BREAKFAST MEN

Breakfast Sandwiches

Steak, Peppers Onions American Cheese
2 Eggs
$2.99
2 Eggs & Cheese
$3.75
2 Eggs W/ Bacon
$4.49
Sausage & Egg
$3.99
Ham & Egg
$3.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$5.49
Ham Egg & Cheese
$4.99
Sausage Egg & Cheese
$4.99
2 Eggs W/ Steak Cheese
$5.49
2 Eggs W/ Turkey & Cheese
$5.49
(Turkey bacon) Egg & Cheese
$6.49
3 Eggs Whites
$3.49
Grilled Cheese
$4.25
Hungry Man Hero
$9.49

W/eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Cheese

Morning Philly
$9.49
The East Meadow Hero
$9.49

W/eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Hash Browns & Mozzarella

The Sunshine
$6.99

Fried Eggs, Crispy Maple Bacon , Muenster Cheese On A Croissant

Avocado toast (served half Avocado W/ S&P
$4.99

Gourmet Omelettes

Eggs, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, onions & Black Olives
Amia’s
$9.49

Eggs, Turkey, Avocado, Alpine Swiss & Salsa

Greek
$8.99

Eggs, Spinach, Black Olives, Red Onions & Feta

Western
$8.99

Eggs, Ham, Peppers & Onions

Spanish
$8.99

Eggs Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes

Veggie
$8.99

Gourmet Wraps

Addy’s
$7.49

Egg Whites, Turkey, Avocado & Alpine Swiss

Beach Body
$7.49

Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach & Feta Cheese

Vegetarian
$7.49

Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Peppers & Onions

Long Island
$7.49

Egg Whites, Cracked Pepper Turkey, Muenster Cheese & Low Fat Spicy Mayo

Merrick Ave
$7.49

Eggs, Bacon, Hash Brown, American Cheese

Pancakes

Classic pancakes
$8.99
Banana
$9.99
Chocolate
$9.99
BlueBerry
$9.99
Chocolate Chip
$9.99
Strawberry
$9.99
French Toast
$9.99

Cream Cheese or Butter (bagels & Rolls)

Plain Cream Cheese
$2.99
Vegetable Cream Cheese
$3.99
Peanut Butter
$3.49
Butter roll & Breads
$2.25
Butter Bagel
$2.49

Hot Oatmeal

Small Oat Meal= raisins, Cranberries, Cinnamon & brown Sugar
$3.99
Large Hot Oatmeal= raisins, cranberries, cinnamon, & Brown Sugar
$4.99

Bagels & Bread (by it's Self)

Bagels by itself
individuals
Arnold white bread
Arnold whole wheat bread

Create Your own Platter

platter W Eggs
$3.99
Plater W/ Eggwhites
$3.99
Platter No eggs
$1.00

Create Your Own Sandwich

Eggs
$2.99
Eggwhites
$2.99
No Eggs Breakfast Sandwich price
$1.99

Sides

Homefries
$2.49+
Hash brown
$2.99
Side of bacon (6 slices)
$4.49
Turkey
$2.99
Ham
$1.99
Sausage patties(2 pieces)
$2.99
Side Turkey Bacon
$3.99
Side Maple Bacon 4 Pc
$4.99

Breakfast Pastries , Muffins & puddings

Muffins
$2.99
Muffin Tops
$2.49
Crumbcakes
$2.99
Pound Cakes
$2.75
Homemade Cookies
$3.99
Yogurt parfait
$5.49
Brownies
$2.99
Rainbow 9 pc
$6.49
Muffins toast with Butter
$3.49
Muffins Tops Toasted butter
$2.75
Banana Nut Bread
$2.75
Cheese Cake
$3.99
Croissants
$2.49
Black and white Cookies
$2.99
chobani smore's
$2.99
chobani cookies and cream
$2.99
chobani strawberry cheese cake
$2.99
chobani cookie Doug
$2.99
Devils delight chocolate pudding
$3.99
chocolate pudding
$3.49
banana bread pudding
$3.99
Rice pudding
$3.99

LUNCH MENU

Amia's Foot long Heros

#1 Gates Ave
$13.49

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Balsamic Vinaigrette On A Garlic Hero

#2 Jeffrey Ave
$12.49

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato W/amia's, Homemade Sauce

#3 Green Ave
$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette Served On A Whole Wheat Hero

#4 Peters Ave
$12.99

Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Mozzarella On Garlic Hero & Amia's Omemade Sauce

#5. Chicken Cutlet (guacamole, Mozzarella, mayo, Garlic toasted Whole Wheat Heroe
$12.49

Mozzarella, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Served On A Whole Wheat Garlic Hero, Mayo

#6 Amias New Cajun
$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Chesse, Tomato, Avocado, Cajun Ranch

#7 The Vodka Cutlet
$13.49

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce On A Toasted Hero

#8 The Cuban
$12.49

Pernil, Virginia Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Spicy Mustart On Pressed Hero

Classic Foot longs

#9 Montecristo
$12.49

Ham, Turkey, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, & Russian Dressing On A Toasted Hero

#10 Turkey Club
$12.49

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Amia's Homemade Sauce

#11 Philly Cheese Steak
$12.99

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Onions & Peppers On A Toasted Hero

#12 Chicken Parm
$12.49
#13 Eggplant Parm
$12.49

Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella

#14 Rueben
$12.99

Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss W/Russian Dressing

#15 Chicken Ranch
$12.49
#16 Hot Pastrami (lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Mayo)
$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo-swiss

#17 Italian
$12.49

Ham, Ham Cappy, Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing

Paninis

P1 (breaded eggplant )
$11.99

Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Mesclun Greens, Tomato,w/balsamic Vinaigrette

P2 (grilled vegetables)
$11.99

Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze

P3 (shrimp )
$12.99

Shrimp, Avocado, Bacon, Tom, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aoli

P4 (flank steak)
$12.99

Flank Steak, Avocado, Jalapenos, Red Onion W/spicy Aioli Mayo, Arugula

P5 (smokey turkey)
$11.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Amia's Homemade Sauce

P6 (grilled chicken)
$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Mesclun Greens & Balsamic Vinaigrette

P7 "Oswego" (blackened Chicken)
$11.99

Blackened Chicken, Crispy Maple Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grilled Red Onions Spicy Mayo On Grilled Flat Bread

Wraps

W25 (Chicken cutlet)
$9.99
W26 (Chicken cutlet
$9.99
W27 (caesar wrap)
$9.99
W28 (Turkey)
$10.49
W29 (tuna)
$9.99
W30 (Chicken salad
$9.99
W31 (Greek Wrap)
$9.99

Cold Cuts & salads sandwiches

Ham
$6.99
Genoa Salami
$6.99
Honey Turkey
$6.99
Roast Beef
$7.49
Pastrami
$7.99
Turkey Breast
$6.99
Ham happy
$6.99
BLT
$6.99
pepperoni
$6.49
Pepper mill turkey
$6.99
Grilled chicken
$6.99
Fried chicken cutlet
$6.99
Chicken Breast Buffalo
$6.99
Chicken Breast Classic
$6.99
Tuna Salad
$6.99
Egg Salad
$6.99
Chicken Salad
$6.99
Veggie tuna
$6.99

The Delicacies of Mexico

Chicken quesadilla
$9.99

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions

Steak quesadilla
$11.99

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions

Shrimp quesadilla
$13.99

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions

Veggie quesadilla
$9.99

Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

shrimp taco bowl
$13.99

Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute , Amia’s, Sauce,

Steak taco bowl
$13.99

Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute For “chipotle, Amia’s, Sauce

Chicken taco bowl
$11.99

Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute For , Amia’s, Sauce,

Salmon taco bowl
$14.99

Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute For “chipotle, Amia’s

Shrimp burrito
$10.99

Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla W/ Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s sauce.

Steak burrito
$10.99

Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla With Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s Sauce

Chicken Burrito
$9.99

Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla With Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s. sauce

Cheese quesadilla
$6.99

Green Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar
$8.49+

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

GreeK
$8.49+

Romaine, Cucumber, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta, Kalamataolives & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chef
$8.99+

Iceberg, Carrots, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss, American & Thousand Island Dressing

Cobb
$8.99+

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Mia's Favorite
$8.49+

Arugula, Apple, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Cranberries & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

“Avocado”
$10.99+

Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes With Balsamic Dressing

Create your own Salad

Small
$6.50
Large
$8.50
Wrap
$6.50

Burgers

Served with French Fries and a choice of Homemade Iced Tea of Lemonade. Two hand packed Sirloin Burgers cooked through. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Amia´s Homemade Sauce
Hamburger
$10.99
Cheese Burger
$11.99

Wings

5 Wings
$6.99
10 Wings
$13.99
15 Wings
$19.99

Sides

Reg French Fries
$3.50+
Seasoned French Fries
$3.50+
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99+

Soups

Chicken Noodle
$5.99
Lentil
$5.99

Potato & Macaroni etc.

1/4 pound macaroni
$2.00
1/4 potato
$2.00
1/4 chicken salad
$3.00
1/4 egg salad
$3.00
1/4 tuna
$2.50

DRINKS

Hot Drinks

Hot coffee
$1.99+
Hot tea
$1.99+
Hot Chocolate
$1.99+

Iced coffee

Ice Colombian Medium Roast
$2.99+
Ice Colombian Decaf
$2.99+

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Lemonade
$2.25+
Ice Tea
$2.25+
Arnold Palmer
$2.25+
Unsweet (No Sugar(****)
$2.25+

Bottle drinks

C4 cherry
$3.25
C4 Strawberry
$3.25
C4 original
$3.25
C4 Frozen Bombsicle
$3.25
Celcius kiwi guava
$3.25
Celcius Peach Vibe
$3.25
Celcius Orange
$3.25
Green Monster
$3.25
Redbull
$3.25
White Monster
$3.25
Yellow Monster
$3.25
Blue Monster
$3.25
Vita coconut
$3.25
Nesquick Chocolate
$2.99
Nesquick Strawberry
$2.99
Nesquick Vainilla
$2.99
Coke Can
$1.39
Diet Coke Can
$1.39
Canada Dry Can
$1.39
Arizona Watermelon
$2.49
Arizona Green Tea
$2.49
Arizona Lemon
$2.49
Arizona Arnold palmer
$2.49
Simply Cranberry Juice
$2.49
Simply Apple Juice
$2.49
Simply pink lemonade
$2.49
Snapple Lemon
$2.49
Snapple diet lemon
$2.49
Snapple Raspberry
$2.49
Snapple Diet Peach
$2.49
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
$2.49
pepsi Bottle
$2.84
Coke Bottle
$2.84
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.84
Sprite Bottle
$2.84
AW Cream Soda
$2.84
Sprite Zero bottle
$2.84
Ginger ale Bottle
$2.84
Diet Ginger ale
$2.84
Sunkist bottle
$2.84
Gatorade lime
$2.49
Body armor Fruit Punch
$2.99
Body Armor Strawberry banana
$2.99
Poland spring 16oz
$1.39
Poland spring sport
$1.75
Poland spring 1liter
$2.00
Poland spring 1.5liter
$2.75
Essential 16oz
$1.99
Essential 1L
$3.25
calypso ocean blue
$2.99
Calypso original
$2.99
Calypso Southern Peach
$2.99
Calypso Strawberry lemonade
$2.99
Apple Eve orange
$2.99
apple Eve Cranberry
$2.99
Apple eve cran berry
$2.99
Apple Eve Grape
$2.99
Hals seltzer Original
$2.49
Hals seltzer Black Cherry
$2.49
Hals seltzer Lime
$2.49
hals seltzer lemon
$2.49
Hals Setzer watermelon
$2.49
Cherry Dr Pepper
$2.49
Coke 2 liter
$3.99
Sunkist 2 liter
$3.99
simply lemonade
$2.99
arnold palmer
$2.49
diet raspberry

Smoothies

pina Colada
$5.99+
Dulce's Favorite
$5.99+
Tropical
$5.99+
Get up and Go
$5.99+
Peanut Butter
$5.99+
Create your own
$5.99+
berry power
$5.99+

CHIPS

lays 1 once bags

ruffles sour cream onion
$1.00
ruffles original
$1.00
ruffles queso
$1.00
Cheetos jalapenos
$1.00
Cheetos puffs
$1.00
cheetos crunchy
$1.00
Cheetos flaming hot
$1.00
Doritos cool ranch
$1.00
Doritos bbq
$1.00
doritos nacho
$1.00
Doritos bbq
$1.00

Hals Larg bags

Hals large bag barbecue chips
$3.49
Hals Large bag sweet chili chips
$3.49
Hals Large bag jalapeños chips
$3.49
Hals Large Bag Original chips
$3.49
Hals Large Bag Sour cream and onions
$3.49

hals chips small bags

small hals barbecue chips
$1.78
small hals original chips
$1.78
small hals salt vinegar chips
$1.78
small hals sour cream & onion chips
$1.78
Small hals sweet chili chips
$1.78
small hals jalapeño chips
$1.78

Lays 1 1/2 once

kettle cooked original lays
$1.49
barbecue lays
$1.49

DAIRY

Creamer Flavors

Sweet Cream
$6.99
Hazelnut
$6.99
French Vanilla
$6.99
Cinnamon Bun
$6.99
Regular Milk
$3.99
2% Milk
$3.99
half half
$5.49

COLD CUTS

Boars Head Meats

Ham
$3.50+
Genoa Salami
$3.00+
Honey Turkey
$3.50+
Roast Beef
$3.50+
Pastrami
$3.50+
Turkey Breast
$3.50+
Ham Cappy
$3.00+
Pepperoni
$3.00+
Peppermill Turkey
$3.50+
Grilled Chicken cutlet
$3.00+
Fried Chicken cutlet
$3.00+
Chicken Breast Buffalo
$3.00+
Chicken Breast Classic
$3.00+
blt
$6.99

Boars Head Cheeses

American
$2.00+
Mozzarella
$2.00+
Swiss
$2.00+
Provolone
$2.00+
Muenster
$2.00+
Cheddar
$2.00+
Fresh Mozzarella
$2.50+
Pepper Jack
$2.00+

FRUIT

16oz fruit bowls

mixed fruit bowl
$6.99
mango
$5.99
pineapple
$5.99
water melon
$5.99

Individual fruits

banana
$0.65
apple
$1.49