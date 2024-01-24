Amato's Woodfired Pizza | Marion
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers & Sides
- Pesto Bread$6.99
eight-inch pizza dough painted with pesto & sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with tomato sauce for dipping
- Tuscan Three Cheese Bread$8.49
our eight-inch pizza dough, hand-tossed and topped with provolone, parmesan and fresh mozzarella, dusted with a tuscan style spiced blend and served with marinara. Perfect for sharing!
- Garlic Bread$4.99
served with homemade marinara for dipping
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$5.99
- Bruschetta$9.99
planks of oven-toasted ciabatta bread served with our fresh italian salsa and garnished with fresh basil.
- Scampi Toast$10.99
plank of garlic bread toasted & covered with five large shrimp scampi.
- Meatball Appetizer$7.99
four homemade meatballs, garnished with fresh pesto, parmesan cheese and marinara sauce.
- Charcuterie$17.99
a delicious selection of rustic cured meats & artisanal cheeses, accompanied by fresh honeycomb, stone ground mustard, pickles and delicious warmed pita bread.
- Grilled Vegetable Plate$8.99
a deliciously seasoned plate of squash, zucchini and asparagus
- Anti-Pasto Platter$13.49
fresh mozzarella, salami, grilled zucchini, squash, roasted red peppers, asparagus wrapped in prosciutto and kalamata olives. Great for sharing!
- Grilled Appetizer Platter$16.99
four skewers of fresh beef tenderloin, served with asparagus wrapped in prosciutto, roasted red peppers, zucchini and squash. All grilled to taste. Great for sharing!
- Grilled Italian Sausage Link$6.99
one-third pound italian sausage link grilled to perfection. Served with sauteed peppers & onions in marinara sauce.
- Extra Sauce$3.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Lay's Chips$1.00
- Side - Chicken$4.99
- Side - Sausage Link$4.99
- Side - Steak$5.99
- Side - Shrimp$5.99
- 1 Meatball$2.49
Salads
- House Salad$7.99+
Spinach and Romaine mix, fresh tomatoes, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, radishes, red onion, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
- Caesar Salad$7.99+
Fresh Romaine lettuce and Parmesan tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with house made croutons and parmesan flakes.
- Spinach Salad$7.99+
Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, fresh red onion and pecans.
- Caprese Salad$7.99
Fresh four-ounce Mozzarella ball, sliced and topped with roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- Anti-Pasto Salad$8.49+
fresh romaine lettuce, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers and kalamata olives.
- Chicken Salad$7.49+
Romaine lettuce, chicken salad, Provolone cheese and banana peppers.
- Black & Bleu Salad$13.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and red onion tossed in our house-made Bleu cheese vinaigrette dressing, topped with a 5-ounce beef filet.
Sandwiches
- Americano Sub$9.49
Ham, capicola and Provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeño pesto and creamy tarragon dressing.
- Pechetti Sub (PIH CHET TEE)$9.99
Ham, capicola, pepperoni, salami and Provolone. Topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion and roasted red pepper dressing.
- Veggie Sub$9.99
Portabella mushroom, grilled and marinated eggplant, roasted red peppers, zucchini, squash, red onion, pesto and Provolone. Topped with spinach and tomato.
- Meatball Sub$10.99
Four homemade meatballs served on a toasted bun with marinara sauce, Provolone and Parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Salad Sub$8.99
Toasted bun topped with chicken salad, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Sausage Sandwich$8.99
One-third pount Italian sausage grilled and served on a toasted bun with marinara sauce, sautéed onions and peppers.
- Steak Sandwich$12.99
Grilled five-ounce tenderloin filet served on a fresh, locally baked ciabatta bun, with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a fresh, locally baked ciabatta roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli sauce.
Pasta
- Chicken & Mushroom Alfredo$12.99+
Homemade Alfredo sauce with chicken and a fresh mushroom medley served over penne pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Diavolo$12.99+
Grilled chicken, spinach and penne pasta in our spicy Diavolo sauce sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
- Pasta Amato$12.49+
Homemade red pepper cream sauce with sausage, onions, red and green peppers, served over penne pasta, tossed with spinach, and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
- Pasta Funghi$11.99+
Our fresh mushroom medley and asparagus in our homemade mushroom cream sauce. Served over penne pasta, garnished with roasted Roma tomatoes.
- Pasta Primavera$10.49+
Homemade pesto cream sauce with fresh julienned carrots, zucchini and squash, served over spaghetti, and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and garnished with roasted Roma tomatoes.
