling$9.00
Shumai-steamed imperial shrimp dumpling served with garlic and spicy soy sauce
- Pot Sticker Gyoza$9.00
Pan-fried thai pastry filled with chopped chicken and vegetable served with spicy soy sauce
- Spicy Beef$11.00
5 skewered beef, marinated in thai herbs and grilled to perfection served with chilli sauce and cucumber salad
- Fried Tofu$8.00
(Soy bean curd cake) deep-fried tofu served with our own spicy sweet and sour peanut plum sauce
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$13.95
Lightly battle shrimp with deep fried sweet potatoes, broccoli, and bell pepper served with sweet soy sauce
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Deep-fried battered calamari served with chili dip
- Edamame$5.00
Warm boiled soybean, lightly salted
- Tuna Tataki$13.95
Thinly sliced seared tuna, soy yuzu, served with garden salad
- Hamachi Jalapeño$13.95
Thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha, and ponzu
- Grilled Chicken Satay$11.00
Thai shish-kebab, 5 skewers of your choices marinated in herbs and coconut milk served with our own delicious peanut sauce and complemented with a side of cucumber salad
Soups
- Chicken Rice Soup$13.95
Thai jasmine rice, fresh white meat chicken (shrimp $14.95) cooked in clear broth with celery topping with cilantro and green onion
- Small Chicken Rice Soup$10.00
Thai jasmine rice, fresh white meat chicken (shrimp $14.95) cooked in clear broth with celery topping with cilantro and green onion
- Shrimp Wonton Soup$13.95
Shrimp wonton cooked in clear broth with celery topping with cilantro, green onion, and a drop of garlic oil
- Vegetable Soup$13.95
Fresh vegetable with tofu or chicken
- Tom Yum Soup$13.95
Hot and sour chicken (shrimp $15.95) soup with mushrooms, bitter lemon leaf, onion, cilantro, and herbs in lemongrass broth
- Small Tomyum Soup$9.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
Soft tofu, seaweed, edamame, and scallion in soy bean soup
- Seafood Tom Yum Soup$17.95
Hot and sour shrimp, squid, and mussels with mushrooms, thai herbs in a hot and spicy lemongrass broth
- Chicken Tomka$13.95
White meat chicken in sweet and sour broth, lemongrass, mushroom, lime leaf, and coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Thin noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, and celery with chicken
- Small Chicken Tomka$10.00
White meat chicken in sweet and sour broth, lemongrass, mushroom, lime leaf, and coconut milk
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Udon Soup$15.95
Hot udon soup with assorted tempura
Salads
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
(Ajard) a small cup of fresh crisp cucumber with a mild sweet and sour onion dressing
- Larb Gai Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped white meat chicken with lemon juice, mint, onion, roasted rice powder, and hot pepper
- Garden Salad$8.50
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, white onion, and carrots served with homemade dressing
- Seaweed Salad$8.50
Seaweed and cucumber in sesame oil and a light vinaigrette
- Seafood Salad$17.95
Shrimp, scallop, squid, and mussels tossed with onion and lemongrass in a spicy lemon dressing
- Papaya Salad$13.50
(Som turn). Our unique house salad shredded green papaya and a boiled shrimps garnish mixed with green beans, tomato, and ground peanuts in a spicy house dressing
- Namtok Beef Salad$16.95
Tasty broiled sliced tender beef sprinkled with lemon juice, green onion, cilantro, fish sauce, and hot pepper sauce
- Namtok Pork Salad$16.95
Seared marinated pork mixed with lemon juice, fish sauce, onion, cilantro, dried hot chili, and ground rice
- Sake Salmon Salad$14.95
Seared salmon sashimi with mixed salad and ginger orange dressing
Entrees
- Amarit Pepper Steak$15.95
Stir-fried tender beef, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, peapod, tomato, and water chestnut in a tasty thick thai sauce
- Orange Chicken$14.50
Stir-fried battered chicken with onion, bell pepper, and orange sauce
- Mongolian Beef$15.95
Tender beef with scallion, bell pepper, and white onion in a mild Mongolian sauce
- Rama Chicken$14.50
(Pra ram loung song) stir fried chicken breast with thai herbs in a bed of crisp steamed broccoli topped with famous amarit peanut sauce
- Pepper Garlic Chicken$14.50
(Kai kra-tiem) stir fried marinated chicken with fresh garlic, white ground pepper, and sweet soy sauce
- Roasted Duck$17.95
(Ped yarng) thai style roast duck with honey soy sauce on the bed of chinese broccoli
- Teriyaki Chicken$15.95
Seared chicken topped with teriyaki sauce and green vegetable
- Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
Seared salmon with steamed carrot, broccoli, and teriyaki sauce
- Fried Hot and Spicy Meat$14.95
(Pad prik) stir fry with garlic, hot pepper, onion, and bamboo shoots in spicy sauce
- Fried Spicy Basil with Meat$14.95
Pad kra-prao) stir fried chopped chicken or beef with garlic, basil leaf and hot pepper in spicy sauce
- Sesame Chicken$14.95
Battered chicken and steamed broccoli with sesame soy sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.50
Stir-fried rice with chicken, shrimp, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, egg, onion, peas, and carrots
- Fried Rice$14.50
(Kow pad) thai fried rice with egg, onion, and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or vegetable
- Crab Meat Fried Rice$16.95
Fried rice with real crab meat, egg, and onion
- Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable$14.95
(Pad ruam mit) stir fried plain fresh vegetables broccoli, carrot, pea pods, bell pepper, chinese broccoli, onion, and pineapple
- Cashew Chicken$14.95
Stir fried boneless chicken with cashew nut, peapod, bell pepper, pineapple, dried hot pepper, and straw mushroom
- Sauté Crispy Pork Belly$15.50
Stir-fried crispy pork belly with chinese broccoli, garlic, green onion, and cilantro
- Beef and Broccoli$14.95
(Kanar num mun hoy) stir fried sliced beef, ginger, and broccoli in a delicious imported oyster sauce
- Hot Fried Curry$14.95
(Chicken pad ped) classic chicken curry cooked to a full flavour with coconut milk curry paste, bamboo shoots, and hot pepper
- Green Curry$14.95
(Kang kheaw wan nue) brandy beef with green curry sauce, green pea, and eggplant
- Mild Curry Chicken$14.95
(Kang karee kai) mild yellow curry chicken with potato and green pea
- Ginger Chicken$14.50
(Kai pad khing) sautéed sliced chicken breast with fresh ginger, straw mushroom, onion, and hot pepper
- Panang Curry$15.50
(Panang nue) beef or chicken curry flavoured with an ancient secret recipe of blended spices and peanut sauce
- Pineapple Curry Shrimp$15.50
Yellow curry shrimp with pineapple
- Duck Curry$17.95
Roast duck with pineapples, tomatoes, bell pepper, green pea, and lime leaf in red curry sauce
- Massaman Curry$14.95
Beef or chicken in traditional homemade mussaman thick curry with peanut, tomato, pineapple, white onion, and potato
- Catfish with Spicy Curry Sauce$16.95
(Pla-duk pad ped) crisp deep-fried catfish fillet pan-fried with thai eggplant in a thick curry sauce
Recommendation
- Salmon Chuchi (Spicy Creamy Curry Sauce)$18.95
Seared salmon fillet topped with thick chu chi curry and coconut milk sauce
- Crying Tiger (Seared Beef)$18.95
Tender succulent steak, lightly grilled and served with a delicate homemade sauce
- Grilled Pork Tenderloin$16.95
Char grilled marinated pork tenderloin served with spicy homemade sauce
- Chicken Katsu$15.95
Potatoes, onion, carrots, deep-fried chicken cutlet in a traditional Japanese curry sauce over rice
Noodles
- Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with tofu (chicken or vegetable), egg, peanuts, sweet radish, chives, and bean sprouts
- Kheemao (Drunken Noodle)$15.50
(Spicy crazy noodles) broad rice noodles with chicken, sliced chilli pepper, tomato, sprouts, pea pod, carrot, and sweet basil leaf
- Pad Woon Sen$15.50
(Fried bean thread) stir-fried crystal noodles, bean sprouts, chicken, carrots, mushroom, pea pod, egg, and onion plus a shrimp garnish
- Pad See Eiw$15.50
(Fried large noodles with garlic and soy sauce) stir-fried rice noodles with beef or chicken, egg, chinese broccoli, and caramelized sauce
- Lad Na$15.95
