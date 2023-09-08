Andaman Asian Cuisine 4010 US-1 STE 121
Food
Soup
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk, mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime soup
Tom Yum Soup
Mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime soup
Tom Yum Seafood
A mix of seafood, shrimp, squid, mussels, and scallops in lemongrass, mushroom, and kaffir lime with homemade broth
Miso Soup
Soybean paste broth, tofu, green onion, and seaweed
Salad
Kitchen App
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated skewered chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soybeans sprinkle with a touch of salt
Crispy Spring Roll
Fried marinade mixed vegetables wrapped in rice paper
Age Tofu
Lightly breaded silken Japanese tofu tempura with special sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Breaded shrimp fried and served with sweet sauce
Thai Dumpling
Steamed Thai-style dumping, ground chicken and vegetables stuffed in steamed egg paper
Gyoza
Steamed or fried pot stickers
Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wonton, filled with crab, cream cheese, and green onions
Fried Calamari
Fried battered calamari ring served with sweet chili sauce
Soft Shell Crab Appetizers
Deep-fried soft shell crab appetizers come with ponzu sauce
Tempura Appetizers
Andaman Platter
A mixture of our appetizers. Fried calamari, Thai dumping, spring roll, coconut shrimp, and gyoza
Fresh Roll Shrimp
Beef Jerky
Fresh Roll Tofu
Fresh Roll Vegetable
Fresh Roll Chicken
Sauté Stir-fried From Wok Entrées
Basil Fried Rice
Thai-style fried rice, sauté egg, onion, scallion, peas carrots, bell, peppers and basil leaves
Cashew Nut
A touch of sweet chill pasta, stir-fried with roasted cashew nut, carrots, bell peppers, onion, scallion, and baby corn
Ginger Sauce
Onion, bell peppers, mushrooms snow peas, green onions, and fresh ginger sautéed with homemade ginger sauce
Pad Kra-Prow "Basil"
Sautéed green beans, onion, carrots, baby corn, bell peppers, and basil leaves
Steamed Vegetable with Peanut Sauce
With a choice of sautéed meat on a bed of steamed vegetables
Thai Fried Rice
Thai-style fried rice, sauce egg, onion, scallion, peas, and carrots
Vegetable Sauce
A mix of vegetables in a light brown sauce
Curries
Green Curry
Coconut milk, sweet Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, eggplants, green beans, and bamboo shoots
Red Curry
Coconut milk, sweet Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, eggplant, and bamboo shoots
Panang Curry
Coconut milk, green beans, carrots, bell peppers, and crushed peanuts
Massaman Curry
Coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, onions, and peanuts
Yellow Curry
Coconut milk, potato, bell pepper, peas, carrots, onion, and peanut
Noodles
Pad Thai Noodles
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallion, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts
Pad See-Ew Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot
Yakisoba Noodles
Sautéed pan-fried yellow noodles with egg and mixed fresh vegetables
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with onion, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, and mixed vegetables
Virgin Noodles
Crystal clear bean noodles stir-fried with onion, green onions, and mixed vegetables
Sushi App
Thai Ceviche
Tilapia fish, greens, tangy cilantro, and citrus sauce
Wakame Salad
Best seller. Wakame, cucumber, avocado, and rice vinegar masago
The Summer
Mix tuna dice, flakes, spicy mayo, and top crispy wonton
Yellowtail Jalapeño
Best seller. 7-8 pieces yellowtail top jalapeño and ponzu sauce
Crispy Rice Top Spicy Tuna
Best seller. Sushi rice tempura top spicy tuna, wakame, flakes, and masago
Tuna Tears
Spicy tuna, wakame, flakes, and masago top on cucumber
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced seared tuna and ponzu sauce
Kobi Tuna
Tuna-wrapped seaweed tempura, spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce
Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces of assorted fish on rice
Sashimi Appetizer
Best seller. 9 pieces of sashimi
Jalapeno Poppers
Shrimp Popcorn
Spicy Tuna Salad
Kani Salad
Avocado Salad
Chef Roll
Lover Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab, spicy mayo top salmon, tuna, avocado, and eel sauce
Dancing Eel Roll
Best seller. Crab, avocado, cucumber top eel, sesame, and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, top avocado, tempura flakes, and masago
Tiger Roll
White fish, crab, avocado, cucumber top salmon, eel, and spicy mayo
Godzilla Roll
Best seller. Eel, white fish, avocado, cucumber top spicy tuna, special sauce, and flakes
Rainbow Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber, top avocado, salmon, tuna, and white fish
Hamachi Jalapeño Roll
Best seller. Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, top yellowtail, sriracha sauce, and scallions
Volcano Roll
Best seller. Eel, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, top spicy tuna, scallions, and spicy mayo
A1A South Roll
Salmon, tuna, white fish, scallions, top avocado, and special sauce
Elton John Roll
Best seller. Salmon, white fish, cucumber, avocado, masago, top tuna, and tobigo
Hot and S*** Roll
Tuna, avocado, asparagus, jalapeño, top spicy mayo, and masago
American Dream Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cheese, top tuna, salmon, and special sauce
Tempura Spicy Lobster
Best seller. Steamed lobster, avocado, jalapeño, cheese, top spicy tuna, and special sauce
Lobster Bomb
Best seller. Lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, top crab, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and tobigo
Fujiyama Roll
Best seller. Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallions, top salmon, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and masago
Saint Augustine Roll
Best seller. Salmon, yellowtail, scallions, tempura flakes, top avocado, and spicy mayo
Dragonfly Roll
Dynamite Roll
Sobe Roll
Light House Roll
Crunchy Dragon Roll
Snow Roll
Crunchy & Sexy Roll
Beauty & The Beast Roll
Hawaii Roll
Cucumber Wrapped Roll
Sushi Platters
7-Eleven
Best seller. 7 pcs sashimi and 11 pcs sushi
Veggie Lover
Vegetable roll, vegetable hand roll, and 3 pieces of vegetable sushi
Hosomaki Combo
Best seller. California roll, JB bagel roll, and tuna roll
Lady Fingers
Rainbow roll, 4 pieces sushi
Sushi Mori
Best seller. California roll, 7 pieces sushi
Treasure for 1
California roll, 5 pieces sushi, and 9 pieces sashimi
Treasure for 2
California roll, JB bagel roll, 10 pieces sushi, and 16 pieces sashimi
Sushi and Sashimi
Classic Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo
Kentucky Roll
Tempura chicken, avocado, asparagus, tobiko, and special sauce
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell, masao, asparagus, avocado, and eel sauce
Vegetarian
Mixed vegetable roll
Spicy Tuna
Mixed tuna and scallions
Unagi Roll
Eel and cucumber
JB Roll
Salmon and cream cheese