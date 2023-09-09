Starters

Santa Fe Chicken Strips

$15.00

Chicken tenders jalapeno batter, honey batter or cajun grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Pickle spears battered and fried. Served with choice of dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fresh cut, battered and fried white onion. Served with choice of sauce.

Waffle Fries basket

$7.00

Fried waffle fries with choise of season. Served with choice of sauce.

Wafflatchos

$14.00

Entrees

The Roamer

$17.00

Indiana Bison ground blended with beef for deliciousness, seasoned and cooked to perfection at your temperature preference. (we like Med. Rare) Served with tomato, pickle, onion and cheese on a buttered brioche bun. With a side choice.

Chicken Stripper Basket

$17.00

Heaping pile of chicken breast strips dredged through jalapeno batter, honey batter or cajun grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce, with a side choice.

Daily Quesadilla Feature

$13.00

Featured quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream

Dinner Bell Chicken Sandy

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese and Americana Sauce.

Honky Tonk Hot Chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast in buttermilk & hot sauce, floured, fried, sauced, & topped with a sweet pickle on a toasted buttered brioche bun.

American Smashed

$14.00

Indiana Tenderloin

$14.00

Hoosier Ribey Sandwich

$15.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens serve with tomatoe, onion, cheddar cheese and crutons. Served with choice dressing.

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Tot Menu

Hand Dipped Corn Dog

$6.00

Served with dipping sauce, side choice and drink.

Mac n' Cheez

$5.00

Served with side choice and drink.

Lil' Chicks Strips

$7.00

Served withchoice of sauce, side choice and drink.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla served with lettuce tomato and sour cream

Sides

Choice Sides

$4.00

fresh fruit, applesauce, cottage cheese,waffle fries, onion rings, mac n' cheez

Sauces

Dips

$0.50

House made sauces, Ranch, Oil/Vinegar,Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ketchup, Mustard, Sour Cream

Extras

Cheese Choices

$2.00

Cheddar, Provalone, Cheddat Jack, Mozzerella

Sodas

Soda options

Coke

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade Blue

$3.50

Bar

Beer

Bud light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bush Light

$3.25

Elysian Space Dust

$6.25

Special Beer

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Features

Feature 1

$13.00

Feature 2

$12.00

Feature 3

$11.00

Martini

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Wine

Mallow Run Red Blend

$9.00

Raga Blueberry Moscato

$6.00

Joel Gott Savion Blanch

$13.00

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Travelers Point

$11.00

Hard Truth Wheat

$12.00

Cocktails

Margarita