Large rice noodles stir fried with delicious thai style gravy including beef and chinese broccoli
- Singapore Noodle$15.95
(Southern Thailand style) stir-fried thin wheat noodles, onion, carrots, pea pod, bean sprouts, shrimp, egg, and squid with curry powder
- Yakisoba Noodle$15.50
Tossed yakisoba noodles with marinated chicken, mushroom, carrots, cabbage, and broccoli
- Northern Curry Noodle$15.95
(Kao soy) egg noodle with chicken in Northern style coconut soup, topped with onion, cilantro, sour- mustard, and crispy noodle
Maki Club
- Half Viva Chicago$10.75
Yellowtail, masago, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and spicy sauce (sriracha)
- Full Viva Chicago$18.00
Yellowtail, masago, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and spicy sauce (sriracha)
- Half Pink Lady$10.75
Salmon, avocado rolled with pink soy paper topped with torched salmon, ikura, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Full Pink Lady$18.00
Salmon, avocado rolled with pink soy paper topped with torched salmon, ikura, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Half Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$10.75
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried with tempura batter topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
- Full Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$18.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried with tempura batter topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
- Half Cubs$10.75
Fresh mozzarella, avocado, and shrimp tempura lightly fried with tempura batter
- Full Cubs$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, avocado, and shrimp tempura lightly fried with tempura batter
- Half Bears$10.75
Bears roll spicy salmon, avocado, and tempura flakes topped with salmon
- Full Bears$18.00
Bears roll spicy salmon, avocado, and tempura flakes topped with salmon
- Half Bulls$10.75
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and temupra flakes topped with salmon
- Full Bulls$18.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and temupra flakes topped with salmon
- Half Hawks$10.75
Tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and spicy sauce topped with spicy tuna and tobiko
- Full Hawks$18.00
Tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and spicy sauce topped with spicy tuna and tobiko
- Half Sox$10.75
Super white tuna, cilantro, kampyo (Japanese pickled ground), rolled with black tobiko and spicy sauce
- Full Sox$18.00
Super white tuna, cilantro, kampyo (Japanese pickled ground), rolled with black tobiko and spicy sauce
Signature Maki
- Fire Dragon$17.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with unagi and avocado
- Volcano$18.00
Smoked salmon, white fish, kanikama, toko, seared spicy mayo, and sriracha unagi sauce on top
- Printer Row$18.00
Soft-shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, black tobiko, tempura crumbs, and house sauce
- Rainbow$17.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, topped with white fish, tuna, salmon, and ebi
- Godzilla$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, kanikama, avocado, scallion, and tempura clumbs
- Dynamite$18.00
Spicy scallop, masago avocado topped with mixed masago, crab meat, and a spicy creamy dressi
- Double Crunch$17.00
Salmon, scallion, cream cheese, double seaweed, double tempura crunch with miso sesame dressing
- Chicago$18.00
Salmon, tuna, white fish, spring mix, masago, avocado, and cucumber
- Sakura$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, eel, and masago topped with tuna and homemade sauce
- Spicy Rainbow$17.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with super white tuna, tuna, salmon, hamachi, and ebi
- Full Moon$17.00
Spicy crab kanikama, avocado, masago, and cucumber topped with salmon, ebi, ikura, and white sauce
Platter
- Vegetarian Platter$18.00
5 pieces of nigiri and crunchy gomae
- Sushi Platter$30.00
4 pieces of nigiri (chef's selection) and your choice of any sports maki
- Sashimi Platter$30.00
Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, and your choice of any sports maki
