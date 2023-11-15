Reserve Mixed Bag 3-Piece

$155.00

Includes Classic Wines from our Bottle List: Peter Lauer Ayler Riesling "Fass 4", Saar, Germany, 2022. This is a fully off-dry wine with 30 g/l of residual sugar made from fruit harvested from the Scheidterberg and Sonnenberg side hills. It reveals a nicely aromatic nose of yellow apple, quince, spearmint, and thyme. The wine is finely fruity and easy-going. Christophe & Fils "Vieilles Vignes", Chablis, France, 2021. This is a Classic Chablis, made in Stainless Steel, Showcasing the Old Vines of Chardonnay Planted by Grandpa Christophe in 1959. Crisp Notes of Green Apple, Lemon Blossom, and Lily Flowers with an Underlying Limestone Minerality. L'arge D'oor Grenache, Santa Barbara County, 2018. - Made by Scott Sampler (Of Scotty Boy! Renown), This is a beautifully structured 100% Grenache that seamlessly knits mouth watering acidity and light beams of delicious red, blue and purple fruits with lifted aromas of white pepper and cinnamon. Perfect for the Holidays.