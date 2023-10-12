Andreas Sandwiches And Sports 207 E. Main Ave, Chewelah, WA 99109.
Apps
Sandwiches
Salads
Soda's ETC.
Special
Andreas
Classics
BLT Half
$7.95
BLT Whole
$13.95
Chicken Salad Half
$7.95
Chicken Salad Whole
$13.95
Club Half
$7.95
Club Whole
$13.95
Turkey, black forest ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on sourdough.
French Dip Half
$7.95
French Dip Whole
$13.95
Grilled Cheese Half
$7.95
Grilled Cheese Whole
$13.95
Italian Half
$7.95
Italian Whole
$13.95
Free Agent Half
$7.95
Free Agent Whole
$13.95
Green Monster Half
$7.95
Green Monster Whole
$13.95
Tuna Salad Half
$7.95
Tuna Salad Whole
$13.95
Draft Beers
Happy Hour
Sausage Bites
$7.00
Grilled Sonnenbergs sausages with diced pepperoncini's, served with a house made hot honey mustard.
Pretzel Bites & Pub Cheese
$7.00
pretzel bites served with a pub cheese
Hummus Plate
$7.00
Hummus bowl served with pita bread, celery sticks, carrots, cucumbers and sliced peppers.
Nachos - Small
$7.00
Draught Beer
$5.00
Steak Bites
$7.00
Marinated steak bites served with a house made horseradish dipping sauce.
Well Drink
$5.50
Can Beverage
$4.00
Chicken Wings
$7.00
Kids Menu
Major League
Big B Half
$9.95
Big B Whole
$14.95
Buff Chick Half
$9.95
Buff Chick Whole
$14.95
Franchise Dip Half
$9.95
Franchise Dip Whole
$14.95
Go Big Blue Half
$9.95
Go Big Blue Whole
$14.95
Philly Chick Half
$9.95
Philly Chick Whole
$14.95
Philly Steak Half
$9.95
Philly Steak Whole
$14.95
Reuben Half
$9.95
Reuben Whole
$14.95
Santa Fe Half
$9.95
Santa Fe Whole
$14.95
Salads
Caesar Salad Half
$9.95
Caesar Salad Whole
$14.95
Chef Salad Half
$9.95
Chef Salad Whole
$14.95
Greek Salad - Half Size custom dressing
$9.95
Greek Salad Half
$9.95
Greek Salad Whole
$14.95
House Salad Half
$9.95
House Salad Whole
$14.95
Italian Salad Half
$9.95
Italian Salad Whole
$14.95
Side Salad - custom dressing
$4.99
Southwest Salad Half
$9.95
Southwest Salad Whole
$14.95
Strawberry Spinach Salad Half
$9.95
Strawberry Spinach Salad Whole
$14.95
Test
Snacks
Chick Nacho Full
$14.00
Chick Nacho Small
$10.00
Chicken Wings
$12.00
Snack Board
$14.00
specialty meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts.
Beef Nacho Full
$14.00
Beef Nacho Small
$9.00
Plain Nacho Full
$14.00
Plain Nacho Small
$9.00
Plain chip bowl
$4.95
Jalapeño chip bowl
$4.95
Soda
Soups
Domestic Pitcher
