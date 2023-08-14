Pizza

10" Small Cheese

$7.00

12" Medium Cheese

$8.00

14" Large Cheese

$9.25

16" X-Large Cheese

$10.50

Pizza Roll

$7.75

Cheese and 1 topping

Specialty Pizzas

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" Small Andy's Special

$12.45

10" Small Taco Pizza

$11.15

10" Small Hawaiian

$9.75

10" Small Veggie

$11.95

10" Small The Carnivore

$12.45

10" Small BBQ Chicken

$11.00

10" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.00

10" Small Coney Dog Pizza

$11.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.00

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Medium Andy's Special

$14.45

12" Medium Taco Pizza

$12.85

12" Medium Hawaiian

$11.45

12" Medium Veggie

$14.25

12" Medium The Carnivore

$14.45

12" Medium BBQ Chicken

$13.15

12" Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.15

12" Medium Coney Dog Pizza

$13.15

12" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.15

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Large Andy's Special

$17.00

14" Large Taco Pizza

$15.10

14" Large Hawaiian

$13.35

14" Large Veggie

$16.80

14" Large The Carnivore

$17.00

14" Large BBQ Chicken

$15.75

14" Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.75

14" Large Coney Dog Pizza

$15.75

14" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.75

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" X-Large Andy's Special

$19.75

16" X-Large Taco Pizza

$17.45

16" X-Large Hawaiian

$15.45

16" X-Large Veggie

$18.45

16" X-Large The Carnivore

$19.75

16" X-Large BBQ Chicken

$18.75

16" X-Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.75

16" X-Large Coney Dog Pizza

$18.75

16" X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.75

Specialty Pizzas

Andy's Party Pizza

$24.95

24 deep-dish slices! Cheese and 1 topping

Andy's Cheese Bread

$8.25

Cheese Bread & Bread Sticks

Andy's Cheese Bread

$8.25

Andy's Super Crusts

$3.25

6 pieces

Meal Deals

Lunch Special

$6.00

6-inch sub, potato chips or soup, and 20 oz Coke or fountain Pepsi

1 Large Pizza

$7.75

With cheese and 1 topping

Pizza Deal

$20.00

One large pizza with 1 topping, 2 liter Coke, and choice of cheese bread or cinnamon bread

Any 2 Whole Subs

$15.00

2 Small 1 Topping Pizza

$15.00

2 pieces. With cheese

2 Medium 1 Topping Pizza

$17.00

2 pieces. With cheese

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza

$19.45

2 pieces. With cheese

2 X-Large 1 Topping Pizza

$20.95

2 pieces. With cheese

2 Small 2 Toppings Pizza

$16.50

2 pieces. With cheese

2 Medium 2 Toppings Pizza

$18.50

2 pieces. With cheese

2 Large 2 Toppings Pizza

$20.95

2 pieces. With cheese

2 X-Large 2 Toppings Pizza

$23.95

2 pieces. With cheese

Salad & Soup Combo

$6.00

Coney Dog Deal

$6.00

Burger Deal

$6.00

Family Combo

$40.00

Burgers For 4

$26.00

Sub Special

$20.00

Salads

Regular Salads

Regular Chicken Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, chicken, and tomatoes

Regular Chef Salad

$4.20

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, and onions

Regular Club Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes

Regular Taco Salad

$4.20

Lettuce, cheddar, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips

Regular Greek Salad

$4.20

Lettuce, feta, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Regular Italian Salad

$4.20

Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, and hard salami

Regular Tossed Salad

$3.75

Lettuce and tomatoes

Regular Antipasto Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, hard salami, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Regular Turkey Salad

$4.20

Lettuce, mozzarella, turkey, and tomatoes

Large Salads

Large Chicken Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, chicken, and tomatoes

Large Chef Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, and onions

Large Club Salad

$8.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes

Large Taco Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, cheddar, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips

Large Greek Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, feta, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Large Italian Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, and hard salami

Large Tossed Salad

$6.75

Lettuce and tomatoes

Large Antipasto Salad

$8.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, hard salami, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Large Turkey Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, turkey, and tomatoes

X-Large Salads

X-Large Chicken Salad

$14.75

Lettuce, chicken, and tomatoes

X-Large Chef Salad

$14.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, and onions

X-Large Club Salad

$16.50

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes

X-Large Taco Salad

$14.75

Lettuce, cheddar, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips

X-Large Greek Salad

$14.75

Lettuce, feta, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

X-Large Italian Salad

$14.75

Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, and hard salami

X-Large Tossed Salad

$13.00

Lettuce and tomatoes

X-Large Antipasto Salad

$16.50

Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, hard salami, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

X-Large Turkey Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, mozzarella, turkey, and tomatoes

Subs

6" Subs

6" Half Grilled Italian Chicken Sub

$4.50

Grilled chicken breast, onion, green pepper, tomato, Italian dressing, and mozzarella cheese

6" Half Chicken Parmesan Sub

$4.50

Chicken patty, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

6" Half Meatball Sub

$4.50

Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese

6" Half Super Steak Sub

$4.50

Steak, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes

6" Half BBQ Steak Sub

$4.50

Steak, BBQ sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes

6" Half Club Sub

$4.50

Turkey, ham, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6" Half Turkey Sub

$4.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6" Half Italian Sub

$4.50

Cheese, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, and sauce

6" Half Fried Ham and Cheese Sub

$4.50

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sauce

6" Half Taco Sub

$4.50

Taco meat, Cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and sauce

6" Half Pizza Burger Sub

$4.50

Ground beef, pizza sauce, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sauce

6" Half BLT Sub

$4.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6" Half Vegetarian Sub

$4.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, sauce, American, and mozzarella cheese

6" Half Chicken Sub

$4.50

Chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6" Half Pepperoni Sub

$4.50

Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sauce

6" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$4.50

12" Subs

24" The Mayor Odette Super Sub

$19.95

12" Whole Grilled Italian Chicken Sub

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, onion, green pepper, tomato, Italian dressing, and mozzarella cheese

12" Whole Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.95

Chicken patty, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

12" Whole Meatball Sub

$8.95

Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese

12" Whole Super Steak Sub

$8.95

Steak, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes

12" Whole BBQ Steak Sub

$8.95

Steak, BBQ sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, sauce, and tomatoes

12" Whole Club Sub

$8.95

Turkey, ham, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

12" Whole Turkey Sub

$8.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

12" Whole Italian Sub

$8.95

Cheese, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, and sauce

12" Whole Fried Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.95

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sauce

12" Whole Chicken Bacon RanchSub

$8.95

12" Whole Taco Sub

$8.95

Taco meat, Cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and sauce

12" Whole Pizza Burger Sub

$8.95

Ground beef, pizza sauce, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sauce

12" Whole BLT Sub

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

12" Whole Vegetarian Sub

$8.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, sauce, American, and mozzarella cheese

12" Whole Chicken Sub

$8.95

Chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

12" Whole Pepperoni Sub

$8.95

Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sauce

Pasta, Soup, & Chili

Pasta, Soup, and Chili

Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

$8.75

With salad and roll

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.75

Spaghetti with Marinara

$8.75

Spaghetti with Meat

$9.75

Lasagna

$9.95Out of stock

Meatballs

$1.50

2 pieces

Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.20

Pint Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.75

Quart Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.20

Cup Homemade Soup of the Day

$3.20

Pint Homemade Soup of the Day

$5.75

Quart Homemade Soup of the Day

$10.20

Chili

Cup Chili

$3.20

Pint Chili

$5.75

Quart Chili

$10.20

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Dogs

Burgers, Sandwiches, and Dogs

Ground Round

$4.75

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheese Bacon Burger

$5.25

Cheese Mushroom Burger

$5.25

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$5.25

Includes lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Fish Sandwich

$5.25

Hot Dog

$3.00

Coney Dog

$3.45

Mustard, onion, and coney sauce

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$11.00

4 pieces

Shrimp Dinner

$10.00

7 pieces

Fish Dinner

$9.45

3 pieces

Fish and Shrimp Combo Dinner

$10.25

Wing Ding Dinner

$9.00

1/2 lb

Chicken and Shrimp Combo Dinner

$12.45

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.45

Half Slab of Ribs

$12.99Out of stock

Full Slab of Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

Apps & Sides

1/2 Lb Boneless Wings

$5.70

1 Lb Boneless Wings

$10.40

1/2 Lb Wing Dings

$5.70

1 Lb Wing Dings

$10.40

Deep-Fried Pickles

$6.00

With jalapeño ranch

Chicken Tenders

$7.75

4 pieces

Breaded Cheese Stix

$5.20

6 pieces

Onion Rings

$4.20

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.20

Mini Tacos

$5.20

10 pieces

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.20

8 pieces

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$5.75

8 pieces

Shrimp in a Basket

$5.50

Coleslaw

$1.20

Sour Cream

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.75

Deli Pickle Chips

$1.75

8 oz. cup

Potato Chips

$1.25

Regular French Fries

$2.75

Large French Fries

$5.20

Regular Chili Fries

$3.25

Large Chili Fries

$6.20

Regular Chili Cheese Fries

$3.75

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$7.20

Mac and Cheese

Beverages

2 Liter Bottles

$3.45

20 Oz Bottles

$2.45

16 Oz Fountain

$2.00

32 Oz Fountain

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

24 oz can

Bag of Ice

$2.50

8 lbs

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread

$7.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Cheese Cake

$3.75

Daily Dessert Special

$3.75