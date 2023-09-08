Food

Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$6.50

Coconut milk, mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.50

Mushroom, lemongrass, and kaffir lime soup

Tom Yum Seafood

$8.50

A mix of seafood, shrimp, squid, mussels, and scallops in lemongrass, mushroom, and kaffir lime with homemade broth

Miso Soup

$4.50

Soybean paste broth, tofu, green onion, and seaweed

Salad

Thai House Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber with choice of dressing

Yam Nam Sod

$9.50

Ground chicken with onions, ginger, peanuts, cilantro, Thai chilies, and lime juice

Spicy Beef Salad

$9.50

Sirloin beef, lemongrass, and lime juice

Kitchen App

Chicken Satay

$8.50

Grilled marinated skewered chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed Japanese soybeans sprinkle with a touch of salt

Crispy Spring Roll

$7.50

Fried marinade mixed vegetables wrapped in rice paper

Age Tofu

$7.50

Lightly breaded silken Japanese tofu tempura with special sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$8.50

Breaded shrimp fried and served with sweet sauce

Thai Dumpling

$8.50

Steamed Thai-style dumping, ground chicken and vegetables stuffed in steamed egg paper

Gyoza

$7.50

Steamed or fried pot stickers

Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Deep-fried wonton, filled with crab, cream cheese, and green onions

Fried Calamari

$9.50

Fried battered calamari ring served with sweet chili sauce

Soft Shell Crab Appetizers

$11.50

Deep-fried soft shell crab appetizers come with ponzu sauce

Tempura Appetizers

$8.50

Andaman Platter

$16.50

A mixture of our appetizers. Fried calamari, Thai dumping, spring roll, coconut shrimp, and gyoza

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$8.50

Beef Jerky

$8.95

Fresh Roll Tofu

$7.50

Fresh Roll Vegetable

$7.50

Fresh Roll Chicken

$8.50

Sauté Stir-fried From Wok Entrées

Basil Fried Rice

$13.50

Thai-style fried rice, sauté egg, onion, scallion, peas carrots, bell, peppers and basil leaves

Cashew Nut

$13.50

A touch of sweet chill pasta, stir-fried with roasted cashew nut, carrots, bell peppers, onion, scallion, and baby corn

Ginger Sauce

$13.50

Onion, bell peppers, mushrooms snow peas, green onions, and fresh ginger sautéed with homemade ginger sauce

Pad Kra-Prow "Basil"

$13.50

Sautéed green beans, onion, carrots, baby corn, bell peppers, and basil leaves

Steamed Vegetable with Peanut Sauce

$13.50

With a choice of sautéed meat on a bed of steamed vegetables

Thai Fried Rice

$13.50

Thai-style fried rice, sauce egg, onion, scallion, peas, and carrots

Vegetable Sauce

$13.50

A mix of vegetables in a light brown sauce

Curries

Green Curry

$13.50

Coconut milk, sweet Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, eggplants, green beans, and bamboo shoots

Red Curry

$13.50

Coconut milk, sweet Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, eggplant, and bamboo shoots

Panang Curry

$13.50

Coconut milk, green beans, carrots, bell peppers, and crushed peanuts

Massaman Curry

$13.50

Coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, onions, and peanuts

Yellow Curry

$13.50

Coconut milk, potato, bell pepper, peas, carrots, onion, and peanut

Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

$13.50

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallion, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts

Pad See-Ew Noodles

$13.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot

Yakisoba Noodles

$13.50

Sautéed pan-fried yellow noodles with egg and mixed fresh vegetables

Drunken Noodles

$13.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with onion, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, and mixed vegetables

Virgin Noodles

$13.50

Crystal clear bean noodles stir-fried with onion, green onions, and mixed vegetables

Sushi App

Thai Ceviche

$9.50

Tilapia fish, greens, tangy cilantro, and citrus sauce

Wakame Salad

$9.50

Best seller. Wakame, cucumber, avocado, and rice vinegar masago

The Summer

$9.50

Mix tuna dice, flakes, spicy mayo, and top crispy wonton

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$10.50

Best seller. 7-8 pieces yellowtail top jalapeño and ponzu sauce

Crispy Rice Top Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Best seller. Sushi rice tempura top spicy tuna, wakame, flakes, and masago

Tuna Tears

$9.50

Spicy tuna, wakame, flakes, and masago top on cucumber

Tuna Tataki

$9.50

Thinly sliced seared tuna and ponzu sauce

Kobi Tuna

$9.50

Tuna-wrapped seaweed tempura, spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$9.50

