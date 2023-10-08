An An 8220 N Denver Ave
Brunch
Appetizers
Garlic Fries
Crispy fries, garlic oil, and parmesan cheese.
House Chicken Wings
Fermented chicken wings, garlic, black pepper and rice flour.
Pork Belly Bite
Salted, crispy pork belly bites, served with tomato and cucumber pickles.
Grilled Shrimp
Viet style ceviche, mint, passionfruit, fish sauce, onions, topped with fried shallots.
Fried Oyster Mushrooms
Fried Oyster Mushrooms, sweet garlic soy sauce and sesame seeds, served with tomato and cucumber pickles.
Shrimp Toast
Shrimp, herbs, and sesame seeds on a baguette.
Entrees
House Garlic Noodle
Wheat noodles, vegan butter, garlic, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of protein.
House Fried Rice
Scrambled eggs, garlic, scallions, and yellow onions. Served with choice of protein.
SALTADO Shaken Fries
Crispy fries, red onions, tomatoes , house sauce and rice.
Caramelized Pork n Egg
Slow cooked pork with young coconut juice, and fried egg. Topped with cilantro and green onion, served with veggies on the side. Choice of rice or baguette.
Star Anise Beef Stew
Slow cooked beef, carrot and onions in a beef & tomato based broth. Topped with culantro, cilantro, and green onion. Served with veggies on the side. Choice of rice or baguette.
Ube Waffle
Vietnamese use waffle served with sweet chili sauce. Choice of protein.
Bao
Steam bao bun, sesame seed, served with coleslaw and sweet garlic soy sauce. Choice of protein.
Vietnamese Sizzling Beef & Egg
Tenderloin beef, black peppercorn sauce, fried egg, onion and tomatoes. Served with a baguette.
Turkey Meatball & Egg
Turkey meatball, pumpkin seed and tomato sauce, fried egg and onion. Served with a baguette.
Drinks
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Fresh brewed Vietnamese style iced coffee. Regular is made with condensed milk & half n half. Vegan is made with coconut condensed milk & oat milk.
An An Specialty
essentially an almond flavored macchiato!
Pandan Coffee *Non-Dairy*
Pandan & oat milk foam served over our vegan coffee.
Ube Coffee
Ube latte with our regular coffee and a splash of milk.
Cinnamon Cheesefoam
Iced Drinks
Butterfly Passionfruit Lemonade
Passionfruit syrup, lemonade, and splash of lime seltzer, topped with butterfly pea flower tea.
Raspberry Lavender Iced Tea
Raspberry hibiscus tea and lavender syrup, topped with lime seltzer and mint.
Green Thai Tea
Green Thai Tea with jasmine essence, and choice of milk.
Smoothie
Dairy Free smoothies with coconut milk base.