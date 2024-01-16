Skip to Main content
Amici's Sacramento - CloudKitchen

1501 North C Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Drinks
Young Kids' Menu

COCA-COLA
$1.25+
DIET COKE
$1.25+
SPRITE
$1.25+
DR. PEPPER
$1.25+
ROOT BEER
$1.25+
MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING MINERAL WATER
$3.75
half liter
SPRING WATER
$1.95
CRANBERRY JUICE
$2.75
APPLE JUICE
$2.95
Young Kids' Menu
MINI CHEESE PIZZA
$9.75
mozzarella, tomato sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS (5)
$7.75
breast meat pieces breaded and roasted in our brick ovens
RAVIOLIS (12) w/MARINARA
$9.75
PASTA w/MARINARA SAUCE
$9.75
PASTA w/BUTTER & CHEESE
$8.75
MEATBALL (1) w/wo MARINARA
$2.25
(415) 279-5224

