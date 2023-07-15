Sunny on South 13351 South St
Food
Eggcelent Stuff
Classic Cerritos Breakfast
2 Eggs any style,Bacon or Sausage, House or Standard potato, Toast or Tortillas
Artesia Breakfast
2 fried eggs, chorizo potatoes, linguica sausage, toast or tortillas
Steak and Eggs
Prime skirt steak, 2 eggs any style, potato, salsa verde, choice of bread
Chile Verde Omelette
Colorado Omelette
Chili Cheese Omelette
SoCal Scramble
Boss Hog Scramble
Denver Scramble
Jardin Scramble
Nana's breakfast mess
Corned beef benedict
Ham benedict
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg, choice of meat, american cheese, chives, fresh bun, choice of 1 side
Early bird senior special
Waffle & Griddle
House Specialites
Brunch Smash Burger
Chile Verde Benedict
Green pork chile verde, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, breakfast potatoes, arugla
Short Rib Birria Benedict
Slow braised short rib birria, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of meat, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, hollandaise
Big Ern's Corned beef hash
Housemade corned beef hash and potatoes, roasted red peppers and onions, 2 over easy eggs, salsa verde, choice of bread
Chicken Katsu and Waffles
fried chicken, 1 homade waffle, salted brown sugar butter, choice of maple syrup or habanero maple syrup, chives
Chiliaquiles Verde
Monte Cristo
Avocado Toast
2 soft boiled eggs, avocado, onion, oven roasted tomato, arugula, thick cut brioche toast
Corned Beef Benedict
House cured corned beef, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, hollandaise sauce
Black Forest Ham Benedict
Seared ham, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, potatoes and hollandaise sauce
Lunch
Loaded chili cheese fries
Good Burger
7oz premium Angus beef, cheddar cheese, balsamic grilled onions, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce
Ortega Chicken Club
Sunny Caesar
Shrimp n Grits
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, garlic aioli, pickles, habanero maple syrup on a fresh roll
Steak Frites
Angus flat iron steak, french fries, chimichurri butter, garlic aioli
Fried Fish Sandwich
Crispy battered rock fish, spicy cabbage slaw, sliced tomato, avocado and malt vinegar aioli
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy battered shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, sliced tomato, avocado and malt vinegar ailoi
The Cuban
South Carolina BBQ pork sandwich
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, mornay cheese sauce, habanero pickled onions, an onion ring