- Sushi & Sashimi Platter$34.00
4 pieces of nigiri (chef's selection) and 6 pieces of sashimi best fish of the day
- Nigiri Ume$24.00
7 pieces of fish of the day over sushi rice
- Sashimi Ume$30.00
Pieces of assorted fish (tuna, salmon, super white tuna, yellowtail)
- Sashimi Matsu$62.00
Tuna, salmon, super white tuna, yellowtail, ama-ebi, scallop, surf clam, kannikama, and tamago (18 pieces)
- Sashimi Awase$85.00
The great fresh sashimi on the giant boat (chef selection)
Classic Maki
- California$9.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, and masago
- Spicy Tuna Maki$9.50
Chopped tuna (mixed with sriracha, unagi sauce, sesame seed, chili pepper and Japanese rayu sauce) and cucumber
- Spicy Salmon Maki$9.00
Avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce
- Philadephia$9.00
Smoke salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
- Spicy Scallop Maki$9.50
Raw scallop, avocado, masago, and spicy sriracha
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and masago
- Salmon Avocado$9.50
Salmon and avocado wrapped in a roll
- Tuna Avocado Maki$9.50
Tuna and avocado wrapped in a roll
- Negi Hamachi$9.00
Hamachi and scallion wrapped in a roll
- Spicy Shrimp Maki$9.00
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo
- Alaska Maki$9.50
Salmon, cucumber, and avocado
- Softshell Crab Maki$10.00
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
- Dragon$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, grilled water eel, avocado, and unagi sauce
- Spicy Tako$9.00
Octopus, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce
- Salmon Kyu$9.00
Salmon, cucumber (choice of unagi, tuna, super white tuna, hamachi)
- Negi Hamachi*$9.00
Hamachi, scallion
- Santa Fe$9.50
Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo spring mix
Vegetarian Maki
- Kappa$6.50
Cucumber wrapped with rice, seaweed, and sesame seed
- Shitake and Avocado$8.50
Marinated shitake mushroom with avocado
- Yasai Maki$8.50
Sweet egg (tamago), sweet tofu, cucumber, pickled radish, and avocado
- Sweet Potato$8.00
Sweet potato, tempura, and unagi sauce
- Futo Maki$8.50
Shitake mushroom, sweet tofu, avocado, cucumber, and pickled radish
- Avocado$8.00
Avocado wrapped with rice, seaweed, and sesame seed
- Crunchy Gomae$9.50
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes topped with spinach and sesame dressing
Nigiri/Sashimi
Donburi
- Tekka Don$24.00
Fresh tuna garnish with pickle radish, marinated shitake mushroom over a bed of sushi rice
- Unagi Don$28.00
Cooked eel garnish with pickle radish, marinated shitake mushroom over a bed of sushi rice
- Sake Don$24.00
Fresh salmon garnish with pickle radish, marinated shitake mushroom over a bed of sushi rice
- Chirashi Don$35.00
Assorted fish garnish with pickle radish, marinated shitake mushroom over a bed of sushi rice
Sides
- Small Jasmine Rice$2.00
- Large Jasmine Rice$4.00
- Small Brown Rice$2.75
- Large Brown Rice$5.50
- Steamed Noodle$5.00
- Peanut Sauce$4.00
- Steamed Vegetable$5.00
- Curry Sauce$5.00
- Sticky Rice$2.50
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Unagi Sauce$1.50
- Spicy Mayo$1.50
- Sriracha Sauce$1.50
- Ponzu Sauce$1.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
- Wasabi Mayo$1.50
- Ginger$1.75
- Wasabi$1.50
- Dippin Sauce$1.50
- Hot sauce
Desserts
Catering Menu
Catering Menu
- Half Tray 10 Pieces Gyoza Tray$16.00
Chicken dumplings. Served with spicy soy sauce. (10 pieces)
- Full Tray 20 Pieces Gyoza Tray$32.00
Chicken dumplings. Served with spicy soy sauce. (10 pieces)
- Crab Rangoon Tray$16.00
Cream cheese and crab meat wrapped with wonton skin. (10 pieces)
- Edamame Tray$20.00
Steamed soybeans. Healthy. Vegetarian
- Spring Rolls Tray$16.00
Comes with steamed bean sprouts, cucumber, tofu, and scrambled egg. Topped with plum sauce, red pepper, and green onion. 16 pieces
- Grilled Chicken Satay Tray$21.00
Grilled chicken marinated with thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (10 pieces)
- Half Tray 5 Pieces Veggie Egg Rolls Tray$15.00
Erved with sweet and sour sauce, vegetarian. (5 pieces)
