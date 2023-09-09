Americana the Lebanon Grill 528 Lafayette Avenue
Starters
Santa Fe Chicken Strips
Chicken tenders jalapeno batter, honey batter or cajun grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Pickle spears battered and fried. Served with choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Fresh cut, battered and fried white onion. Served with choice of sauce.
Waffle Fries basket
Fried waffle fries with choise of season. Served with choice of sauce.
Wafflatchos
Entrees
The Roamer
Indiana Bison ground blended with beef for deliciousness, seasoned and cooked to perfection at your temperature preference. (we like Med. Rare) Served with tomato, pickle, onion and cheese on a buttered brioche bun. With a side choice.
Chicken Stripper Basket
Heaping pile of chicken breast strips dredged through jalapeno batter, honey batter or cajun grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce, with a side choice.
Daily Quesadilla Feature
Featured quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream
Dinner Bell Chicken Sandy
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese and Americana Sauce.
Honky Tonk Hot Chicken
Marinated chicken breast in buttermilk & hot sauce, floured, fried, sauced, & topped with a sweet pickle on a toasted buttered brioche bun.