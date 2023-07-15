Americana Cafe 309 Huffman Mill Road Suite 400
Food
Breakfast
#1 Omelet**
Breakfast omelet with cheese, onions, peppers. Add bacon, ham, sausage, or turkey bacon for $1.50 extra
#2 Breakfast Biscuit**
Fluffy biscuit with egg and cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey bacon
#3 French Toast
French toast meal with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey bacon
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Eggs**
Toast
Appetizers
Texas Loaded Nachos
Crunchy nachos with nacho cheese, chili, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onions, chives, Add chicken, hamburger or steak for $3.00 extra
Little Italy Garlic Parmesan Wings
Breaded wings with toasted garlic and parmesean seasoning
Southern Nights BBQ Wings
Tangy BBQ glazed wings with seasoning
Palm Springs Dry Rub Wings
Wings dusted with California dry rub seasoning
San Pedro Cheesy Quesadillas
Cheesy quesadillas with onions and peppers. Can add bacon or chicken for $3.00 extra
Pretzel Bites
Mozz Sticks
Drum Stick Basket
Onion Rings
Lemon Pepper Wings
Entree
#4 Angus Burger Meal
Gourmet burger meal with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato chili and slaw. Add bacon for $1.50 extra. Includes fries, chips, or fruit, and a fountain drink
#5 All Beef Hotdog Meal
Hotdog meal with cheese, chili, raw onions, slaw. Includes fries, chips or fruit and a fountain drink
#6 Steak Panini Meal
Steak panini with mozzarella cheese, onions and a fountain drink
#7 Chicken Panini Meal
Grilled chicken panini with mozzarella cheese, onions and a fountain drink
#8 Americana Pizza Meal
Individual pizza with mozzarella cheese and your choice of pepperoni, onions, peppers, pineapple. Includes a fountain drink. Add bacon for $2.50 extra.
#9 Smash Burger Meal
Salad
Sides
Treats
JW Apple Pie
Funnel Cake Fries
Deep Fried Oreos
Double stuffed oreos with powdred sugar coating
West Coast Key Lime Pie
Thick crust key lime lie with twist of lime
New Orleans Beignets
New Orleans style Beignets with lighly coated powdered sugar
Famous Hot Chocolate
Includes whipped cream, chocolate, drizzle, chocolate chips
Insane Apple Cider
Includes whipped cream, caramel, drizzle, butterscotch chips
Fruit Smoothie
Includes vegan or regular protein, almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, oranges, raspberries, cranberry juice, orange juice
Nutella
Candy
Kids
Hamburger Kids Meal
Mini burger with your choice of fries, chips, or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice
Cheeseburger Kids Meal
Mini cheeseburger with your choice of fries, chips or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice
Grilled Cheese Kids Meal
Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of fries, chips or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice
All Beef Hotdog Kids Meal
Hotdog with your choice of fries, chips or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice