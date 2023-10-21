Amias cafe 1305 walt whitman road
BREAKFAST MEN
Breakfast Sandwiches
W/eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Cheese
W/eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Hash Browns & Mozzarella
Fried Eggs, Crispy Maple Bacon , Muenster Cheese On A Croissant
Gourmet Omelettes
Gourmet Wraps
Egg Whites, Turkey, Avocado & Alpine Swiss
Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach & Feta Cheese
Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Peppers & Onions
Egg Whites, Cracked Pepper Turkey, Muenster Cheese & Low Fat Spicy Mayo
Eggs, Bacon, Hash Brown, American Cheese
Pancakes
Cream Cheese or Butter (bagels & Rolls)
Hot Oatmeal
Bagels & Bread (by it's Self)
Create Your own Platter
Create Your Own Sandwich
Sides
Breakfast Pastries , Muffins & puddings
LUNCH MENU
Amia's Foot long Heros
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Balsamic Vinaigrette On A Garlic Hero
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato W/amia's, Homemade Sauce
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette Served On A Whole Wheat Hero
Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Mozzarella On Garlic Hero & Amia's Omemade Sauce
Mozzarella, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Served On A Whole Wheat Garlic Hero, Mayo
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Chesse, Tomato, Avocado, Cajun Ranch
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce On A Toasted Hero
Pernil, Virginia Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Spicy Mustart On Pressed Hero
Classic Foot longs
Ham, Turkey, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, & Russian Dressing On A Toasted Hero
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Amia's Homemade Sauce
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Onions & Peppers On A Toasted Hero
Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella
Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss W/Russian Dressing
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo-swiss
Ham, Ham Cappy, Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing
Paninis
Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Mesclun Greens, Tomato,w/balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
Shrimp, Avocado, Bacon, Tom, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aoli
Flank Steak, Avocado, Jalapenos, Red Onion W/spicy Aioli Mayo, Arugula
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Amia's Homemade Sauce
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Mesclun Greens & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken, Crispy Maple Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grilled Red Onions Spicy Mayo On Grilled Flat Bread
Wraps
Cold Cuts & salads sandwiches
The Delicacies of Mexico
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions
Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute , Amia’s, Sauce,
Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla W/ Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s sauce.
Green Salads
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Romaine, Cucumber, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta, Kalamataolives & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Iceberg, Carrots, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss, American & Thousand Island Dressing
Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Arugula, Apple, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Cranberries & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes With Balsamic Dressing