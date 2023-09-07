Lunch

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$8.00

Your Choice of Cheese (Maximum 2.)

Veggie Balsamic

$13.00

Sauteed Portobellos, Onions, Arugula, Fresh Basil and a Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze with Provolone and Asiago.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pulled Pork Covered in Housemade BBQ Sauce, Cabbage, and Caramelized Onions with Sharp Cheddar.

Jerk Chicken

$13.00

Chicken, Bell Peppers, and Onions Smothered in Housemade Sweet and Spicy Jerk Sauce with Mozzarella and Provolone.

Italian

$14.00

Salami, Capicola, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Arugula Lightly Dressed in Housemade Vinaigrette with Mozzarella and Provolone.

Bacon and Gouda

$11.00

Crispy Bacon and Caramelized Onions with Brie and Gouda.

Early Riser

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Bell Peppers, and a Light Hollandaise with Sharp Cheddar.

The Wisconsin

$10.00

When in Wisconsin: Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Asiago, and Gouda.

Other Sandwiches

Hummus Garden Sandwich

$10.00

Housemade Garlic Hummus with Fresh Avocado, Onions, Bell Peppers, Spring Greens and Arugula.

B(ay)LT

$14.00

Locally Caught Pan Fried Whitefish with Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, and a Lemon Garlic Mayo.

Soup

Creamy Tomato - Cup

$4.00

Creamy Tomato - Bowl

$7.00

French Onion - Cup

$4.00

French Onion - Bowl

$7.00

Soup Special - Cup

$4.00

Soup Special - Bowl

$7.00

Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad - Half

$6.00

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Parmesan, and Asiago with Housemade Caesar Dressing.

Caesar Salad - Full

$11.00

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Parmesan, and Asiago with Housemade Caesar Dressing.

House Salad - Half

$5.00

Arugula, Spring Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, and Feta with Housemade Vinaigrette.

House Salad - Full

$9.00

Arugula, Spring Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, and Feta with Housemade Vinaigrette.

Salad Special

$12.00

Sides

Hand-cut French Fries

$3.00

Hand-cut Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Homemade Potato Salad with Celery, Onion, Egg, Pickles, and Capers.

Appetizers

Whitefish Bruschetta

$14.00

Crispy Crostini Topped with Local Whitefish, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fresh Wisconsin Cheese Curds Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried.

Poutine

$10.00

French Fries Covered with a Mound of Fresh Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Smothered in Gravy

Hummus Plate

$9.00

Housemade Garlic Hummus served with Carrots, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Celery, Cucumber, and Naan.

The Platter

$20.00

A Half Portion Each of the Whitefish Bruschetta, Poutine, Deep Fried Cheese Curds, and Hummus Plate.

Desserts

Gluten Free Fudge Brownie

$5.00

A Rich Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

Dinner

Appetizers

Soup

Salads

Entrees

Whitefish Filet

$19.00

Local Caught Whitefish Pan Fried with a Housemade Lemon Garlic Beurre Blanc.

New York Strip

$29.00

Tender 12oz Center Cut New York Strip Grilled to Order.

Maple-Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops

$23.00

Two 8oz Bone-In Pork Rib Chops with a Housemade Maple-Bourbon Glaze.

Pesto Cavatappi

$17.00

Cavatappi Pasta with Housemade Pesto and Sundried Tomatoes.

Sweet Chili Ginger Stir Fry

$16.00

Deep-Fried Tofu, Zucchini, Snow Peas, and Red Peppers Stir Fried in a Housemade Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce. Served over Jasmine Rice with Avocado Slices.

Chicken Paprikash

$18.00

Tender White and Dark Chicken with Onions in a Traditional Hungarian Paprikash Sauce, Served over Nokedli or Rice.

Dinner Special

$22.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Mashed Baby Red Potatoes

$3.00

Hand-Cut French Fries

$3.00

Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Topped with Sour Cream, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Green Onion.

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

A Slice of Decadent Chocolate Cake with Layers of Light, Fluffy Chocolate Mousse.

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Smooth Vanilla Custard Topped with Caramelized Sugar.

Vegan Blueberry Galette

$6.00

Crispy Vegan Pie Crust Baked with Fresh Blueberries.

Gluten Free Fudge Brownie

$5.00

A Rich Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

Beverages

Classic Sodas

$2.00

Jarritos Sodas

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juices and Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Bar

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00