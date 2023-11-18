American BBQ 5 Railroad Avenue
Food
Appetizers
- Ultimate Nachos$12.00
Fried tortilla chips smothered in a Jack cheese blend. Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.
- 6 Chicken Wings$12.00
- 12 Chicken Wings$20.00
- Potato Skins$12.00
Homemade. 3 potato Skins stuffed with cheese. Topped with bacon, caramelized onions, scallions & sour cream.
- Truffle Fries$12.00
Flavor packed, tossed in a white truffle aioli sauce.
- Fried Pickles$10.00
With chipotle aioli sauce.
- Brussel Sprouts App$12.00
Roasted. Topped with bacon, scallions, cheese & balsamic glaze
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Served with corn chips & our homemade potato chips.
- Chili Cup$7.00
Route 66 Chili. Topped with cheese
- Chili Bowl$9.00
Route 66 Chili. Topped with cheese
- French Fries$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
- Potato Chips$6.00
Jerked Spiced Homemade Potato Chips
- Butternut Soup Cup$6.00
served with toasted pepitas
- Butternut Soup Bowl$8.00
served with toasted pepitas
- Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Jack cheese, roasted mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Salads
- Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, chopped bacon, grilled corn, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, & hard boiled eggs. Served with poppy seed dressing on the side.
- The American$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, shredded carrots and croutons.
- Ceasar$12.00
Romaine, croutons, shaved cheese mixed with our house Caesar dressing.
- Beet & Goat Cheese$13.00
Arugula & mixed greens topped with sliced roasted beets, goat cheese & slivered almonds, mixed with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Cape Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, feta, cranberries, cherry tomatoes, candied nuts, and croutons. Served with an apple vinaigrette dressing.
Mains
BBQ Plates
- 1/3 Rack Ribs$18.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$24.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- Full Rack Ribs$34.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- Pulled Pork$19.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- Pulled Chicken$17.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- Half Chicken$19.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- Smoked Kielbasa$19.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- Sliced Beef Brisket$24.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- 2 Meat Combo$28.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
- 3 Meat Combo$32.00
Served with a choice of two sides & cornbread.
Handhelds
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich
- Sliced Beef Brisket$18.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Deep fried boneless chicken with lettuce, onions, avocados and Habanero Ranch sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, pineapple curry mayo on side.
- Smoked Brisket Reuben$18.00
Sliced brisket, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing.
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Cajun spiced grilled Haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. Drizzled with roasted red pepper,garlic aioli sauce. Topped with avocado slices.
- Fried Haddock Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on the side.
- American Burger$14.00
8 oz. burger served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle.
- Smashburger$15.00
two 4 oz. beef patties, american cheese, pickles, chopped onions, homemade comeback sauce
- Big Burrito$17.00
Stuffed with roasted mushrooms, onions & peppers, rice, black beans & Jack cheese.. Topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream.
- Prime Rib Taco$18.00
- Steak N' Cheese$18.00
Kids
Desserts
Specials
Sides
- Mush, Onion, Peppers$4.00
- Spanish Rice Side$4.00
- Brussel Sprouts Side$4.00
- Coleslaw Side$4.00
- French Fries Side$4.00
- Green Beans Side$4.00
- Baked Beans Side$4.00
- Mac N Cheese Side$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes Side$4.00
- Southern Greens Side$4.00
- Mash Sweet Potatoes Side$4.00
- Cuke, Onion, Carrot Salad Side$4.00
- Potato Chips Side$4.00
- Cornbread Side$2.00
- Pickles Side$4.00
Bulk Ala Carte
Smoked Meats
Sides
- Baked Beans$9.00+
- Macaroni N' Cheese$10.00+
- Red Bliss Mashed Potato$9.00+
- Mashed Sweet Potato$9.00+
- Spanish Rice$9.00+
- String Beans$9.00+
- Roasted Mushroom, Onions, Peppers$10.00+
- Southern Greens$9.00+
- Coleslaw$9.00+
- Cucumber, Onion, Carrot Salad$9.00+
- Cornbread$2.00+
- Route ''66'' Chili$16.00
- Sandwich Rolls$7.00
- Gluten Free Sandwich Rolls$2.00