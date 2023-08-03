Popular Items

GF Andolini's Combination

$29.00

pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house made italian sausage

Greek Salad

$10.00

romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, olive oil

20" Frederico

$31.00

alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms

Our Favorites

20" Demarco of Brooklyn

$29.00

Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Appetizers & Salads

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Appian Way Meatballs

$12.00

covered and baked with fresh mozzarella

Arancini

$10.00

crispy fried risotto balls stuffed with cheese and basil

Bruschetta

$10.00
Caprese Antipasto

$15.00

tomato slices, house made fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, prosciutto, portobello, marinated artichoke hearts, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, pecorino romano, and italian extra virgin olive oil

Detroit Bread

$14.00
Mozzarella Slices

$11.00

house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted

Marzano Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Baked with pistachio pesto, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino romano, fresh basil

Salads

Andolini's Signature Salad

$12.00

field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, parmesan, mango vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan

Garden Salad

$10.00

house-made dressing options: ranch, italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil

Greek Salad

$10.00

romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, olive oil

Italian Cobb

$14.00

romaine, hardboiled egg, roasted chicken, crisp pancetta, warmed walnuts, parmesan crisps, tomatoes, ranch

Satriale's Salad

$14.00

romaine, prosciutto, genoa salami, house made fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

20 Inch Pizzas

Serves 4
20" Custom / Cheese Pizza

$24.00
20" Half & Half

20" Demarco of Brooklyn

$29.00

Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy

20" Andolini's Combination

$35.00

pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made Italian sausage

20" Athenian

$31.00

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house-made sausage

20" BBQ Chicken

$31.00

house-made bbq sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings

20" Buffalo Chicken

$31.00

parmesan chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, ranch drizzle

20" Chelsea

$31.00

ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake

20" Cinco de Cuatro

$31.00

pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey

20" Clemenza

$31.00

meatballs, genoa salami, house-made italian sausage

20" Florentine

$28.00

olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts

20" Frederico

$31.00

alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms

20" Hoboken

$31.00

sliced meatballs with marinara, ricotta

20" Maui Waui

$31.00

genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple

20" NY Street Slice

$27.95

no flop, cooked to a char, straight-up cheese pizza with oregano, double-extra cheese, light sauce

20" Peppa Pig

$31.00

peppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey

20" S.P.Q.R.

$31.00

ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage, prosciutto

20" Spring Street

$29.00

The Spring Street is a Manhattan style pizza, cooked to a slight char, with extra virgin olive oil Pecorino Romano before, house made fresh mozzarella, finished with fresh basil and Andolini’s pizza sauce

20" Tenbysimmo

$35.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made Italian sausage

20" Vegetarian

$28.00

mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers, red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt

20" Vesuvio

$31.00

house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt

20" White Pizza

$28.00

ricotta, garlic

ROMAN SOHO Pep Square

$29.00

It takes 5 days to make this light, thick and airy crust that uses a special organic Italian flour. Topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and crispy pepperoni. Limited available per day.

ROMAN Margherita

$28.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

ROMAN Custom

$33.00

Andolini’s pizza sauce, mozzarella and (+ select up to 3 toppings)

16 Inch Pizzas

Serves 3-4
16" Custom / Cheese Pizza

$20.00
16" Half & Half

16" Andolini's Combination

$31.00

pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made italian sausage

16" Athenian

$28.00

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house-made sausage

16" BBQ Chicken

$28.00

house-made smoked apple bbq sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

parmesan chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, ranch drizzle

16" Chelsea

$28.00

ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake

16" Cinco de Cuatro

$28.00

pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey

16" Clemenza

$28.00

meatballs, genoa salami, house-made italian sausage

16" Florentine

$25.00

olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts

16" Frederico

$28.00

alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms

16" Hoboken

$28.00

sliced meatballs with marinara, ricotta

16" Maui Waui

$28.00

genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple

16" Peppa Pig

$28.00

peppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey

16" S.P.Q.R.

$28.00

ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage, prosciutto

16" Tenbysimmo

$31.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made italian sausage

16" Vegetarian

$25.00

mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers, red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt

16" Vesuvio

$28.00

house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt

16" White Pizza

$25.00

ricotta, garlic

14 Inch Pizzas

Feeds 2-3
14" Custom / Cheese Pizza

$18.00
14" Half & Half

14" Andolini's Combination

$25.00

pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made Italian sausage

14" Athenian

$23.00

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house-made sausage

14" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

house-made smoked apple bbq sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings

14" Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

parmesan chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, ranch drizzle

14" Chelsea

$23.00

ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake

14" Cinco de Cuatro

$23.00

pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey

14" Clemenza

$23.00

meatballs, genoa salami, house-made italian sausage

14" Florentine

$22.00

olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts

14" Frederico

$23.00

alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, speck, mushrooms

14" Hoboken

$23.00

sliced meatballs with marinara, ricotta

14" Margherita

$23.00

Certified DOP San Marzano tomatoes, first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy, house made fresh mozzarella with basil and red rock salt. Cooked in the same way as the pizzaiolos of 1889 - right on the stone

14" Maui Waui

$23.00

genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple

14" Peppa Pig

$23.00

eppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey

14" Pizza Rustica

$28.00

Made in the traditional Tuscan style of late 19th century rural Italian villages. Filled with ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto, sliced sausage and fresh spinach with a large crust folded over the top of the filling

14" S.P.Q.R.

