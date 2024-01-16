Amma's South Indian Cuisine Maple Shade, New Jersey
Soup
Veg Soups
- Rasam$6.00
Tomato, Chilli, Pepper and Cumin made within tamarind extract base (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)
- Mulligatawny Soup$7.00
Vegetable soup flavored with Indian Spices (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Cream Of Fresh Corn Soup$6.00Out of stock
- Cream Of Brocoli Soup$6.00Out of stock
- Cream Of Mushroom Soup$6.00Out of stock
Non-Veg Soups
Appetizers
Veg Appetizers
- Punugulu$10.00
Made with flour, yoghurt and spices (Nut free)
- Aloo Bonda (3Pcs)$10.00
Deep-fried snack made with chickpea batter and stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Egg Bonda (4Pcs)$10.00
Boiled eggs dipped into a batter of spicy gram flour and deep fried ( Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Plantain Bajji (4Pcs)$10.00
Deep fried fritters made with raw banana or plantain and chickpea flour (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Samosa (2Pcs)$10.00
White flour, potatoes, peas, onion, spices and green chilli (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)
- Cut Mirchi$10.00
Long pepper fried with flour and spices (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Spinach Onion Pakoda$9.00
Besan flour, cumin seeds, onion, spinach and curry leaves deep fried (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Masala Vadai (4Pcs)$10.00
Crispy & savory deep fried fritter made from channa dal and spices (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Medhu Vadai (3Pcs)$11.00
Indian fritters made with lentils and whole black peppers, onions and curry leaves (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Thayir Vadai (2Pcs) (Dahi Vada)$11.00
Dessert snack made with urad dal, fritters soaked in a sweet and savory yoghurt ( Nut free, Gluten free)
- Vadai dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs)$11.00
Medhu Vada soaked in lentil sambhar or rasam which makes it soft and tender. It is served with finely chopped onions and coconut chutney (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Gobi Manchurian (Cauliflower)$12.00
Crispy cauliflower with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)
- Chilli Parotta$12.00
Crisp parotta with ginger, garlic added into chilli sauce (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)
- Gobi 65 (Crispy Cauliflower)$12.00
Cauliflower dipped in red chilli, besan and deep fried (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Chilli Paneer (Cottage cheese)$13.00
Crispy paneer with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs (Nut free, Gluten free)
- Papadam$5.00
- Onion Samosa( 3 Pcs)$10.00
- Veg Roll ( 3 Pcs)$10.00
- Veg Roll/ Onion Samosa( 2 Pcs) With Coffee / Chai (Choice Your Snacks And Drinks)$10.00
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Chicken 65$14.00
Meat marinated with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander spices and herbs, dusted with flour and deep fried (Nut free, Gluten free)
- Chilli Chicken$14.00
Crispy chicken with ginger, garlic, green pepper, spring onions in chilli sauce (Dairy free, Nut free)
- Chicken Pepper Varuval$16.00
Chicken cooked with crushed black peppers, curry leaves, tomatoes, onions and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Chicken Chukka$16.00
Chicken cooked in a medium flame with crushed peppers, red onions and herbs until it becomes dry (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Nattukozhi Ney Roast (Country chicken roast)$18.00
Farm fresh bone-in country chicken made with chettinad masala, ghee, spices and herbs. Cooked in a flat grill until golden brown (comes with a piece of parotta) (Nut free, Gluten free)
- Mutton Chukka (Goat)$18.00
Goat or lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, red onions, crushed black peppers and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Eeral Varuval (Shrimp roast)$18.00
Shrimp roasted to beautiful deep red with medley of masalas and tantalizing aroma (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)
- Whole Tawa Fish Fry (Pomfret )$20.00Out of stock
Tawa fish fry, marinated with south indian ground spices, herbs and curry leaves (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
- Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)$19.00
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
- Lamb Chukka( Boneless)$18.00
- Egg Omlete$8.00
- Tilapia Fish Fry( Bonless)$16.00
- Fish Fry( Pomfret 4 Pcs)$17.00
- Chicken Roll ( 3 Pcs)$13.00
- Chicken Roll( 2 Pcs) With Coffee/ Chai$13.00
- Tuna Fish Cutlet( 4 pieces)$17.00Out of stock
- Mutton Kheema varuval$18.00
Chaat
Veg Chaats
- Samosa Chaat$11.00
A dish made of smashed samosas and served over chickpea, sweet sauce and spicy chutney (Nut free)
- Papdi Chaat$11.00
Crispy chips, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, mint and tamarind chutney and crunch sev (Nut free)
- Dahi Poori$11.00
Crispy puffed poori stuffed with boiled potatoes and topped with sweet, sour and spicy chutney. Onion, sev and yoghurt (Nut free)
- Pani Poori$10.00Out of stock
Fried crispy poori filled with potato masala and loaded with flavorful water (Nut free)
South Indian Meals
Veg
Non-Veg
Amma's Dum Biriyani
Biriyani
- Veg Biriyanis$15.00
Traditionally prepared aromatic blended with marinated spices and gently cooked with basmati rice and served with Raita (Gluten free, Nut free)
- Egg Biryani$16.00
- Boneless chicken Biryani$18.00
- Nattukozhi (Bone-in country chicken) Biriyani$19.00
- Mutton Biryani (Goat bone -in )$20.00
- Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$20.00
- Shrimp Biryani$20.00
- Hyderabad Chicken Biryani (Bone -in)$18.00
- Hyderabad Mutton Biryani$20.00
- Hyderabad Nattukozhi Fry Biryani$20.00
- Amma's 65 Biryani$20.00
- Thalapakatti Jeeraga Samba Motton Biryani$20.00Out of stock
- Thalapakatti Jeeraga Samba chicken Biryani$18.00Out of stock
- veg biryan full tray$140.00Out of stock
South Indian Rice Bowls
Rice Bowls
- Tamarind Rice$12.00
Flavor packed food made with tamarind juice, red chilies, pepper and steamed rice (Vegan, Dairy free)
- Lemon Rice$12.00
Steamed rice mixed with lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs and spices (Vegan, Dairy free)
- Curd Rice$12.00
Smashed rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and garnished with fried pieces of green/dried chilli and mustard (Nut free)
- Rasam Rice$12.00
Smashed rice mixed with rasam/tamarind juice and a combination of tomatoes, chilli, peppers, cumin (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)
- BisiBele Bath$12.00
Plan white rice cooked with sambhar along with aromatic herbs and spices (Nut free)
Tiffin Section
Veg Tiffin Section
- Idiyappam (3Pcs)$12.00Out of stock
Rice flour pressed into noodles, oven into a flat disk like shape and steamed (Veg kurma and coconut milk) Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and vegetables (Vegan, Dairy free, Gluten free, Nut free)
- Ven Pongal$12.00
Ven Pongal is a popular south Indian dish made with rice and moong daal, tempered with ghee, curry leaves, black pepper, ginger, cumin and hing (Gluten free, Nut Free)
- Idly (3Pcs)$11.00
Steamed rice cake, served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Idly & Vadai$12.00
2Pcs Idly + 1Pc Vadai served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Spicy Podi Idly$12.00
Tiny Idly pieces tossed with millagai podi and ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
- Andhara style Chilli Idly$12.00
Crispy idly along ginger garlic and mixed with chilli sauce (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)
- Dipped Idly$12.00
Idly dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)
- Ven Pongal Vada$13.00
Amma's Dosa
Veg Dosa
- Masala Dosa$13.00
Crispy rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spice and savory potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Chicken Dosa$18.00
- Mutton Kheema Dosa$19.00
- Ghee Roast Dosa$14.00
Crispy Rice Crepe garnished with ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
- Onion Masala Dosa$14.00
