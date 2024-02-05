Amonos Mexican Kitchen 15321 Main St NE Suite 201
FOOD
SOFT TACOS
- Asada Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
- Carnitas Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
- Chorizo Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
- Chupa Cabras Taco$3.50
- Pastor Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
- Pollo Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
- Tofu Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
- Vegetable Taco$3.25
Individual traditional street taco. Soft grilled tortillas with your choice of meat, red onion, cilantro, and your choice of spicy or mild salsa on the side.
TAMALES
BURRITOS
- Asada Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Carnitas Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Chicken Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Chorizo Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Chupa Cabras Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Pastor Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Tofu Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Vegetable Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla with rice, black beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
QUESADILLAS
- Asada Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Carnitas Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Chorizo Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Chupa Cabras Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Pastor Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Pollo Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Tofu Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Vegetables Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
TORTAS
- Asada Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Carnitas Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Chicken Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Chorizo Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Chupa Cabras Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, asada, chorizo, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Pastor Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Tofu Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, tofu, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
- Vegetable Torta$11.00
Toasted sourdough bread filled with black beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions and your choice of spicy or mild salsa.
BURRITO BOWL
MINI HURACHES
ENCHILADAS
BREAKFAST BURRITO
- Randy's Burrito$10.25
Beans, chorizo, asada, eggs, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and green salsa
- Steak & Eggs Burrito$10.00
Carne asada, eggs, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo
- Chorizo & Eggs Burrito$10.00
Mexican pork sausage, eggs, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo
- Chupa Cabras Burrito$10.00
Mix of chorizo and carne asada, eggs, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo
- Carnitas & Eggs Burrito$10.00
Citrus-marinated pulled pork, eggs, beans, cheese and pico de gallo
BREAKFAST TACOS
DESSERTS
SPECIALTIES
- Amonos Chicken Salad$12.75
Seared spicy chicken with onion seasonal greens, mixed nuts, bell peppers, and ginger lime dressing
- Burrito Mojado$13.25
Your choice of meat wrapped in a burrito with black beans, rice, and amonos green sauce topped with a layer of melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Fiesta Platter$40.25
Any choice of meat, 1 quesadilla, 6 tacos, 4 chicken flautas
- Paleo Plate$11.25
Your choice of meat on a bed of greens topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Pollo Asado$15.25
2 grilled chicken breasts, grilled onions, a side of rice, and black beans with 3 corn tortillas
- Pozole$15.25
Soup made with hominy corn, slow-cooked pork, garnished with lettuce, radish, cilantro, onion, and lime
- Sopitos$12.75
Handmade corn masa base, topped with black beans, meat, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream