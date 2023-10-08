Brunch

Appetizers

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Crispy fries, garlic oil, and parmesan cheese.

House Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fermented chicken wings, garlic, black pepper and rice flour.

Pork Belly Bite

$9.00

Salted, crispy pork belly bites, served with tomato and cucumber pickles.

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Viet style ceviche, mint, passionfruit, fish sauce, onions, topped with fried shallots.

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Oyster Mushrooms, sweet garlic soy sauce and sesame seeds, served with tomato and cucumber pickles.

Shrimp Toast

$9.00

Shrimp, herbs, and sesame seeds on a baguette.

Entrees

House Garlic Noodle

Wheat noodles, vegan butter, garlic, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of protein.

House Fried Rice

Scrambled eggs, garlic, scallions, and yellow onions. Served with choice of protein.

SALTADO Shaken Fries

Crispy fries, red onions, tomatoes , house sauce and rice.

Caramelized Pork n Egg

Slow cooked pork with young coconut juice, and fried egg. Topped with cilantro and green onion, served with veggies on the side. Choice of rice or baguette.

Star Anise Beef Stew

Slow cooked beef, carrot and onions in a beef & tomato based broth. Topped with culantro, cilantro, and green onion. Served with veggies on the side. Choice of rice or baguette.

Ube Waffle

Vietnamese use waffle served with sweet chili sauce. Choice of protein.

Bao

Steam bao bun, sesame seed, served with coleslaw and sweet garlic soy sauce. Choice of protein.

Vietnamese Sizzling Beef & Egg

$20.00

Tenderloin beef, black peppercorn sauce, fried egg, onion and tomatoes. Served with a baguette.

Turkey Meatball & Egg

$16.00

Turkey meatball, pumpkin seed and tomato sauce, fried egg and onion. Served with a baguette.

Drinks

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.50

Fresh brewed Vietnamese style iced coffee. Regular is made with condensed milk & half n half. Vegan is made with coconut condensed milk & oat milk.

An An Specialty

$6.00

essentially an almond flavored macchiato!

Pandan Coffee *Non-Dairy*

$6.00

Pandan & oat milk foam served over our vegan coffee.

Ube Coffee

$6.00

Ube latte with our regular coffee and a splash of milk.

Cinnamon Cheesefoam

$6.00

Iced Drinks

Butterfly Passionfruit Lemonade

$6.00

Passionfruit syrup, lemonade, and splash of lime seltzer, topped with butterfly pea flower tea.

Raspberry Lavender Iced Tea

$5.50

Raspberry hibiscus tea and lavender syrup, topped with lime seltzer and mint.

Green Thai Tea

$5.50

Green Thai Tea with jasmine essence, and choice of milk.

Smoothie

$6.00

Dairy Free smoothies with coconut milk base.

Passionfruit Mojito (Non-Alcohol)

$5.50

Soda Can

$2.50