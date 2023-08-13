Andreas

Canned Beers

Domestic Canned Beer

$4.50

Craft Canned Beer

$5.50

Classics

BLT Half

$7.95

BLT Whole

$13.95

Chicken Salad Half

$7.95

Chicken Salad Whole

$13.95

Club Half

$7.95

Club Whole

$13.95

Turkey, black forest ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on sourdough.

French Dip Half

$7.95

French Dip Whole

$13.95

Grilled Cheese Half

$7.95

Grilled Cheese Whole

$13.95

Italian Half

$7.95

Italian Whole

$13.95

Free Agent Half

$7.95

Free Agent Whole

$13.95

Green Monster Half

$7.95

Green Monster Whole

$13.95

Tuna Salad Half

$7.95

Tuna Salad Whole

$13.95

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.51

Cesar

$6.51

Double Premium

$13.01

Double Well

$10.24

Margarita - Well

$6.51

Margarita Premium

$11.15

Premium

$9.30

Sunday Bloody Mary Tito's

$11.15

Well Cocktail

$6.04

Mimosa/champagne

$6.04

Draft Beers

Brick West Summer Lager

$6.51

Ninkasi Prismatic IPA

$6.51

Bale Breaker Day Break Pale

$6.51

Varietal DBL IPA

$6.51

Fort George 3 way Ipa

$6.51

Baeres OG Hazy Cider

$6.51

Happy Hour

Sausage Bites

$7.00

Grilled Sonnenbergs sausages with diced pepperoncini's, served with a house made hot honey mustard.

Pretzel Bites & Pub Cheese

$7.00

pretzel bites served with a pub cheese

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Hummus bowl served with pita bread, celery sticks, carrots, cucumbers and sliced peppers.

Nachos - Small

$7.00

Draught Beer

$3.00

Steak Bites

$7.00

Marinated steak bites served with a house made horseradish dipping sauce.

Well Drink

$5.50

Can Beverage

$2.75

Chicken Wings

$7.00

Kids Menu

KIDS PB & J

$6.00

peanut butter & jelly with a side of chips and apple slices or carrot sticks.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese with a side of chips, and apple slices or carrot slices.

KIDS Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Major League

Big B Half

$9.95

Big B Whole

$14.95

Buff Chick Half

$9.95

Buff Chick Whole

$14.95

Franchise Dip Half

$9.95

Franchise Dip Whole

$14.95

Go Big Blue Half

$9.95

Go Big Blue Whole

$14.95

Philly Chick Half

$9.95

Philly Chick Whole

$14.95

Philly Steak Half

$9.95

Philly Steak Whole

$14.95

Reuben Half

$9.95

Reuben Whole

$14.95

Santa Fe Half

$9.95

Santa Fe Whole

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad Half

$9.95

Caesar Salad Whole

$14.95

Chef Salad Half

$9.95

Chef Salad Whole

$14.95

Greek Salad - Half Size custom dressing

$9.95

Greek Salad Half

$9.95

Greek Salad Whole

$14.95

House Salad Half

$9.95

House Salad Whole

$14.95

Italian Salad Half

$9.95

Italian Salad Whole

$14.95

Side Salad - custom dressing

$4.99

Southwest Salad Half

$9.95

Southwest Salad Whole

$14.95

Strawberry Spinach Salad Half

$9.95

Strawberry Spinach Salad Whole

$14.95

Snacks

Chick Nacho Full

$14.00

Chick Nacho Small

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Hummus bowl served with pita bread, celery sticks, carrots, cucumbers and sliced peppers.

Pretzel Bites & Pub Cheese

$7.00

pretzel bites served with a pub cheese

Sausage Bites

$7.00

Grilled Sonnenbergs sausages with diced pepperoncini's, served with a house made hot honey mustard.

Snack Board

$14.00

specialty meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts.

Steak Bites

$9.00

Marinated steak bites served with a house made horseradish dipping sauce.

Beef Nacho Full

$14.00

Beef Nacho Small

$9.00

Plain Nacho Full

$14.00

Plain Nacho Small

$9.00

Soda

Kids Coke

$1.00

Kids Diet Coke

$1.00

Kids Root Beer

$1.00

Kids Sprite

$1.00

Large Coke

$1.99

Large Diet Coke

$1.99

Large Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Large Iced Tea

$1.99

Large Lemonade

$1.99

Large Root Beer

$1.99

Large Sprite

$1.99

Soups

Tomato Soup Bowl

$6.99

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.99

Daily Special Bowl

$6.99

Soup Salad Combo

$8.99

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.99

Daily Special Cup

$4.99

Wine

Wine bottle

$25.00

Wine Glass

$5.00

Wine Premium

Late Night

Small Nacho

Small Nacho

$9.00

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$9.00

Sausage Bites

Sausage Bites

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Tin Can Tuesday

Domestic

Domestic

$3.50

Craft

Craft

$4.50

Brat Special

Beer brat with side

Beer Brat, w salad or chips

$9.95