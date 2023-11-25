Ana's Norwegian Bakeri- Denver 918 16th Street Mall
Food Menu
Baked Goods
- School Rolls$5.25
Cardamom dough, vanilla custard, icing, coconut milk
- Sunshine Rolls$5.25
Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, vanilla custard, icing
- Cinnamon Rolls$5.25
Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, icing
- Chocolate Knots$5.25
Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugarm coco ppowder, butter, powdered sugar
- Plain Cardamom Rolls$2.50
Cardamom dough
- Raisin Cardamom Rolls$2.75
Cardamom dough, raisins
- Semisweet Chocolate Cardamom Rolls$3.00
Cardamom dough, semisweet chocolate chips
- Coconut Macaroons$2.50
Coconut, egg whites, sugar
- Lemondoodle Cookies$2.50Out of stock
- Snickerdoodle Cookies$2.50
Flour, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, baking soda, cream of tartar, salt, cinnamon sugar
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, semisweet chocolate chips
- Butterscotch Cookies$2.50
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, cinnamon, butterscotch chips
- Kringle Cookies$2.50Out of stock
Flour, butter, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla extract
- Breakfast Cookies$2.50
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh orange zest, orange fruit, craisins, coconut, oats, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar
- Krumkaker, 3 Pack$8.00Out of stock
- Cream Cheese Danish$4.75Out of stock
Buttery philo dough, cream cheese
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Danish$4.75Out of stock
- Ham & Cheese Danish$4.75Out of stock
- Spinach & Ricotta Danish$4.75
- Farmor's Spiced Cupcakes$3.50
Milk, flour, butter, eggs, sugar, coco powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, coffee, powdered sugar, baking powder
- Chocolate Mint Brownies, slice$5.50
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, coco powder
- Chocolate Mint Brownies, Whole$24.99Out of stock
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, coco powder
- Sarah's Coffee Cake, slice$5.00Out of stock
Flour, buttermilk, butter, baking soda, sugar, cinnamon, coffe, powdered sugar, coco powder
- Sarah's Coffee Cake, Whole$34.99Out of stock
Flour, buttermilk, butter, baking soda, sugar, cinnamon, coffe, powdered sugar, coco powder
- Mormor's Apple Cake, Slice$5.00Out of stock
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, apples, black pepper, cinnamon sugar, shredded coconut
- Mormor's Apple Cake, Whole$34.99Out of stock
Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, apples, black pepper, cinnamon sugar, shredded coconut
- Lemon Cake, Slice$4.75
Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed lemon juice, fresh lemon zest, lemon fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing
- Lemon Cake, Whole$22.99Out of stock
Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed lemon juice, fresh lemon zest, lemon fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing
- Orange Cake, Slice$4.75Out of stock
Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh orange zest, orange fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing
- Orange Cake, Whole$22.99Out of stock
Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh orange zest, orange fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing
- Mor's Chocolate Cake, Slice$5.00
Flour, butter, eggs, salt, baking powder, heavy cream, coco powder, coffee, powder sugar
- Mor's Chocolate Cake, Whole$34.99Out of stock
Flour, butter, eggs, salt, baking powder, heavy cream, coco powder, coffee,
- peach Cobbler Cake, piece$6.25Out of stock
- Cinnamon Raisin Bread$7.00
Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, raisins
- Cinnamon Bread$6.00
Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter
- Dark Rye Bread$7.00Out of stock
Rye flour, flour, butter, water, salt, dark corn syrup, yeast
- Spelt & Whole Wheat Bread$7.00
Whole Wheat Flour, spelt flour, water, yeast, salt
- Spelt & Sunflower Seeds Bread$7.00
Spelt flour, flour, oats, sunflower kernels, light corn syrup, salt, yeast
- Limpa Bread$8.00Out of stock
Rye flour, flour, molasses, brown sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, orange zest, orange fruit, fennel seeds, caraway seeds, anise, salt, yeast
- Norwegian Crisp Bread$2.00Out of stock
- Custard, 16 oz$9.99Out of stock
Heavy Cream, half and half, sugar, egg yolks, corn starch
- Ciabatta$2.75
- 6 Pack Cinnamon Rolls$26.25
6 Cinnamon Rolls
- 12 Pack Cinnamon Rolls$47.25
12 Cinnamon Rolls
- 6 Pack Sunshine Rolls$24.99
6 Sunshine Rolls
- 12 Pack Sunshine Rolls$45.99
12 Sunshine Rolls
- 6 School Rolls with Coconut$24.99
6 Scholl Rolls with coconut
- 12 School Rolls with coconut$45.99
12 school Rools with coconut
- 6 School Rolls without coconut$24.99
6 Schooo Rolls without Coconut
- 12 School Rolls without coconut$45.99
12 schoool rolls without coconut
- Lefse, 1 Lb 10 Piece Package$13.99Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Combo, Drink and Chips$2.99
Bottled Drink, bag of chips
- Ham & Turkey, Sandwich$8.49
Ciabatta, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, havarti cheese, sharp cheddar cheese
- Lefse Sandwich, Hot$8.49
Lefse, ham, turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, raspberry chipotle mayo, havarti cheese
- Salami & Italian Dressing Sandwich$8.49
Ciabatta, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper jack cheese, italian dressing cup
- Salami Sandwich$8.49
Ciabatta, salami, raspberry chipotle mayo, spinach, red onion, belle pepper, red onion
- Vegetarian Sandwich$8.49
Ciabatta, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, guacamole
- Chips$1.00
Drinks
Cold Drinks
- 16 oz water bottle$1.00
Bottled water
- Apple Juice$2.99
Apple Juice
- Capri Sun, 100% Juice$0.75
Capri sun
- Diet Pepsi, can$1.50
- Ito En Green Tea bottle$3.25
Ito En green tea
- Jarrito, Grape, bottle$2.99
- Jarrito, Mandarin, bottle$2.99
- Mexican Coca Cola$2.99
- Minutemaid Lemonade, can$1.50
- Orange Juice$2.99
Bottled orange juice
- Prime, blue bottle$2.99
- Prime, Green$2.99
- Prime, white bottle$2.99
- Pink Prime$2.99
- Prime, Ice Pop$2.99
- Prime, Red$2.99
- Lemon Sweet Tea$1.99
- Sweet Ice Tea, bottle$1.99
Sweet tea
- Unsweet Tea, bottle$1.99
- Dr Pepper, Can$1.50
- Sprite Zero$1.50
- Sunkist Zero$1.50
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$1.50
- Spindrift$1.50
- Vanilla Latte, 9 Oz Can$3.45
- Tripple Latte, 9 Oz Can$3.45
- Mocha Latte, 9 Oz Can$3.45
- redbull$2.89