- Full Tray 10 Pieces Veggie Egg Rolls Tray$42.00
Erved with sweet and sour sauce, vegetarian. (5 pieces)
- Half Tray Pepper Steak Party Tray$80.00
Comes with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pea pods, tomato, and vegetables in thick sauce. Does not include rice
- Full Tray Pepper Steak Party Tray$160.00
Comes with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pea pods, tomato, and vegetables in thick sauce. Does not include rice
- Half Tray Cashew Chicken Party Tray$70.00
Comes with cashews, pea pods, bell peppers, pineapple, dried hot peppers, and mushrooms. Does not include rice. Spicy
- Full Tray Cashew Chicken Party Tray$140.00
Comes with cashews, pea pods, bell peppers, pineapple, dried hot peppers, and mushrooms. Does not include rice. Spicy
- Half Tray Beef and Broccoli Party Tray$75.00
Comes with ginger and broccoli in oyster sauce. Does not include rice
- Full Tray Beef and Broccoli Party Tray$150.00
Comes with ginger and broccoli in oyster sauce. Does not include rice
- Half Tray Spicy Basil Chicken Party Tray$75.00
Comes with garlic, hot peppers, onion, and bamboo shoots in spicy sauce. Does not include rice. Spicy
- Full Tray Spicy Basil Chicken Party Tray$150.00
Comes with garlic, hot peppers, onion, and bamboo shoots in spicy sauce. Does not include rice. Spicy
- Half Tray Pepper Garlic Chicken Party Tray$75.00
Marinated chicken and garlic sauce. Served with sweet soy sauce. Does not include rice
- Full Tray Pepper Garlic Chicken Party Tray$150.00
Marinated chicken and garlic sauce. Served with sweet soy sauce. Does not include rice
- Half Size Mild Curry Chicken Party Tray$70.00
Mild yellow curry with potato and green pea
- Full Size Mild Curry Chicken Party Tray$150.00
Mild yellow curry with potato and green pea
- Half Tray Orange Chicken Party Tray$70.00
Battered chicken fried with onion, bell pepper, and orange sauce
- Full Tray Orange Chicken Party Tray$140.00
Battered chicken fried with onion, bell pepper, and orange sauce
- Half Tray Sesame Chicken Party Tray$70.00
Battered chicken and steamed broccoli with sesame soy sauce
- Full Tray Sesame Chicken Party Tray$140.00
Battered chicken and steamed broccoli with sesame soy sauce
- Half Tray Rama Chicken Party Tray$70.00
Stir-fried marinated chicken breast with Thai herbs in a bed of crisp steamed broccoli topped Amarit peanut sauce
- Full Tray Rama Chicken Party Tray$140.00
Stir-fried marinated chicken breast with Thai herbs in a bed of crisp steamed broccoli topped Amarit peanut sauce
- Half Tray Mongolian Beef Party Tray$80.00
Stir-fried marinated chicken breast with Thai herbs in a bed of crisp steamed broccoli topped Amarit peanut sauce
- Full Tray Mongolian Beef Party Tray$160.00
Stir-fried marinated chicken breast with Thai herbs in a bed of crisp steamed broccoli topped Amarit peanut sauce
- Half Tray Mixed Vegetable Party Tray$70.00
Stir-fried plain fresh vegetable carrot, pea pod, broccoli, tomatoes, water chestnut, gylan, and onion
- Full Tray Mixed Vegetable Party Tray$140.00
Stir-fried plain fresh vegetable carrot, pea pod, broccoli, tomatoes, water chestnut, gylan, and onion
- Half Tray Pad Thai Party Tray$70.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Vegetarian
- Full Tray Pad Thai Party Tray$140.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Vegetarian
- Half Tray Pad See Eiw Party Tray$70.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with chicken, garlic, egg, chinese broccoli, and caramelized sauce
- Full Tray Pad See Eiw Party Tray$140.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with chicken, garlic, egg, chinese broccoli, and caramelized sauce
- Half Tray Pad Kheemao Party Tray$70.00
Spicy crazy noodle. Broad rice noodle with chicken, sliced chili pepper, tomato, sprouts, pea pod, carrot, and sweet basil leaf. Hot and spicy
- Full Tray Pad Kheemao Party Tray$140.00
Spicy crazy noodle. Broad rice noodle with chicken, sliced chili pepper, tomato, sprouts, pea pod, carrot, and sweet basil leaf. Hot and spicy
- Half Tray Fried Rice Party Tray$70.00
Thai fried rice with egg, onion