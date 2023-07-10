Andrade’s 1917 Farmerville Hwy

LUNCH MENU

BURRITO CROQUETA

$10.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$7.99

One beef taco, one beef enchilada and choice of rice or beans

FAJITA LUNCH

$11.75

Choice of steak or chicken with grilled vegetables, rice, beans and tortillas

RANCHERO CHEESESTEAK

$11.75

Quesadilla stuffed with steak & grilled onion, lettuce, pico de gallo, covered with cheese. Served with rice & beans

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.00

Two ranch style eggs covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice & beans and 3 flour tortillas

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.45

Scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans & 3 flour tortillas

LUNCH QUESADILLA CANCUN

$11.25

Quesadilla filled with cheese, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes and onions. Covered with Oaxaca cheese and served with papas-fritas (fries)

STREET TACOS LUNCH

$13.75

Three grilled steak, chicken or al pastor (pork tacos marinated in our pineapple sauce cooked with onions) soft tacos. Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and salsa roja

LUNCH SPECIAL#1

$10.50

Chile relleno, beef taco, beans and guacamole salad

LUNCH SPECIAL#2

$9.00

Beef burrito, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL#3

$9.50

Beef burrito, beef taco and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL#4

$9.00

Chile relleno, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIA #5

$9.00

Beef enchilada, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL#8

$9.25

Quesadilla with beef or chicken, served with rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL#11

$8.70

Beef burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL#13

$10.50

Shrimp quesadilla, beef taco and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL#14

$10.25

One beef or chicken chimichanga. Served with beans and guacamole salad

LUNCH SPECIA #15

$8.75

Lunch taco salad with choice of chicken or beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

REGULAR QUESO CHEESE DIP

$5.25

White melted cheese

LARGE QUESO CHEESE DIP

$8.50

White melted cheese

QUESADILLA SAMPLER

$11.25

Three different flavors - chicken, beef, and cheese. Served with guacamole salad

REGULAR GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.99

Fresh avocado blended with spices

LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP

$9.00

Fresh avocado blended with spices

FIESTA DIP

$9.75

Cheese dip with freshly grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) and pico de gallo

NACHOS SAN JOSE

$12.75

Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo cooked with onions covered with cheese topped with sour cream and cilantro

NACHOS SUPREME

$10.75

Beef chicken, with bean nachos. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

QUESO FRENCH FRIES

$10.25

Golden French fries covered with our famous queso cheese and topped with your favorite choice of meat! Choose chicken, steak, bacon or chorizo. Served with sour cream and ranch

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla Supreme

$10.75

Two flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad

Quesadilla Cancun

$14.25

A quesadilla filled with cheese, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes and onions. Covered with Oaxaca cheese and served with papas-fritas (fries)

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99

Two grilled flour tortillas with cheese and choice of steak or chicken, grilled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad

ENCHILADAS

Tres Marias

$12.25

Three enchiladas - one beef, one chicken, and one cheese. One topped with green sauce, one with cheese sauce and one with red sauce. Served with guacamole salad

Enchiladas Mazatlan

$12.50

Two enchiladas, stuffed with imitation crab meat, shrimp, onions, and tomatoes, overed with cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.25

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. Topped with mole sauce, grated cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.75

Three chicken enchiladas smothered in green salsa. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes

Swiss Enchilades

$13.25

Three enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, spinach and cheese. Covered with salsa verde and Swiss cheese. Served with guacamole salad

BURRITOS

Burrito Potosi

$12.50

Huge burrito stuffed with tender grilled pork, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo. Covered with cheese sauce and green sauce

Burrito Chipotle

$12.50

A huge burrito stuffed steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Burrito

$12.50

Huge burrito filled with grilled steak, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce

Burrito California

$12.50

A huge burrito stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with cheese and tomato sauce

Burrito Cancun

$14.25

Big burrito filled with delicious grilled shrimp and chicken. Cooked with onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice

FAJITAS

TEXAS FAJITAS

$19.50+

A mix of steak, chicken and grilled shrimp

PARRILLADA MEXICANA

$22.00+

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and pork

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.99+

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.99+

SHRIMP FAJITA

$16.99+

FAJITA MIXTA

$16.99+

HOUSE SPECIALITIES

Classic Chimichangas

$12.35

Two flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken, deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole salad

