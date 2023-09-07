Anchor Island
Lunch
Grilled Cheese
Classic
Your Choice of Cheese (Maximum 2.)
Veggie Balsamic
Sauteed Portobellos, Onions, Arugula, Fresh Basil and a Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze with Provolone and Asiago.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork Covered in Housemade BBQ Sauce, Cabbage, and Caramelized Onions with Sharp Cheddar.
Jerk Chicken
Chicken, Bell Peppers, and Onions Smothered in Housemade Sweet and Spicy Jerk Sauce with Mozzarella and Provolone.
Italian
Salami, Capicola, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Arugula Lightly Dressed in Housemade Vinaigrette with Mozzarella and Provolone.
Bacon and Gouda
Crispy Bacon and Caramelized Onions with Brie and Gouda.
Early Riser
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Bell Peppers, and a Light Hollandaise with Sharp Cheddar.
The Wisconsin
When in Wisconsin: Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Asiago, and Gouda.
Other Sandwiches
Soup
Salads
Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Parmesan, and Asiago with Housemade Caesar Dressing.
Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Parmesan, and Asiago with Housemade Caesar Dressing.
House Salad - Half
Arugula, Spring Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, and Feta with Housemade Vinaigrette.
House Salad - Full
Arugula, Spring Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, and Feta with Housemade Vinaigrette.
Salad Special
Sides
Appetizers
Whitefish Bruschetta
Crispy Crostini Topped with Local Whitefish, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin Cheese Curds Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried.
Poutine
French Fries Covered with a Mound of Fresh Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Smothered in Gravy
Hummus Plate
Housemade Garlic Hummus served with Carrots, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Celery, Cucumber, and Naan.
The Platter
A Half Portion Each of the Whitefish Bruschetta, Poutine, Deep Fried Cheese Curds, and Hummus Plate.
Dinner
Soup
Entrees
Whitefish Filet
Local Caught Whitefish Pan Fried with a Housemade Lemon Garlic Beurre Blanc.
New York Strip
Tender 12oz Center Cut New York Strip Grilled to Order.
Maple-Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops
Two 8oz Bone-In Pork Rib Chops with a Housemade Maple-Bourbon Glaze.
Pesto Cavatappi
Cavatappi Pasta with Housemade Pesto and Sundried Tomatoes.
Sweet Chili Ginger Stir Fry
Deep-Fried Tofu, Zucchini, Snow Peas, and Red Peppers Stir Fried in a Housemade Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce. Served over Jasmine Rice with Avocado Slices.
Chicken Paprikash
Tender White and Dark Chicken with Onions in a Traditional Hungarian Paprikash Sauce, Served over Nokedli or Rice.
Dinner Special
Sides
Desserts
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
A Slice of Decadent Chocolate Cake with Layers of Light, Fluffy Chocolate Mousse.
Creme Brulee
Smooth Vanilla Custard Topped with Caramelized Sugar.
Vegan Blueberry Galette
Crispy Vegan Pie Crust Baked with Fresh Blueberries.
Gluten Free Fudge Brownie
A Rich Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie.