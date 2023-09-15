Veg Apps

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

2 pieces. Seasoned peas & potatoes fried in a pastry shell

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

4 pieces. Battered paneer (cheese) cubes deep-fried

Chili Paneer

$10.99

Indian-style cheese cubes sautéed with onions and green peppers in a soy chili garlic sauce

Panipuri / Gol Gappe

$8.99

6 pieces. Hollow, crispy-fried puffed ball filled with stuffing and flavored water

Papri Chaat

$8.99

Fried flour crisps topped with chana masala, onion, tomatoes, and chutney

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Two vegetable samosas smashed and topped with chana masala, onion, tomatoes, and chutney

Bhel Puri Chaat

$8.99

Bhel puri topped with channa masala, onion, tomatoes, and chutney

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.99

2 fried potato patties with veggies/spices with traditional chole

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$6.99

Deep-fried fritters made of assorted vegetables & flour batter

Dahi Bhalla

$5.99

2 pieces. Lentil dumplings doused in yogurt topped with sweet and spicy chutneys

Aloo Tikki

$5.99

2 pieces. Aloo tikki topped with onion, tomatoes, and chutney

Panner Kathi Roll

$11.99

Non-Veg Apps

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$11.99

5 pieces chicken wings marinated in Indian spices and yogurt

Chili Garlic Shrimp

$11.99

Juicy shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers in a soy chili garlic sauce

Fish Pakora

$11.99

Tilapia marinated in an Indian spiced batter and deep-fried

Chicken 65

$11.99

Crunchy deep-fried chicken tossed in sweet and spicy sauce

Chicken Samosa

$8.99

2 pieces. Seasoned chicken, peas & potatoes fried in a pastry shell

Chicken Lollipop

$11.99

4 pieces. Deep-fried bone-in chicken wings marinated in yogurt and spices

Ammrit's Platter Mix

$22.99

Sampler platter including chicken 65, fish pakora, chili paneer, samosa, and Gobi manchurian

Chili Chicken

$11.99

Juicy chicken sautéed with onions and peppers in a soy chili garlic sauce

Signature Calamari

$11.99

Calamari stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and curry leaves

Ginger Chicken

$11.99

Soy glazed chicken sautéed with bell pepper, onions, sticky ginger, and celery

Chicken Kathi Roll

$11.99

A fresh roll filled with chicken, vegetables, and spices

Tandoori

Ammrit's Mixed Grill

$24.99

Sampler platter including 3 x flavors of chicken kebab, tandoori chicken, and lamb kebabs

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

1/2. Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt & spices, roasted in a clay oven

Grilled Tandoori Salmon

$24.99

Grilled salmon bits, delicately marinated and broiled in our clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.99

6 pieces of jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices then cooked in a clay oven

Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Boneless chicken, marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in the clay oven

Chicken Malai Kebab

$17.99

Boneless chicken, marinated in yogurt roasted in a clay oven

Chicken Hariyali Kebab

$17.99

Boneless chicken, marinated in yogurt & spices, roasted in a clay oven

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$19.99

Grilled minced chicken with herbs & spices, wrapped around a skewer

Paneer Tikka

$16.99

Cubes of homemade cottage cheese, marinated and dipped in batter, roasted in a clay oven

Lamb Kebab

$21.99

Grilled boneless lamb, marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger, wrapped around a skewer

Indo-Chinese

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Crispy cauliflower florets coated in a chili garlic sauce

Fried Rice

$10.99

Chinese fried rice with an Indian touch, mixed with vegetables

Hakka Noodles

$9.99

Stir-fried noodles, mixed with vegetables

Vegetarian

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Black lentils & kidney beans delicately spiced and laced with fresh cream & butter

Yellow Dal

$14.99

Yellow lentils are tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onions, and tomatoes

Baingan Bharta

$15.99

Eggplant grilled over charcoal, mashed with tomatoes, onions & other spices

Chana Masala

$14.99

Chickpeas cooked in a spicy and tangy tomato sauce

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Fried balls of ground mixed vegetables, cheese stuffed with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry

Vegetable Korma

$15.99

Ground mixed vegetables and cheese cooked in a creamy curry

Aloo Achari Masala

$14.99

Diced potatoes cooked in a tangy pickle sauce

Bhindi Masala

$15.99

Dry okra curry made with okra, spices, onions, & tomatoes

Methi Malai Paneer

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked with a creamy, mild curry

Masala Nutri

$15.99

Chunks of soya in a mild and tomato-based sauce

Chole Bhature

$17.99

Combination of chana masala and bhatura or puri, a deep-fried bread

Mattar Paneer

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked with garden peas in a light onion and tomato curry

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked in creamy mustard curry

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked in a tomato curry with onions & bell peppers

Paneer Makhani

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked with a tomato and cashew nut creamy curry

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked in a creamy spinach curry

Mint Paneer Masala

$15.99

Cubes of cheese cooked in Ammrit's signature mint curry

Mushroom Saag

$15.99

Mushrooms sautéed and combined in a creamy mustard curry

Punjabi Saag

$15.99

Traditional mustard, vegetable curry is best paired with makki roti for an additional charge

Tofu Bhurji

$15.99

Cubes of tofu cooked with garden peas in a light onion and tomato curry

Aloo Gobi

$15.99

Seasoned potatoes and cauliflower with turmeric and black cumin

Aloo Methi

$14.99

Stir fry with potatoes and fresh fenugreek leaves

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$15.99

Mixed vegetables combined with spices and herbs

Curry Pakora

$15.99

Deep-fried pakoras dunked in a tangy yogurt-based curry

Egg Curry

$14.99

Hard-boiled eggs tossed in a tomato-based curry

Egg Bhurji

$14.99

Spiced Indian version of scrambled eggs

Rajma Masala

$14.99

Red kidney beans in a thick spiced gravy

Chana Saag

$14.99

Chickpea curry with spinach, onion, tomato, and warm spices

Mutter Mushroom Masala

$14.99

Mushroom curry made with green peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices

Panner Bhurji

$16.99

Chicken

Butter Chicken

$18.99

Tandoori boneless chicken in a mild creamy tomato gravy, contains cashew nuts

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in a mild creamy tomato gravy

Chicken Saag

$17.99

Boneless chicken pieces in creamy spinach purée & spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.99

Chicken cooked in a fiery red-hot curry sauce, a specialty of Goa, India

Mint Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken tossed in Ammrit's signature mint curry

Chicken Bhuna

$17.99

Boneless chicken in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger

Chicken Rogan Josh

$17.99

Boneless chicken in a thick, flavorful red curry

Dopiaza Chicken

$17.99

Boneless chicken thighs, curry powder, honey, and lime

Achari Chicken

$17.99

Tender pieces of chicken, marinated in yogurt and pickled spices

Chicken Kadhai

$17.99

Juicy chicken in a spice kadai masala curry

Chicken Keema Curry

$18.99

Chicken mince with spices, herbs, onions and tomatoes

Chicken Korma

$17.99

Boneless pieces of chicken, cooked in a creamy cashew nut-flavored sauce

Chicken Curry

$17.99

Lamb & Goat

Goat Vindaloo

$19.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in a hot tangy sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in a hot tangy sauce

Goat Curry

$19.99

Goat cooked in onion and tomato curry

Lamb Curry

$19.99

Lamb cooked in onion and tomato curry

Goat Kadai

$19.99

Goat grilled in the tandoor served in a thick tomato and onion gravy

Lamb Kadai

$19.99

Lamb grilled in the tandoor, served in a thick tomato and onion gravy

Goat Rogan Josh

$19.99

Goat tossed in a thick, flavorful red sauce

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.99

Lamb tossed in a thick, flavorful red sauce

Goat Achari

$19.99

Goat in curry which combines tenderized meat in pickle flavors of fresh spices

Lamb Achari

$19.99

Lamb in curry which combines tenderized meat in pickle flavors of fresh spices

Goat Saag

$19.99

Goat cooked in a creamy mustard sauce

Lamb Saag

$19.99

Lamb cooked in a creamy mustard sauce

Goat Bhuna

$19.99

Goat tossed in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger

Lamb Bhuna

$19.99

Lamb tossed in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.99

Lamb marinated in yogurt tossed in a creamy sauce

Lamb Chops

$24.99

Lamb chops seasoned and seared to perfection

Lamb korma

$19.99

Punjabi Bhuna Gosht

$22.99

Goat cooked in a Punjabi style with hot tangy sauce

Seafood

Salmon Curry

$22.99

Fish tossed in a curry sauce with tomatoes and onions

Salmon Tikka Masala

$22.99

Boneless fish marinated and tossed in a semi-dry sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.99

Shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, onions, & tomatoes in a semi-dry gravy

Salmon Bhuna Korma

$22.99

Salmon tossed in a creamy cashew nut-flavored sauce

Shrimp Korma

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp tossed in a creamy sauce

Shrimp Bhuna

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp tossed in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger

Shrimp Curry

$19.99

Shrimp tossed in a curry sauce with tomatoes and onions

Shrimp Saag

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in a creamy mustard sauce

Rice & Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$18.99

Goat Biryani

$19.99

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Shrimp Biryani

$19.99

Salmon Biryani

$22.99

Ammrit's Biryani Mix

$24.99

The ultimate biryani is mixed with chicken, lamb, goat, and shrimp

South Indian Corner

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice

Ammrit's Dosa

$18.99

Family-sized dosa made with semolina, cumin, ginger, and coriander leaves

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Dosa filled with seasoned potato and green pea filling

Chili Masala Dosa

$9.99

Dosa filled with a spicy potato and green pea filling

Plain Rava Dosa

$10.99Out of stock

Dosa is made with semolina, cumin, ginger, and coriander leaves

Rava Masala Dosa

$11.99

Rava dosa filled with a seasoned potato and green pea filling

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Dosa filled with mozzarella cheese

Paneer Dosa

$10.99

Dosa filled with a seasoned paneer filling

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Dosa filled with a sauteed onion mixture

Chicken Dosa

$12.99

Dosa filled with a seasoned chicken mixture

Uttapam

$8.99

A pancake made with fermented rice lentil batter

Onion Chili Uttapam

$9.99

A pancake made with fermented rice lentil batter topped with onions and chilies

Idli Sambar

$8.99

Steamed savory rice cakes made with fermented black lentils and rice

Butter Idli

$9.99

Steamed savory rice cakes made with fermented black lentils and rice, tossed in a buttery sauce

Masala Idli

$9.99

Steamed spicy, savory rice cakes made with fermented black lentils and rice

Vada Sambar

$8.99

Vada is served with lentil-based vegetable stew, cooked with pigeon pea and tamarind broth

Bread

Tawa Roti

$2.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Chili Naan

$3.99

Chili Garlic Naan

$4.99

Paneer Naan

$4.99

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Chilli Cheese Naan

$5.99

Peshwari Naan

$5.99

Chicken Keema Naan

$5.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Gobi Paratha

$4.99

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Paneer Paratha

$4.99

Lachha Paratha

$4.99

Bhature

$5.99

Puri

$5.99

Makki Roti

$4.99

Ammrit's Bread Basket

$11.99

Butter naan, tandoori roti, garlic naan, & onion kulcha

Desserts

Rasmalai

$4.99

2 pieces. Spongy cheese dumplings soaked with green cardamom & rose water, sprinkled with nuts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

2 pieces. Fried dough balls soaked in rose-flavored water

Carrot Halwa

$6.99

Caramelized, grated carrots studded with assorted nuts

Kheer

$4.99

Traditional rice pudding (original, rose, mango)

Homemade Kulfi

$4.99

Traditional Indian ice cream

Falooda

$5.99

Ice cream topped with rose syrup and sabja seeds

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mango Juice

$4.99

Masala Chai

$2.99

Rose Milk

$4.99

Badam Milk

$5.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Salty Lassi

$4.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Rose Lassi

$4.99

Coconut Lassi

$4.99

Cardamom Lassi

$4.99

Indian Soda

$4.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets + Fries

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Wedges

$5.99

Sides / Extra

Chutney / Sauce

$2.99

Indian Onion/Chili/Lemon Salad

$1.49

Mixed Pickle

$1.49

Papadam

$1.99

Raita (Indian Yogurt)

$1.99

Rice

$2.99

Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Coconut Soup

$4.99

Chicken Soup

$6.99