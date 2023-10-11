Amigo's
Burrito
Steak Burrito
$10.95
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, protien, & more then 8 sides
Chicken Burrito
$9.50
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, protien, & more then 8 sides
Carnitas Burrito
$9.99
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, protien, & up to 8 toppings
Veggie Burrito
$9.20
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, veggies, guac, & up to 8 topping
Bowl
Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
$11.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, protien, & 3 included toppings
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.05
Flour tortilla, cheese, protien, & 3 included toppings
Veggie Quesadilla
$9.75
Flour tortilla, cheese, veggies, guac, & 3 included toppings
Carnitas Quesadilla
$10.54
Flour tortilla, cheese, protien, & 3 included toppings
Taco
Salad
Sides
Drinks
Amigo's Location and Ordering Hours
(484) 788-6552
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM