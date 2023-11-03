Amelio's Pizza and More 1726 W Bell Rd
Main Menu
Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$8.00+
- Carne Asada Pizza$13.00+
Layer of beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, carne asada and extra cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Works Pizza$13.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and extra cheese
- Meat Eaters Pizza$13.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon and extra cheese
- Four Cheese Pizza$13.00+
Provolone, Parmesan, Cheddar and extra mozzarella
- Philly Steak Pizza$13.00+
Provolone, Parmesan, Cheddar and extra mozzarella
- White Pizza$13.00+
Extra virgin olive oil, ricotta & Parmesan cheese covered with extra mozzarella cheese
- Old World Pizza$13.00+
Garlic butter sauce, salami, bacon, onions, tomato and extra cheese
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$13.00+
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and extra cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00+
White chicken, our buffalo sauce, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Ranch or bleu cheese on the side
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00+
White chicken, onions, BBQ sauce, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Ranch or bleu cheese on the side
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.00+
White chicken, our home made Alfredo sauce, bacon, tomatoes and extra mozzarella cheese
- Make your Own Pizza$13.00+
Start with your choice of sauce, pick your favorite flavor crust and your 5 favorite toppings
Calzones
- Amelio's Grande Calzone$11.00
Baked calzone with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and the choice of 1 item
- Carnivore Calzone$16.00
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon
- Deluxe Calzone$16.00
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- Pollo Calzone$16.00
Ricotta and pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese, white meat chicken, bacon, onions, fresh garlic and Cheddar cheese
Appetizers
Specialty Fries
- Angel's Fries$12.00
Fries topped with Beef, Bacon, Jalapeños, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
- Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Fries topped with Carne Asada, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
- Philly Fries$15.00
Fries topped with Philly Steak with grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
- Chicken Philly Fries$15.00
Fries topped with Chicken, grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$15.00
Fries topped with Chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
Salads
- Tossed Garden Salad$11.00
Fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, ripe olives & hot pepper rings sprinkled with cheese
- Antipasto Salad$13.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, green peppers, hot pepper rings, tomatoes, black olives sprinkled with cheese
- Chef Salad$13.00
Turkey, ham, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, onion, tomato, sprinkled with cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled white meat chicken, green peppers, hot pepper rings, onion, sprinkled with cheese
- Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, pico de gallo, avocado, sprinkled with cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled eggs, sprinkled with cheese
Sandwiches
10" Subs
- Ham & Cheese Sub$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ham, cheese, mayo and mustard. Served hot or cold
- Meatballs Sub$10.00
Smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.00
Smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Combo Sub$11.00
Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Served hot or cold
- Amelios Club Sub$12.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Philly Steak Sub$12.00
Steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheese
- Chicken Philly Sub$12.00
Chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.00
Smothered with our buffalo-marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Hamburgers
Hot Dogs
- Regular Hot Dog$4.50
Onions, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, mayo in a Mexican bun
- Sonoran Style Hot Dog$5.00
Beans, grilled onions, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guacamole and in a Mexican bun
- Sinaloa Style Hot Dog$5.00
Nacho cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guacamole and crushed ruffles in a Mexican bun
- Chihuahua Style Hot Dog$5.00
Tosted bun, melted cheese, beans, tomatoes, grilled grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guacamole and in a Mexican bun
Rice Bowls
- Garden Bowl$9.00
Spanish rice, beans, mushrooms, onions, avocado, green peppers, cheese and cilantro
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.00
White rice, white meat chicken and teriyaki sauce
- Steak and Vegetables Bowl$10.00
White rice, steak with mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- South of Border Bowl$10.00
Spanish rice, beans, carne asada, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and tortilla strips