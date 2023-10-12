Popular Items

Club Whole

$13.95

Turkey, black forest ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on sourdough.

MENU

Apps

Sausage Bites

$9.00

Steak Bites

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Hummus & Veggies

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00+

Snack Board

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Happy Hour SMALL NACHO

$7.00

Beer

Craft Beer Can

$5.50

Domestic Beer Can

$4.50

Draught Beer

$6.51

Tin Can Tuesday

Pitcher

$22.00

Cocktails

Well

Premium

$8.00

Top Shelf

Bloody Sunday

$12.00

Bacon

$1.50

Whiskey Wednesday

Wine

Glass

$6.51

Premium

$8.37

Bottle

$22.00

T3 Bottle

$28.00

Corking

$8.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95+

Chicken Salad

$7.95+

Club

$7.95+

Franchise

$9.95+

Free Agent

$7.95+

French Dip

$7.95+

Go Big Blue

$9.95+

Green Monster

$7.95+

Grilled Cheese

$7.95+

Italian Sandwich

$7.95+

Steak Philly

$9.95+

Chick Philly

$9.95+

Reuben

$9.95+

Santa Fe Sandwich

$9.95+

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.95+

Tuna Salad

$7.95+

Salads

Chef

$9.95+

Chicken Cesar

$9.95+

Southwest Salad

$9.95+

House

$9.95+

Greek

$9.95+

Strawberry Spinach

$9.95+

Italian Salad

$9.95+

Side Salad

$4.99

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$6.99+

Tomato Soup

$6.99+

Daily Special Soup

$6.99+

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99

KIds

KIDS PB & J

$6.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Deli Sand

$6.00

Soda's ETC.

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Shirly Temple

$1.99

Kids

$1.00

Coffee

$1.99

Special

Daily Special

$14.95

