American Jacks Vegetarian Restaurant 1525 13th Ave
- American Jacks Burger$12.99
The American jack burger is served with jackfruit Lettuce tomato and a special sauce. With keto bread
- American Jack tacos$8.99
The American jack tacos are served with jackfruit gluten-free shells tomatoes and cilantro with the special sauce.
- American Jacks Nachoes$11.99
Tell American jack nachos are served with gluten-free chips jackfruit cheddar cheese cilantro tomato and a special sauce.
- American Jack chili$10.99
The American Jack’s chili is served with beans jackfruit tomatoes and cilantro.
- American Jack pineapple fries$10.99
The American jack pineapple fries are served with french fries pineapple jackfruit cilantro and tomatoes.
- American Jack a pineapple Baked Beans$10.99
The American Jack pineapple baked beans are served with baked beans pineapple jackfruit.
- American Jack Lumpia$9.99
American Jacks lumpia have jackfruit inside. Served with a special sauce.
- American Jack Romen$11.99
American Jack Roman is served with Roman jackfruit cilantro and sauce.
- Fries$5.99
Fresh golden fries.
- Soda$4.99
Root beer and coke products.