Ancora Italian Kitchen 18 Depot Street
Food
Starters
- Maine Oysters$3.00
Each. Italian chimichurri, cucumber-jalapeño, mignonette granita
- Crisp Calamari$14.00
Garlic, pickled cherry peppers
- Meatballs and Marinara$15.00
Ricotta and Parmesan
- Arancini$12.00
Risotto, herbs, fresh mozzarella
- Antipasto Board$17.00
Seasonal Preparation
- Warm Marinated Olives$5.00
- Crispy Polenta$8.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, white anchovies
- Burrata$14.00
Crispy prosciutto, balsamic reduction, pesto
- Warm Winter Salad$14.00
winter greens, warm roasted vegetables, parsnip puree, toasted walnuts, shallot vinaigrette
- Mixed Greens$10.00
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, balsalmic
- Half Caesar$8.00
Pasta
- Duck Pappardelle$14.00+
House-smoked sausage, sun-dried tomato, basil, white wine cream sauce
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$14.00+
Sicilian style sauce, veal, pork, and beef
- Chicken Parmesan$14.00+
Spaghetti, marinara, fresh mozzarella
- Gemelli Puttanesca$13.00+
Wood-fired vegetables, sunflower seed pesto
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$11.00+
- Spaghetti & Marinara$8.00+
- Chicken Tagliatelle$14.00+
Entrées
Wood-Fired Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$15.00
- Basilare$17.00
Marinated tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
- No Baci$19.00
House-smoked pork sausage, blue cheese, cherry peppers, oregano, marinara
- Erbivore$18.00
Pesto, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, red onion, mozzarella
- Spezi$19.00
Pepperoni, fried rosemary, shallot infused olive oil, marinara
- Funghi$18.00
Local mushrooms, thyme and porcini sea salt, Fontina, lemon zest, garlic cream
- Che Fico$20.00
Prosciutto, fig, arugula, balsamic glaze, goat cheese, garlic cream sauce
Kids
Wine
GL White
Bottle - White
- Primaterra Prosecco$40.00
Veneto
- Casalini delle Venezia Pinot Grigio$32.00
Trento
- Cusumano Terre Siciliane Insolia$40.00
Sicily
- Suavia Soave Classico$36.00
Veneto
- Tenuta di Nozzole 'Le Bruniche' Chardonnay$48.00
Tuscany
- Cantele Negroamaro Rose$44.00
Puglia IGP
- Erste and Neue Pinot Bianco$36.00
Alto Adige
- Villa Sparina Gavi$38.00
Piedmont
- Collina Serragrilli 'Branche' Roero Arneis$32.00
Piedmont
- Di Sardegna Olianas Vermentino$47.00
Gergei
- Librandi 'Ciro' Rosé$28.00
Calabria
Bottle - Red
- Stemmari, Sicilia DOC Pinot Noir$48.00
Sicily
- La Maialina Chianti$40.00
Tuscany
- Marchesi di Barolo DOC 'Maraia' Barbera$52.00
Piedmont
- Umberto Cesari 'Moma' Emilia-Romagna Sangiovese Blend$48.00
Umberto Cesari 'Moma' Emilia-Romagna
- Prelius Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
Tuscany
- Single Vineyard Limited Cesari Il Bosco ClassicoAmarone 2015$138.00
- Cesari Classico Amarone 2017$78.00
Cesari Classico, Valpolicella Fumane
- Viberti Buon Padre Barolo 2018$94.00
Piedmont
- Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico$48.00
Tuscany
- Viberto Giovanni DOC 'Baby Barolo' Nebbiolo$47.00
Piedmont
- Carpineto Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano Riserva$62.00
Tuscany
Liquor
Vodka
Whiskey
Cordials
- Sambuca Black$9.00
- Sambuca White$9.00
- Disaronno$11.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- St Elder$8.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$11.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Chartreuse$9.00
- Lofi Amaro$9.00
- Taylor Fladgate 2017 Port$13.00
- Cynar$9.00
- Meletti$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Fernet$7.00
- Godiva$9.00
- Kahlúa$8.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Christian Bros$7.00
- Courvoisier$14.00
Cocktails
House Cocktails
- Peartini$14.00
fresh citrus & pear juice, ginger simple, vodka
- Cranberry Old Fashioned$13.00
bourbon, winter spiced cranberry simple, orange, bitters
- Burnt Orange Manhattan$14.00
Rye, Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitters, charred citrus
- Apple Cider Hot Toddy$13.00
whiskey, cinnamon honey, apple cider & lemon
- Seasonal Mocktail$6.00
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Soda Water$2.00
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Housemade Lemonade$3.00
- Housemade Iced Tea$3.00
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.00
- Maine Root Ginger Beer$4.00
- Maine Root Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Crooked Porch Coffee$3.50
Bar Harbor, Maine
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Espresso$3.50