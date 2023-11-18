Amore Italian Restaurant
Food
Antipasto
Salads
- Side Salad$3.00
Spring mix, onion & tomatoes
- House Salad$6.00
Spring mix, onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella cheese
- Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce & crutons tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan on top
- Greek Salad$8.00
Fetta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini & castelvetrano olives
- Caprese Salad$8.00
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh basil, tomatoes & basalmic drizzle
- Italian Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, black olives & parmesan
Lunch
- Lunch Lasanga$12.00
- Lunch Manicotti$10.00
- Lunch Cannelloni$11.00
- Lunch Eggplant Parmesan$10.00
- Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
- Lunch Cheese Ravioli$11.00
with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese on top
- Lunch Mushroom Ravioli$11.00
with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese on top
- Lunch Spaghetti Marinara$11.00
- Lunch Spaghetti Meatballs$11.00
- Lunch Spaghetti Sausage$11.00
- Lunch Spaghetti Meat Sauce$11.00
A La Carte
Main Entrees
- Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh Garlic, capers & basil sauteed in white wine & lemon sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Shrimp Piccata$22.00
Fresh Garlic, capers & basil sauteed in white wine & lemon sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Marsala$18.00
Mushroom sauteed in marsala wine over spaghetti pasta
- Shrimp Marsala$22.00
Mushroom sauteed in marsala wine over spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Milanese$19.00
Mushrooms, onions, jalapenos & artichoke hearts sauteed in sherry wine over spaghetti pasta
- Shrimp Milanese$23.00
Mushrooms, onions, jalapenos & artichoke hearts sauteed in sherry wine and pink sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Cacciatore$19.00
Mushrooms, onions & bell peppers sauteed in marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Shrimp Cacciatore$22.00
Mushrooms, onions & bell peppers sauteed in marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Genova$19.00
Mushrooms, onions & fresh spinach sauteed in white wine & creamy sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Shrimp Genova$23.00
Mushrooms, onions & fresh spinach sauteed in white wine & creamy sauce over spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Creamy white sauce over fettuccine pasta
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$23.00
Creamy white sauce over fettuccine pasta
Pasta
- Lasagna$16.00
Classic homemade beef lasagna baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese on top
- Manicotti$13.00
Ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese inside a pasta sheet baked in marinara sauce
- Cannelloni$15.00
Beef, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella cheese & spinach inside a pasta sheet baked in marinara sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Breaded and baked in marinara sauce & served with a side of spaghetti marinara
- Veal Parmesan$19.00
- Eggplant Parmesan$17.00
Freshly breaded & baked in marinara sauce served with a side of spaghetti marinara
- Classic Spaghetti$14.00
- Spaghetti Meatballs$16.00
- Spaghetti Sausage$16.00
- Spaghetti Meatsauce$16.00
- Spaghetti Works$20.00
Mushrooms, meatballs, sausage, meatsauce & marinara over spaghetti pasta
- Penne Arrabbiata$15.00
Penne pasta, cherry tomatoes sauteed in olive oil & spicy marinara sauce
- Penne Alla Vodka$15.00
Penne pasta with vodka & pink sauce
- Spinach Ravioli$15.00
Spinach ravioli, fresh spinach sauteed in white wine & creamy sauce
- Cheese Ravioli with Truffle Sauce$16.00
Cheese Ravioli with creamy truffle sauce
- Beef Ravioli$16.00
with meat sauce and marinara
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Hey, Combo
Bambini
Seafood
- Frutti di mare$27.00
Shrimp, fresh clams & chopped clams, mussels, calamari sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce
- Grilled Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon with piccatta sauce & fresh spinach over linguine
- Lobster Ravioli$17.00
sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce
- Sausage Pazzola$22.00
Shrimp, sweet italian sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, black olives sauteed in marinara sauce served over linguine pasta
- Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli$26.00
sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$20.00
Shrimp, fresh basil sauteed in white wine & lemon sauce over angel hair pasta
- Shrimp Tortellini$24.00
Shrimp, cheese stuffed tortellini pasta sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce
- Creamy Seafood$25.00
Dessert
- Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Buttermilk cake with toasted pecans & coconut, frosted with buttercream & coconut shavings
- Tiramisu$8.00
Coffee soaked lady fingers, sweet and creamy mascarpone & cocoa powder
- Cannoli$7.00
Tube-shapped italian pastry filled with sweet cream & chocolate chips
- Limoncello$6.00
Fluffy sponge lemon cake layered with cream and topped with white chocalte flakes