22118 West Rd Andy's Pizza & Subs
Specialty Pizzas
10" Specialty Pizzas
12" Specialty Pizzas
14" Specialty Pizzas
16" Specialty Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Cheese Bread & Bread Sticks
Meal Deals
Lunch Special
6-inch sub, potato chips or soup, and 20 oz Coke or fountain Pepsi
1 Large Pizza
With cheese and 1 topping
Pizza Deal
One large pizza with 1 topping, 2 liter Coke, and choice of cheese bread or cinnamon bread
Any 2 Whole Subs
2 Small 1 Topping Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 Medium 1 Topping Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 Large 1 Topping Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 X-Large 1 Topping Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 Small 2 Toppings Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 Medium 2 Toppings Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 Large 2 Toppings Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
2 X-Large 2 Toppings Pizza
2 pieces. With cheese
Salad & Soup Combo
Coney Dog Deal
Burger Deal
Family Combo
Burgers For 4
Sub Special
Salads
Regular Salads
Regular Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken, and tomatoes
Regular Chef Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, and onions
Regular Club Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes
Regular Taco Salad
Lettuce, cheddar, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips
Regular Greek Salad
Lettuce, feta, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Regular Italian Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, and hard salami
Regular Tossed Salad
Lettuce and tomatoes
Regular Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, hard salami, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Regular Turkey Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, turkey, and tomatoes
Large Salads
Large Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken, and tomatoes
Large Chef Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, and onions
Large Club Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes
Large Taco Salad
Lettuce, cheddar, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips
Large Greek Salad
Lettuce, feta, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Large Italian Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, and hard salami
Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce and tomatoes
Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, hard salami, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Large Turkey Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, turkey, and tomatoes
X-Large Salads
X-Large Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken, and tomatoes
X-Large Chef Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, and onions
X-Large Club Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes
X-Large Taco Salad
Lettuce, cheddar, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips
X-Large Greek Salad
Lettuce, feta, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
X-Large Italian Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, and hard salami
X-Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce and tomatoes
X-Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, hard salami, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
X-Large Turkey Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella, turkey, and tomatoes
Subs
6" Subs
6" Half Grilled Italian Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken breast, onion, green pepper, tomato, Italian dressing, and mozzarella cheese
6" Half Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken patty, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
6" Half Meatball Sub
Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese
6" Half Super Steak Sub
Steak, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes
6" Half BBQ Steak Sub
Steak, BBQ sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes
6" Half Club Sub
Turkey, ham, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6" Half Turkey Sub
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6" Half Italian Sub
Cheese, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, and sauce
6" Half Fried Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sauce
6" Half Taco Sub
Taco meat, Cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and sauce
6" Half Pizza Burger Sub
Ground beef, pizza sauce, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sauce
6" Half BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6" Half Vegetarian Sub
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, sauce, American, and mozzarella cheese
6" Half Chicken Sub
Chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
6" Half Pepperoni Sub
Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sauce
6" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
12" Subs
24" The Mayor Odette Super Sub
12" Whole Grilled Italian Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken breast, onion, green pepper, tomato, Italian dressing, and mozzarella cheese
12" Whole Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken patty, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
12" Whole Meatball Sub
Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese
12" Whole Super Steak Sub
Steak, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes
12" Whole BBQ Steak Sub
Steak, BBQ sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes
12" Whole Club Sub
Turkey, ham, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
12" Whole Turkey Sub
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
12" Whole Italian Sub
Cheese, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, and sauce
12" Whole Fried Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sauce
12" Whole Chicken Bacon RanchSub
12" Whole Taco Sub
Taco meat, Cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and sauce
12" Whole Pizza Burger Sub
Ground beef, pizza sauce, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sauce
12" Whole BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
12" Whole Vegetarian Sub
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, sauce, American, and mozzarella cheese
12" Whole Chicken Sub
Chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
12" Whole Pepperoni Sub
Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sauce
Pasta, Soup, & Chili
Soup
Burgers, Sandwiches, & Dogs
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Dogs
Ground Round
Double Cheeseburger
Cheese Bacon Burger
Cheese Mushroom Burger
Jalapeño Cheeseburger
Includes lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Fish Sandwich
Hot Dog
Coney Dog
Mustard, onion, and coney sauce
Apps & Sides
1/2 Lb Boneless Wings
1 Lb Boneless Wings
1/2 Lb Wing Dings
1 Lb Wing Dings
Deep-Fried Pickles
With jalapeño ranch
Chicken Tenders
4 pieces
Breaded Cheese Stix
6 pieces
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Mini Tacos
10 pieces
Mini Corn Dogs
8 pieces
Mac and Cheese Wedges
8 pieces
Shrimp in a Basket
Coleslaw
Sour Cream
Jalapeños
Deli Pickle Chips
8 oz. cup