- Pasta Carbonara$11.99+
Pan-fried pancetta and penne pasta in our homemade Alfredo sauce served with asparagus and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
- Spaghettini and Meatballs$10.99+
Spaghettini in homemade marinara sauce served with our homemade meatballs, garnished with a pesto drizzle and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
- Four Cheese Tortellini$15.99
Egg pasta filled with ricotta, pecorino romano, parmesan, and asiago cheese.
- Mezzaluna Italian Sausage$16.99
Pepperoni and Italian sausage mixed with sauteed peppers and onions, and a blend of three Italian cheeses, inside a locally handmade half-moon shaped pasta.
- Lobster Ravioli$18.99
Handmade locally saffron pasta stuffed with sherry wine lobster, dijon mustard, garlic, and imported romano cheese.
- Triangle Feta Spinach Ravioli$15.99
Imported feta and ricotta blended with roasted red peppers, garlic, and spinach, stuffed into a dill flavored, triangle shaped ravioli locally handmade.
- Buttered Noodles$8.49+
cooked noodles of your choice, plain or with the option of any of our signature sauces.
Pizza
- Base Cheese Pizza$9.99+
Our base cheese pizza comes with mozzarella and parmesan.
- #1 Margherita Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil and oregano.
- #2 San Giorgio Pizza$11.99+
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage and fresh Mozzarella.
- #3 Five Cheese Pizza$11.99+
Pesto sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Gouda, Gorgonzola, Feta and Parmesan.
- #4 Verdura Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, fresh vegetables, fresh Mozzarella and oregano.
- #5 San Vito Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, ham, fresh white onion and fresh Mozzarella.
- #6 Greek Boy Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, fresh Mozzarella and oregano.
- #7 Unico Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, capers, artichoke hearts, fresh jalapeño, Kalamata olives and fresh Mozzarella.
- #8 Napoli Pizza$11.99+
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, anchovies, Kalamata olives, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil and oregano.
- #9 Barcelona Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, grilled and marinated eggplant, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives and fresh basil. No cheese.
- #10 Oahu Pizza$11.99+
Tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, cinnamon, almonds, coconut and fresh Mozzarella.
- #11 Cherry Bomb Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, sriracha hot sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeño peppers, fresh habanero peppers and fresh Mozzarella.
- #12 Funghi Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, fresh portabella, shiitake and button mushrooms, Feta, fresh Mozzarella and oregano.
- #13 Cippolini Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce,caramelized onions, fresh scallions, Gouda and fresh Mozzarella.
- #14 Berliner Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, sauerkraut, kielbasa and fresh Mozzarella.
- #15 Capricosa Pizza$11.99+
Tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg and fresh Mozzarella.
- #16 Pepperoni Pizza$11.49+
Tomato sauce, pepperoni and fresh Mozzarella.
- #17 Hulk Pizza$11.99+
Pesto sauce, all of the fresh green veggies we can find and fresh Mozzarella.
- #18 Bianca Pizza$11.99+
Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, Gorgonzola and fresh Mozzarella.
- #19 Adrienne Pizza$11.99+
Pesto base, pepperoni, fresh jalapeño peppers, Gorgonzola, Feta and fresh Mozzarella.
- Pizza of the Month **Soprano**$14.99+
Ham, Capicola, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Provolone & Mozzarella
Desserts
- Tiramisu$8.00
Two layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
- Cannoli$3.99
Fried pastry dough shell, stuffed with a sweet, creamy Ricotta cheese filling. Topped with chocolate sauce and garnished with a strawberry.
- 3 Cannoli$9.99
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.00
Silky sweet cream cheesecake with caramelized sugar top
- Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
A rich Belgian chocolate mousse on top of a thin layer of sweet chocolate sponge cake, finished with chocolate shavings
- Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Rich sponge cake soaked in 3 milks, and topped with a white, satiny cream icing
- Oreo Mousse Cake$8.00
Decadent cookies and cream filling with and Oreo crust, and crumbly topping
- Limoncello Cake$8.00
Kid's Menu
- Pepsi$2.79
- Lemonade$2.50
- Milk$1.50
- Choc. Milk$1.50
- Apple Juice$1.50
- Ham & Cheese Sub$7.99
Beer
Draft
- N. High Mr. Farenheit Draft$7.50
- Marion Brewing Winter warmer$7.50
- N. High Blood Orange Honey Wheat$7.50
- Great Lakes Conway's Irish Ale$7.25
- North High Cover Crop$6.50
- North High Falutin$6.50
- North High Five Pale Ale$6.50
- North High Honey Wheat$6.50
- North High Hopes$6.50
- North High Seltzer$6.00
- Miller Light$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.50
- Elvis Juice$7.00