Anatolian kitchen
Cold Appetizers
Hummus
Delightful dip of garbanzo beans with garlic, lemon juice, tahini & olive oil.
Sarma
Grape leaves stuffed with special blend of rice, herbs & spices.
Eggplant Salad
Char-grilled eggplant, diced and tossed with tomato es, onions, peppers and olive oi I.
Babaganoush
Smoked char-grilled eggplant mashed and mixed with garlic, sesame paste, olive oil and fresh lemon juice.
Ezme Salad (spicy)
Finely crushed tomatoes, onions, hot red pepper paste, parsley, salt and pepper.
Kabak Tarama
Shredded zucchini sauteed with olive oil and yogurt.
Haydari
Yogurt mixed with dill, walnuts and olive oil (contains nut products).
Soslu Patlican
Chopped eggplant with tomatoes, onions, red pepper, garlic, and our homemade tomato sauce on top.
Havuc Tarama
Shredded carrots sauteed with olive oil and yogurt.
Crushed Wheat Salad
Bulgur, chopped scallions, tomatoes, cucumber, parsle y, spices, lemon juice, and olive oil.
Spinach Pastry
Spinach and feta cheese layered in fillo.
(SM) Mix Appetizer
Hummus, stuffed grape leaves, eggplant salad, babaganoush, ezme, haydari, kabak tarama, havuc tarama, crushed wheat salad
(LG) Mix Appetizer
Hot Appetizers
Liver
Finely cubed calves liver is seasoned and lightly pan fried. Served with onion salad.
Soslu Patlican
Falafel Appetizer
Blend of mashed chickpeas, parsley, onions and garlic, Iightly deep fried and served with humus.
Cigarette Roll
Cigar shaped pastry filled with feta cheese, parsley, and deep fried.
Rice
Bulgur
French Fries
Soup and Salads
Lentil Soup
Chicken Soup
Soup of the Day (call restaurant for details)
Call restaurant for details, price varies
(SM) Shepherd Salad
White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.
(LG) Shepherd Salad
White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.
(SM) Mediterranean Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber, onions, carrots, and olive oil lemon dressing.
(LG) Mediterranean Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber, onions, carrots, and olive oil lemon dressing.
(SM) Piyaz Salad
White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.
(LG) Piyaz Salad
White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.
(SM) Red Cabbage Salad
Red Cabbage, onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.
(LG) Red Cabbage Salad
Red Cabbage, onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.
Shank Soup
Hot Sandwiches
Gyro Sandwich
All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.
Adana Sandwich
All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.
Shish Sandwich
All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.
Falafel Sandwich
All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.
Chicken Sandwich
All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.
Kofte Sandwich
All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.
Tantuni Sandwich
Finely diced meat sauteed with dried ground red pepper. Garnished with julienne cut onions, tomatoes, parsley, and fresh mint leaves wrapped in flat bread (lavash).
Ana Yemekler
Shish Main
Cubes of lamb marinated in our special sauce and grilled over charcoal on skewers.
Chicken Main
Boneless breast of chicken marinated in our special sauce and grilled on skewers.
Gyro Main
Lamb and beef strips roasted on a vertical spit.
Adana Main
Ground lamb and beef gently spiced with paprika and grilled on skewers.
Lamb Chops Main
Marinated baby lamb chops and grilled over charcoal to perfection.
Kofte Main
Ground beef seasoned with bl a ck pepper, parsley, garlic, and grilled on charcoal fire.
Alexander
Doner kebab served over warmed pita slices .Jnd topped with tomato sauce, plain yogurt and drizzled butter
Mix Grill
Combination of chicken shish, lamb sish, and adana kebabs.
Manti with Salad
Pasta stuffed with meat, onions, parsley, black pepper and salt. Served with garlic, (optional) yogurt sauce, mint, red pepper, and butter.
Soslu Main
Falafel Main
Veggie Manti
Kebab Combos
Veg.
Falafel Main
Deep fried chickpea patties, served with french fries or rice with green salad.
Soslu Patlican Main
Chopped eggplant with tomatoes, onions, red peppers, garlic and our homemade tomato sauce, , served with french fries or rice with green salad.
Veggie Manti
Pasta stuffed with veggies, onions, parsley, black pepper, and salt. Served with garlic yogurt sauce, mint, red pepper, and butter.
Lahmacun / Pide Cesitleri
Lahmacun
A Turkish styled pizza. Flat bread dough topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
Cheese Pide
A thick dough crust stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Ground Lamb Pide
A thick dough crust stuffed with seasoned ground lamb.
Lamb Cubes Pide
Tender baby pieces of lamb with vegetables and seasonings.
Meat Lovers Pide
A thick dough crust stuffed with Turkish pastrami, Turkish sausage, ground meat and mozzarella cheese.
Soujouk Cheese Pide
A thick dough crust stuffed with Turkish sausage and mozzarella cheese.
Gyro Cheese Pide
A thick dough crust stuffed with our gyro and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Cheese Pide
Desserts
Baklava
Delicate yet savory pastry made with paper thi n sheets of fillo layered with ground pistachio nuts finished with syrup.
Kunefe
Finely shredded phyllo dough (for a rough idea of its appearance, think shredded wheat). cheese unsalted and stringy think mozzarella syrup & melted butter.
Firin Sutlac
Baked rice pudding.
Kazandibi
Creme bruiee Turkish style,
Kadayif
Shredded wheat with crushed pistachio & sugar syrup.