Andrade's Special

$16.50

Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with onions, green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes served over a bed of rice and covered in our delicious cheese sauce

Burrito Yucatan

$11.50

Huge burrito stuffed with steak or chicken, rice, lettuce, sour cream and topped with our super spicy habanero salsa

Chimichangas Mazatlan

$13.50

Two flour tortillas stuffed with imitation crabrneat and grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, deep fried and covered with cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole salad

Street Tacos

$14.25

Three grilled steak, chicken or al pastor (pork tacos marinated in our pineapple sauce cooked with onions) soft tacos. Topped with cilantro and onion with a side of salsa roja

Jalisco Especial

$21.00

Tender grilled ribeye steak and grilled chicken breast, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

Chiles Rellenos Mexicanos

$12.25

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter and covered in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Seafood Andrade's

$18.50

Shrimp and scallops grilled with onions and bell peppers, served over and bed of rice. Covered with delicious cheese sauce

carne en su jugo

$14.99

ALAMBRES & MOLCAJETES

Texas Alambre

$16.50

Steak, chicken, shrimp & bacon grilled with bell peppers & onions topped with Oaxaca cheese. Served over warm tortillas. $16.50

For 2 Montezuma Molcajete

$31.00

Pork, steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo grilled with mushrooms, zucchini, onions and nopal (cactus) marinated in green sauce and covered with Chihuahua cheese. Served in a traditional "Molcajete" stone grinding bowl, accompanied with rice, beans, guacamo

CHICKEN

Pancho's Lemon-lime Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken smothered in our special creamy lemon-lime sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.50

Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad & 3 tortillas

Pollo Encremado

$14.50

Fresh grilled strips of chicken with mushrooms and jalapenos served with a sour cream sauce. Includes rice, beans & 3 tortillas

Choripollo

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with chorizo, onions, cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas

El Dorado

$12.99

One chicken chimichanga, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken enchilada

Margarita Lime Chicken

$14.50

Chicken breast marinated in our house margarita mix, covered with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and lime wedges. Served with rice and beans

El Toro

$15.50

Chicken breast with shrimp topped with slices of fresh jalapeno peppers and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

PORK

Fiesta Burrito

$12.25

Shredded pork burrito covered with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

El Pastor Especial

$15.50

Pork tenderloin marinated in a special pineapple sauce cooked with onions. Garnished with a slice of pineapple and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Juanito's Carnitas

$12.25

Tender grilled pork chunks cooked with onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

STEAK

Carne Asada

$17.99

10 oz. rib-eye steak with grilled onions and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Ranchero Cheese Steak

$14.49

Steak and onion quesadilla with pico de gallo and lettuce inside, covered with cheese sauce. Served with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

chile colorado

$14.99

Steak strips simmered in our own spicy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Tacos

$13.25

Two soft tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and guacamole

Arroz Con Mariscos

$15.25

Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of Mexican rice, covered with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad

Fish Tacos

$15.25

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Served with a side of beans and rice

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.25

Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans

Jarocho

$15.49

Grilled shrimp, chicken and scallop, cooked in ranchero sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms, red, yellow and green peppers. Served with rice

VEGETARIAN

Vegetarian Tacos

$10.25

Two soft shell tacos filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and red, yellow and green peppers. Served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.25

Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and red, yellow and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese sauce, & sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$11.75

Two enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and red, yellow, and green peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

A LA CARTE

TACO

$3.25

Hard or soft shell filled with meat, cheese and lettuce

TACO GRILL CHICKEN

$4.25

TACO SHRIMP

$4.25

TACO STEAK

$4.25

ENCHILADA

$3.75

Corn tortilla filled with seasoned fillings, topped with mole sauce and cheese

QUESADILLA

$4.25

BURRITO

$3.75

Rice and Beans

$3.75

CHILE RELLENO

$4.50

CHILE TOREADOS

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

COMBO

Pick 2 Combo

$10.49

Pick 3 Combo

$13.49

KID MENU

Cheese Burger and Fries

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.00

Kids Combination

$6.00

Rice and beans, with your choice of one enchilada, quesadilla, burrito or taco

SALAD & SOUP

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.75

Crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of beans, steak or chicken, grilled mushrooms, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, and guacamole salad

Bowl Caldo De Pollo

$8.00

Chicken soup with rice, peppers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese and avocado

Grilled Chicken

$11.25

Serve on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper onions and cheese

Steak Salad

$11.25

Serve on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper onions and cheese

Pozole

$11.99

TORTAS

TORTA

$12.00

ADDS ON

Add Shrimp

$2.00

Add Grill Chicken

$2.00

Add Steak

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$0.99

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Sour Cream

$1.25

Add Cheese Dip

$1.50

Add Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Add Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Add Side of Onions

$0.99

Add Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Add Ranch

$1.50

Add Rice and beans

$3.75

ADD RICE

$3.75

ADD BEANS

$3.75

Add Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Add SHREDDED BEEF

$1.25

Add bell pepper

$1.00

Add guacamole

$1.50

Add tomatoes

$1.00

Add lettuce

$1.25

Grill onion

$1.25

Grill peppers

$1.25

guacamole salad

$6.00

Add jalapenos

$1.25

TAMALES

pork tamales

$3.75

N/A BEVERAGES

n/a beverage

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

MELO YELLO

$2.99

ICE TEA

$2.99

SWEET ICE TEA

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

APPLE JUICE KIDS

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

MEXICAN BOTTLED COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$2.99

AGUA

bottle water

$2.00

Aguas frescas

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Pina/ pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Desserts

Three Milk Cake

$6.99

Chocoflan

$6.99

Flan

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Corn Bread/Pan De Elote

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Fruit Pie

$6.99

coffee bread

$6.99

mexican yello

$5.00

Pasteles / Cakes

pye regular size

$45.00

MediumThree Milk Cake P

$58.00

Large Three Milk Cake Pye

$75.00

Pan Elote

$50.00

Cookies

$5.00

HEALTHY DESSERTS

VEGAN

$6.99

GLUTTEN FREE /SUGAR FREE

$6.99

BREADS/ CONCHAS

CONCHAS

$1.75

PUERQUITOS X2 UNITS

$2.50

TROMPADAS /PAN PILONCILLO

$1.25

COOKIES

$5.00

PAN DULCE

$1.25

MARGARITAS/DAQUIRIS

Margaritas /daquiris

CLASIC MARGARITAS

$7.75+

MARGARITA PATRON

$14.99

Made with patron tequila add some ice with fresh lime juice, fresh orange , agave. cointreau grand marnier shake well and served in a martiny glass and salt on the rim

TEXAS MARGARITA

$8.99+

made with jose cuervo tequila, and grand marnier only on the rocks

DAQUIRIS

$7.75+

bloody mary

bloddy mary

$7.00

BEER

Bottles/Cans

BLUE MOON

$4.75

COORS LITE

$4.75

LITE

$4.75

BUD ULTRA LIGHT

$4.75

HEINEKEN

$4.75

HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.25

MICHELOB PURE GOLDEN

$4.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.75

BUD LIGHT

$4.75

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$5.00

SOL

$5.00

DO EQUIS AMBAR

$5.00

TECATE

$5.00

TECATE LIGHT

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

WINE

Red

PINOT NOIR

$6.75

MERLOT

$6.75

CABERNET

$6.75

MOSCATO

$6.75

White

SWEET RIESLING

$6.75

CHARDONAY

$6.75

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.75

Rosé sparkling

ROSCATO ROSSO DOLCE

$6.75

LIQUORS

BOURBON

WOODFORD

$8.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.00

THREE OLIVES

$7.50

GIN

BEEFEATER

$8.00

SEAGRAMS

$7.50

RUM

DON Q CRISTAL

$4.50

MALIBU COCO

$4.50

TEQUILA

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$8.50

JC ESPOLO GOLD

$8.50

1800 BLANCO

$8.50

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL

$8.50

AVION SILVER

$8.50

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$8.50

1800 REPOSADO

$8.50

JC ESPECIAL SILVER

$8.50

MILAGRO ANEJO

$8.50

MAESTRO DOBLE REPOSADO

$8.75

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS

$8.50+

JAMESON

$6.50

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

MICHELADA

MICHELADA

$6.00

DRINKS/ COCKTAILS

Drinks /Cocktails

Michelada

$7.00

Long Island ice tea

$8.00