Rice Crepe stuffed with onions and potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Amma's Special Dosa$15.00
Special Chutney, Onion, chilli, Cheese (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
- Rava Dosa$17.00
Crispy sooji crepe served with sambhar and chutneys (Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Uthappam$14.00
Thick rice crepes topped with onion, chilli and millagai podi (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
- Build Your Own Dosa$16.00
- Mysore Masala Dosa$15.00
- Paneer Masala Dosa$15.00
Dosa with a spread of potato masala mixed with paneer
- Paper Dosa$15.00
- Plain Dosa$12.00
- Chettinad Masala Dosa$15.00
- Podi Dosa$15.00
- Spinach Masala Dosa$15.00
Non-Veg Dosa
Amma's Special Combo
Variety Rice Combo
Weekend Special Combo
- Veg Couples Combo$32.00
Veg Biriyani, Veg Kothu parotta, Spinach Onion pakoda, Veg Kurma, Parotta (2Pcs), Dessert
- Non-Veg Couples Combo$35.00
Mutton Biriyani, Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Roast, Chicken Kurma, Parotta (2Pcs), Dessert
- Mutton Pulao$20.00Out of stock
- v
- Thalapakattu Jeeraga Samba Mutton Biriyani$20.00Out of stock
- Thalapakattu Jeeraga Samba Bonless Chicken Biriyani$18.00Out of stock
Tiffin-Curry Combo
Tiffin Combo (Including House special dessert)
Entree
Veg Entree
- Ennai Kathirikai Vathal Kuzhambu$16.00
Selected baby eggplant cooked in hot tamarind sauce and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Amma's Channa Masala$16.00
Made with white chickpeas, onions tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Dal Curry$14.00
Made with lentil, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
kurma
- Veg Kurma$16.00
Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and whole garam masala
- Egg kurma$17.00
Made with coconut with fennel seed paste and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
- Chicken kurma$18.00
Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)
- Mutton kurma$20.00
Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)
- Lamb kurma$20.00
The meat is cooked with sorrel leaves known as Gongura to get a tangy taste (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Seafood Entree
- Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)$20.00
It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
- Kerala Shrimp Moilee$20.00
Mild from the natural sweetness of the coconut milk and aromatic from the whole spices (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
- Ammas Special Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)$20.00
A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs (Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)
chettinad
Gongura
Butter masala
Tikka masala
Saag
Thalasseri
Side Order
Indian Side orders
- Idly (1Pcs)$3.00Out of stock
- Medhu Vadai (1Pcs)$3.00
- Raita(8Oz)$3.00
- Sambhar (8Oz)$5.00
- Papad$3.00
Crispy Indian chips made from lentils
- Ghee$3.00
- Yoghurt(8oz)$3.00
- Paan$3.00
- Rice$3.50
- Chappati (1Pc)$2.50
- Parotta (1Pc)$3.00
- Onions, Chillies And Lemons$3.00
- Pani Poori Water(8 Oz)$3.00
- Hommade Pickle (4 Oz)$2.00
- Coconut Chutney ( 8 Oz)$4.00
- Peanut Chutney( 8 Oz)$4.00
- Tomato Chutney ( 8 Oz)$4.00
LIVE FOOD STALL
Dessert
Indian Dessert
- Sizzling Brownie$10.00
Warm brownie with our home-made Vanilla ice-cream
- Gulab Jamun$7.00
Milk solid based sweet balls soaked in honey syrup
- Rasamalai$8.00
Indian Cottage cheese cooked in sugar syrup and then served with chilled thickened milk
- Kesari (Sooji Halwa)$8.00
Dessert made of semolina, ghee, saffron, nuts and sugar
- House Special dessert$8.00
Please ask your food runner for today's special
- Vanilla Ice-cream$7.00
Drinks and Beverages
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Mango Lassi$7.00
Delicious creamy drink with mango and yoghurt
- Rose Milk$7.00
Spiced drink made with yoghurt and salt
- Bottle Water$0.99
Drink where almonds are blended with milk and flavored with saffron, cardamom
- Nannari Sarbath$6.00
Aromatic juice in which nannari root syrup is mixed with lemon juice
- Salt And Spicy Lassi$6.00Out of stock
- Fresh Lemon Juice$5.00
- Badam Milk$6.00Out of stock