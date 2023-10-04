Amici - Fayetteville 355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110
Starters
BASKET OF FRIES
Served with a choice of sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with Amici Marinara.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Served with tortilla chips.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
HUMMUS
Served tortilla chips.
From the Garden
CAESAR
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.
MIXED GREENS
Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
SMALL HOUSE
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.
BLT WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.
CHOPPED ANTIPASTO
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.
CRISPY CHICKEN
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.
GEORGIA COBB
Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.
HOUSE
Wings
WINGS 6
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS 12
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
BONELESS 6
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
BONELESS 12
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
SIDE OF FRIES
Sandwiches
DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER
6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Pasta
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
SPAGHETTI MARINARA
Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.
TORTELLINI
Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Made fresh to order.
Create Your Own
CYO Slice
CYO Small Pizza
CYO Large Pizza
CYO XL Pizza
CYO Calzone
Slice Gourmet Pizza
SLICE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
SLICE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
SLICE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
SLICE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
SLICE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
SLICE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
SLICE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
SLICE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
SLICE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
11" SM Gourmet
11 S Gourmet Pizza
14" L Gourmet Pizza
14" LG Gourmet
16" XL Gourmet Pizza
16" XL Gourmet
Calzone Gourmet