$23.00

ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage, prosciutto

14" Tenbysimmo

$25.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made Italian sausage

14" Vegetarian

$22.00

mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers, red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt

14" Vesuvio

$23.00

house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt

14" White Pizza

$22.00

ricotta, garlic

Gluten Friendly Pizzas

Serves 2
GF Custom / Cheese Pizza

$22.00
GF Half & Half

$4.00
GF Andolini's Combination

$29.00

pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house made italian sausage

GF Athenian

$27.00

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, garlic, olive oil, shredded parmesan, house made sausage

GF BBQ Chicken

$27.00

house-made BBQ sauce, house-made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, crispy onion strings

GF Chelsea

$27.00

ricotta, garlic, chicken breast, basil after bake

GF Cinco de Cuatro

$27.00

pepperoni, calabrian sausage, fresh fried jalapeños, spicy honey

GF Clemenza

$27.00

meatballs (meatballs are not made GF), genoa salami, house-made italian sausage

GF Florentine

$26.00

olive oil, garlic, baby spinach, shredded parmesan, artichoke hearts

GF Frederico

$27.00

alfredo, baby spinach, speck, mushrooms

GF Hoboken

$27.00

sliced meatballs with marinara (meatballs are not GF) and ricotta

GF Margherita

$27.00

Certified DOP San Marzano tomatoes, first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy, house made fresh mozzarella with basil and red rock salt. Cooked in the same way as the pizzaiolos of 1889 - right on the stone

GF Maui Waui

$27.00

genoa salami, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, pineapple

GF Peppa Pig

$27.00

peppadew peppers (sweet piquante), pancetta, genoa salami, ricotta, and spicy honey

GF S.P.Q.R.

$27.00

ricotta, garlic, house made italian sausage, prosciutto

GF Tenbysimmo

$29.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, genoa salami, house made pastrami, ground beef, house made italian sausage

GF Vegetarian

$26.00

mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, black olives, green bell peppers red onions, basil, garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, red rock salt

GF Vesuvio

$27.00

house made smoked mozzarella, chicken breast, red rock salt

GF White Pizza

$26.00

ricotta, garlic

Kids Pizzas

Kid's Pizza

$9.00

Stromboli and Calzones

Calzones

Traditional Calzone

$17.00

house made italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella

Stromboli

Custom Stromboli

$19.00

build your own stromboli

Traditional Stromboli

$18.00

pepperoni, house made italian sausage, genoa salami, canadian bacon

Combination Stromboli

$19.00

pepperoni, house made italian sausage, genoa salami, canadian bacon, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella

Entrees

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken

$15.00

alfredo, chicken breast, fettucini

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

2 meatballs, meat sauce, spaghetti

Chicken Parmigian Pasta

$15.00

breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, marinara, red rock salt, spaghetti

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

Fettuccini Alfredo, Spaghetti Marinara, Spaghetti & Meatballs, or Spaghetti & Butter

Baked Pastas

Penne Pomodoro

$15.00

marinara, garlic, butter, light cream, pecorino romano, basil, mozzarella

Opulent Mac & Cheese

$15.00

penne, pecorino romano, mozzarella, shredded parmesan, cream

Sandwiches

Italian Deli Sandwich

$11.00

prosciutto, salami, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, basil, house made fresh mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.00

diced basil, 2 meatballs, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

breaded chicken, diced basil, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella

Desserts

Italian Buttercake

$9.00

a delicious fusion of pound-cake and cheesecake served with house made whipped cream and strawberries

Oreo Cheesecake Brownie

$9.00

decadent oreos mixed with chocolate and cream cheese served with house made whipped cream and strawberries

Anniversary Buttercake

Beverages

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00
2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00
2 Liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.00Out of stock
2 Liter Mountain Dew

$4.00
2 Liter Starry

$4.00

2 Liter Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

4oz serving

Marinara

$2.00

4oz serving

Alfredo

$2.50

4oz serving

Balsamic Glaze

$2.50

2oz serving

Spicy Honey

$2.00

4oz serving

Take and Bake

Take and Bake Kits

Take and Bake Pizza Kit

$25.00
Take and Bake Calzone or Stromboli Kit

$25.00
Take and Bake Margherita Kit

$25.00