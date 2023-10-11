Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.95

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, protien, & more then 8 sides

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, protien, & more then 8 sides

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Veggie Burrito

$9.20

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, veggies, guac, & up to 8 topping

Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.95

rice, beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Chicken Bowl

$9.50

rice, beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Veggie Bowl

$9.20

rice, beans, veggies & up to 8 toppings

Carnitas Bowl

$9.99

rice, beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Flour tortilla, cheese, protien, & 3 included toppings

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.05

Flour tortilla, cheese, protien, & 3 included toppings

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.75

Flour tortilla, cheese, veggies, guac, & 3 included toppings

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.54

Flour tortilla, cheese, protien, & 3 included toppings

Taco

Steak Taco

$10.95

3 torillas protien & up to 5 toppings

Chicken Taco

$9.50

3 torillas protien & up tp 5 toppings

Veggie Taco

$9.20

3 torillas veggies, guac & up tp 5 toppings

Carnitas Taco

$9.99

3 torillas protien & up tp 5 toppings

Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Steak Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Veggie Salad

$9.20

Lettuce, Beans, veggies, & up to 8 toppings

Carnitas Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings

Sides

Chips

$1.95

Tortilla Chips

Chips & Guac

$4.60

Tortilla Chips & guac

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$2.40

Tortilla Chips & Pico

Chips & Queso

$4.70

Tortilla Chips & Queso

Guac

$2.85

Sweet Plantain

$3.75

Queso S

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Tortilla

$0.70

Warm Tortilla

Drinks

Soda S

$2.49

Soda L

$2.99