Anajak Thai Cuisine
Anajak's Wine Store (sorry no food)
- Scotty Boy! 3-Piece$110.00
Includes: Scotty Boy! x Anajak Wine, Santa Barbara County, 2022 - Skin Fermented Carbonic Riesling w/ Barrel Fermented Chardonnay and Viognier. Punchy, Bright Fruit and Citrus Tones of Lemongrass and Ginger. Limited Release! Scotty Boy! "Buellberries" Rose, Santa Barbara County, 2022 - Rose of Sangiovese. Soft Aromas of Astronaut Strawberries, Jamaica, Dragonfruit. Scotty Boy! "El Sandweech", Santa Barbara County, 2022. - Carbonic Pinot Noir/Chardonnay Co-Ferment. Juicy Plump Flavors of Blackberries, Orchids, and Pistachio Nut.
- Mixed Bag 3-Piece$99.00
Includes: Key Wines From our By-the-Glass Program Katharina Wechsler Riesling Trocken, Rheinhessen, Germany, 2022. A classic example of dry German Riesling from the Rheinhessen, rich with limestone minerality and balanced fruit. Think of an Apricot - Lime Skinny Margarita! Matthiasson Rose, Napa Valley, California, 2022. This is a Dry and Wonderfully Fruity California Rose, a Blend of Grenache and Other Friendly Varieties That Play Well Together. Orange Zest, Fresh Peach, and Orchard Fruit Blossoms Swim Together in Harmony. Jean Marc Burgaud Morgon Cote du Py, Beaujolais, France, 2021. Coming From the Famous Cote du Py Vineyard in Morgon, this Beautifully Structured Beaujolais is Perfect for Thanksgiving Recipes. 100% Gamay Noir. Berry Fruits and Violet Flowers with an undertone of Granite Minerality are what this Wine is Giving.
- Reserve Mixed Bag 3-Piece$155.00
Includes Classic Wines from our Bottle List: Peter Lauer Ayler Riesling "Fass 4", Saar, Germany, 2022. This is a fully off-dry wine with 30 g/l of residual sugar made from fruit harvested from the Scheidterberg and Sonnenberg side hills. It reveals a nicely aromatic nose of yellow apple, quince, spearmint, and thyme. The wine is finely fruity and easy-going. Christophe & Fils "Vieilles Vignes", Chablis, France, 2021. This is a Classic Chablis, made in Stainless Steel, Showcasing the Old Vines of Chardonnay Planted by Grandpa Christophe in 1959. Crisp Notes of Green Apple, Lemon Blossom, and Lily Flowers with an Underlying Limestone Minerality. L'arge D'oor Grenache, Santa Barbara County, 2018. - Made by Scott Sampler (Of Scotty Boy! Renown), This is a beautifully structured 100% Grenache that seamlessly knits mouth watering acidity and light beams of delicious red, blue and purple fruits with lifted aromas of white pepper and cinnamon. Perfect for the Holidays.
- Anajak x Scotty Boy! Wine$35.00
Scotty Boy! x Anajak Wine, Santa Barbara County, 2022 - Skin Fermented Carbonic Riesling w/ Barrel Fermented Chardonnay and Viognier. Punchy, Bright Fruit and Citrus Tones of Lemongrass and Ginger. Limited Release!
- Scotty Boy! El Sandweech$38.00
Scotty Boy! "El Sandweech", Santa Barbara County, 2022. - Carbonic Pinot Noir/Chardonnay Co-Ferment. Juicy Plump Flavors of Blackberries, Orchids, and Pistachio Nut.
- Scotty Boy! Buellberries Rose$38.00
Scotty Boy! "Buellberries" Rose, Santa Barbara County, 2022 - Rose of Sangiovese. Soft Aromas of Astronaut Strawberries, Jamaica, Dragonfruit.
- Wechsler Riesling Trocken$30.00
Katharina Wechsler Riesling Trocken, Rheinhessen, Germany, 2022. A classic example of dry German Riesling from the Rheinhessen, rich with limestone minerality and balanced fruit. Think of an Apricot - Lime Skinny Margarita!
- Matthiasson Napa Valley Rose$32.00
Matthiasson Rose, Napa Valley, California, 2022. This is a Dry and Wonderfully Fruity California Rose, a Blend of Grenache and Other Friendly Varieties That Play Well Together. Orange Zest, Fresh Peach, and Orchard Fruit Blossoms Swim Together in Harmony.
- Jean Marc Burgaud Gamay Morgon Cote du Py$32.00
Jean Marc Burgaud Morgon Cote du Py, Beaujolais, France, 2021. Coming From the Famous Cote du Py Vineyard in Morgon, this Beautifully Structured Beaujolais is Perfect for Thanksgiving Recipes. 100% Gamay Noir. Berry Fruits and Violet Flowers with an undertone of Granite Minerality are what this Wine is Giving.
- Peter Lauer Ayler Riesling Feinherb Fass 4$42.00
Peter Lauer Ayler Riesling Feinherb "Fass 4", Saar, Germany, 2022. The 2022 Ayler Riesling N°4 is a fully off-dry wine (with 30 g/l of residual sugar) made from fruit harvested from the Scheidterberg and Sonnenberg side hills. It reveals a nicely aromatic and direct nose of yellow apple, quince, spearmint, pastille Vichy, and thyme. The wine is finely fruity and easy-going on the light-weighted and fresh palate. This is a good off-dry drinking Riesling.
- Christophe & Fils Chablis "Vieilles Vignes"$55.00
Christophe & Fils "Vieilles Vignes", Chablis, France, 2021. This is a Enormously Classic Chablis, made in Stainless Steel, Showcasing the Old Vines of Chardonnay Planted by Grandpa Christophe in 1959. Crisp Notes of Green Apple, Lemon Blossom, and Lily Flowers with an Underlying Limestone Minerality.
- L'arge D'oor Grenache, Santa Barbara County$42.00
L'arge D'oor Grenache, Santa Barbara County, California, 2018. - Made by Scott Sampler (Of Scotty Boy! Renown), This is a beautifully structured 100% Grenache that seamlessly knits mouth watering acidity and light beams of delicious red, blue and purple fruits with lifted aromas of white pepper and cinnamon. Perfect for the Holidays.