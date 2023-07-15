Food

Breakfast

#1 Omelet**

$6.99

Breakfast omelet with cheese, onions, peppers. Add bacon, ham, sausage, or turkey bacon for $1.50 extra

#2 Breakfast Biscuit**

$4.59

Fluffy biscuit with egg and cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey bacon

#3 French Toast

$6.99

French toast meal with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey bacon

Bacon

$3.00
Sausage

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Eggs**

$2.99
Toast

$0.99

Appetizers

Texas Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Crunchy nachos with nacho cheese, chili, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onions, chives, Add chicken, hamburger or steak for $3.00 extra

Little Italy Garlic Parmesan Wings

$7.99

Breaded wings with toasted garlic and parmesean seasoning

Southern Nights BBQ Wings

$7.99

Tangy BBQ glazed wings with seasoning

Palm Springs Dry Rub Wings

$7.99

Wings dusted with California dry rub seasoning

San Pedro Cheesy Quesadillas

$7.99

Cheesy quesadillas with onions and peppers. Can add bacon or chicken for $3.00 extra

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Drum Stick Basket

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.75

Lemon Pepper Wings

$7.99

Entree

#4 Angus Burger Meal

$10.99

Gourmet burger meal with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato chili and slaw. Add bacon for $1.50 extra. Includes fries, chips, or fruit, and a fountain drink

#5 All Beef Hotdog Meal

$8.99

Hotdog meal with cheese, chili, raw onions, slaw. Includes fries, chips or fruit and a fountain drink

#6 Steak Panini Meal

$10.99

Steak panini with mozzarella cheese, onions and a fountain drink

#7 Chicken Panini Meal

$9.99

Grilled chicken panini with mozzarella cheese, onions and a fountain drink

#8 Americana Pizza Meal

$9.99

Individual pizza with mozzarella cheese and your choice of pepperoni, onions, peppers, pineapple. Includes a fountain drink. Add bacon for $2.50 extra.

#9 Smash Burger Meal

$12.99

Salad

#9 Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Fresh ceaser salad with parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing and chicken

#10 Hollywood Mix Salad

$9.99

Hollywood inspired mixed green salad with cucumber, tomato, avocado, nuts, strawberries, onion and beets. Add grilled chicken or steak for $3.00 extra

Sides

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.99

Sea Salt Fries

$1.99

Texas Pete Chili Fries

$3.79

Carolina Chips

$1.99
Fruit Bowl

$1.99

Angus Burger Only

$8.99
Hot Dog Only

$3.00
Angus Cheeseburger Only

$8.99

Grits

$1.99

Treats

JW Apple Pie

$5.99
Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.99

Double stuffed oreos with powdred sugar coating

West Coast Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Thick crust key lime lie with twist of lime

New Orleans Beignets

$5.99

New Orleans style Beignets with lighly coated powdered sugar

Famous Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Includes whipped cream, chocolate, drizzle, chocolate chips

Insane Apple Cider

$4.99

Includes whipped cream, caramel, drizzle, butterscotch chips

Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Includes vegan or regular protein, almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, oranges, raspberries, cranberry juice, orange juice

Nutella

$2.75

Candy

$2.99

Kids

Hamburger Kids Meal

$6.99

Mini burger with your choice of fries, chips, or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice

Cheeseburger Kids Meal

$6.99

Mini cheeseburger with your choice of fries, chips or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of fries, chips or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice

All Beef Hotdog Kids Meal

$6.99

Hotdog with your choice of fries, chips or fruit, cookie and a small fountain drink or apple juice

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Starry

$1.99

Orange Gatorade

$1.99

Cheerwine

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Salvation Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Salvation Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.99
Hot Chocolate

$3.99
Apple Cider

$3.99

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.99

Perrie

$2.50

Espresso Single

$3.89

Espresso Double

$4.99

Tea

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99