5 pieces of assorted fish on rice

Sashimi Appetizer

$11.50

Best seller. 9 pieces of sashimi

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Shrimp Popcorn

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$9.50

Kani Salad

$7.95

Avocado Salad

$7.95

Chef Roll

Lover Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, crab, spicy mayo top salmon, tuna, avocado, and eel sauce

Dancing Eel Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Crab, avocado, cucumber top eel, sesame, and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, top avocado, tempura flakes, and masago

Tiger Roll

$14.50

White fish, crab, avocado, cucumber top salmon, eel, and spicy mayo

Godzilla Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Eel, white fish, avocado, cucumber top spicy tuna, special sauce, and flakes

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber, top avocado, salmon, tuna, and white fish

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, top yellowtail, sriracha sauce, and scallions

Volcano Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Eel, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, top spicy tuna, scallions, and spicy mayo

A1A South Roll

$14.50

Salmon, tuna, white fish, scallions, top avocado, and special sauce

Elton John Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Salmon, white fish, cucumber, avocado, masago, top tuna, and tobigo

Hot and S*** Roll

$14.50

Tuna, avocado, asparagus, jalapeño, top spicy mayo, and masago

American Dream Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cheese, top tuna, salmon, and special sauce

Tempura Spicy Lobster

$22.50

Best seller. Steamed lobster, avocado, jalapeño, cheese, top spicy tuna, and special sauce

Lobster Bomb

$22.50

Best seller. Lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, top crab, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and tobigo

Fujiyama Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallions, top salmon, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and masago

Saint Augustine Roll

$14.50

Best seller. Salmon, yellowtail, scallions, tempura flakes, top avocado, and spicy mayo

Dragonfly Roll

$13.50

Dynamite Roll

$13.50

Sobe Roll

$14.95

Light House Roll

$14.50

Crunchy Dragon Roll

$14.50

Snow Roll

$14.50

Crunchy & Sexy Roll

$13.50

Beauty & The Beast Roll

$13.50

Hawaii Roll

$14.50

Cucumber Wrapped Roll

Kanisu

$9.50

Surimi crab, avocado, masago, and rice vinegar

Sunset

$10.50

Best seller. Shrimp, crab, masago, tamago, avocado, and rice vinegar

KC Salmon

$10.50

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, masago, and ponzu sauce

Victor

$10.50

Spicy tuna, crab, seaweed, scallions, masago, and ponzu sauce

Sushi Platters

7-Eleven

$16.50

Best seller. 7 pcs sashimi and 11 pcs sushi

Veggie Lover

$10.50

Vegetable roll, vegetable hand roll, and 3 pieces of vegetable sushi

Hosomaki Combo

$15.50

Best seller. California roll, JB bagel roll, and tuna roll

Lady Fingers

$16.50

Rainbow roll, 4 pieces sushi

Sushi Mori

$18.50

Best seller. California roll, 7 pieces sushi

Treasure for 1

$23.50

California roll, 5 pieces sushi, and 9 pieces sashimi

Treasure for 2

$43.50

California roll, JB bagel roll, 10 pieces sushi, and 16 pieces sashimi

Sushi and Sashimi

Salmon

$3.50

Tuna

$3.50
Tilapia

Tilapia

$3.50

Shrimp

$3.50

Escolar

$3.50

Conch

$3.50

Kani Kama

$3.50

Tamago

$3.50

Eel

$4.50

Tobigo

$4.50

Masago

$4.50

Saba

$4.50

Hamachi

$4.50

Scallop

$4.50

Classic Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, and spicy mayo

Kentucky Roll

$13.50

Tempura chicken, avocado, asparagus, tobiko, and special sauce

Spider Roll

$13.50

Tempura soft shell, masao, asparagus, avocado, and eel sauce

Vegetarian

$6.50

Mixed vegetable roll

Spicy Tuna

$6.50

Mixed tuna and scallions

Unagi Roll

$6.50

Eel and cucumber

JB Roll

$6.50

Salmon and cream cheese

California Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

California Hand Roll

$5.50

Vegetarian Hand Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

Unagi Hand Roll

$5.50

JB Hand Roll

$5.50

Calfornia Hand Roll

$5.50

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

JB Tempura

$10.50

Pho Bowls

House Special Pho

$14.50

Rare Steak Pho

$12.50

Meatball Pho

$12.50

Brisket Pho

$12.50

Tripe Pho

$12.50

Vermicelli Noodle

Charcoal Grilled Pork

$12.50

Lemon Grass Chicken

$12.50

Lemon Grass Beef

$12.50

Lemon Grass Shrimp

$14.50

Veggies & Tofu

$12.50

Vermicelli Combo Bowl

$15.50

Vietnamese Soup

House Special Noodle Soup

$15.50

Pork Noodle Soup

$12.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.50

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.50

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.50