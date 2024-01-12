Angelo's Pizza - Enfield CT - NEW
PIZZA
PIZZA OF THE MONTH
Build Your Own
SMALL GOURMET
- SM ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA$19.23
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
- SM ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA$19.23
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
- SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$19.23
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
- SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.23
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
- SM CARIBBEAN PIZZA$19.23
ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices
- SM CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
- SM CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$19.23
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
- SM LOADED POTATO PIZZA$19.23
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
- SM CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA$19.23
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
- SM CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$19.23
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
- SM GENERAL TSAO PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
- SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA$18.20
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
- SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA$19.23
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
- SM JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA$19.23
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
- SM MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.20
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- SM MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- SM NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$19.23
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
- SM PRIMAVERA PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
LARGE GOURMET
- LG ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA$28.59
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
- LG ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA$28.59
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
- LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$28.59
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
- LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$28.59
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
- LG CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
- LG CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$28.59
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
- LG LOADED POTATO PIZZA$28.59
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
- LG CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA$28.59
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
- LG CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$28.59
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
- LG GENERAL TSAO PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
- LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA$26.00
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
- LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA$28.59
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
- LG JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA$28.59
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
- LG MARGHERITA PIZZA$26.00
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- LG MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- LG NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$28.59
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
- LG PRIMAVERA PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
- LG CARIBBEAN PIZZA$28.59
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Spices.
PARTY GOURMET
- Party ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA$51.46
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
- Party ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA$51.46
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
- Party BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$51.46
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
- Party BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$51.46
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
- Party CARIBBEAN PIZZA$51.46
ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices
- Party CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
- Party CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$51.46
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
- Party LOADED POTATO PIZZA$51.46
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
- Party CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA$51.46
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
- Party CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$51.46
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
- Party GENERAL TSAO PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
- Party HAWAIIAN PIZZA$44.70
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
- Party HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA$51.46
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
- Party JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA$51.46
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
- Party MARGHERITA PIZZA$44.70
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Party MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- Party NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$51.46
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
- Party PRIMAVERA PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
BY THE SLICE
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
DRINKS
- Water Bottle$1.56
- Raspberry Snapple$2.34
- Kiwi Strawberry Snapple$2.34
- Can Coke$1.56
- Can Diet Coke$1.56
- Can Sunkist Orange$1.56
- Can Pepsi$1.56
- Can diet Pepsi$1.56
- 20 oz Pepsi$2.60
- 20 oz Sierra Mist$2.60
- 20 oz Diet Pepsi$2.60
- 20 oz Orange Crush$2.60
- 2 Liter Pepsi$4.16
- 2 Liter Diet Pepsi$4.16
- 2 Liter Root Beer$4.16
- 2 Liter Dr. Pepper$4.16
- 2 Liter Mountain Dew$4.16
- 2 Liter Ginger Ale$4.16
- 2 Liter Orange$4.16
- 2 Liter Siera Mist$4.16
STARTERS
Appetizers
- COLE SLAW$3.49
- CURLY FRIES$9.10
- FF with cheddar$9.88
French Fries
- FF with cheddar & bacon$11.96
French Fries
- FRENCH FRIES$7.80
- FRIED RAVIOLI$9.10
- Garlic Bread$3.64
- Garlic Bread with cheese$4.68
- JALAPENO POPPERS$9.10
- JOJO POTATO WEDGES$9.10
- Macaroni Cheese Bites$9.10
- MEATBALLS-SIDE$6.50
... served with garlic bread
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.10
- ONION RINGS$9.10
- PASTA-MARINARA$8.32
- POPCORN CHICKEN$9.88
... served with french fries & a side of BBQ Dipping Sauce
- POPCORN SHRIMP$10.92
... served with french fries & a side of cocktail sauce
- POTATO SKINS$9.10
- SAUSAGE-SIDE$6.50
... served with garlic bread
- SOUP DU JOUR$3.64
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$9.10
- CALAMARI RINGS W/FF$10.92
Wings & More
Salads
- Small Tossed Salad$8.58
mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, peppers
- Small Greek Salad$10.66
feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
- Small Antipasto Salad$10.66
ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, pepperoni
- Small CHEF Salad$10.66
ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, hard boiled egg
- Small Caesar Salad$10.66
romaine, croutons, romano cheese
- Large Tossed Salad$11.70
mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, peppers
- Large Greek Salad$14.82
feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
- Large Antipasto Salad$14.82
ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, pepperoni
- Large CHEF Salad$14.82
ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, hard boiled egg
- Large Caesar Salad$14.82
romaine, croutons, romano cheese
- Dinner Salad$4.68
LIGHT MENU - SANDWICHES
Grilled Sandwich
Classic Sandwich
Classic Club
GRINDERS
SMALL 8" GRINDERS
- 8" MEATBALL GRINDER$8.32
- 8" PEPPERONI GRINDER$9.36
- 8" SAUSAGE GRINDER$9.36
- 8" EGGPLANT GRINDER$9.36
- 8" CHICKEN CUTLET PARM GRINDER$10.40
- 8" VEGGIE BURGER GRINDER$8.32
- 8" HAM GRINDER$8.32
- 8" GENOA GRINDER$8.32
- 8" CAPICOLA GRINDER$9.62
- 8" ROAST BEEF GRINDER$9.88
- 8" TURKEY BREAST GRINDER$9.36
- 8" TUNA GRINDER$9.36
- 8" CHEESEBURGER GRINDER$9.36
- 8" FISH GRINDER$9.36
- 8" CRISPY CHICKEN GRINDER$9.36
- 8" GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER$9.36
- 8" BUFFALO CHICKEN GRINDER$9.36
- 8" COLD CUT GRINDER$10.40
- 8" BLT GRINDER$10.40
- 8" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER$10.40
- 8" CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER$10.40
- 8" CHICKEN BREAST CUTLET GRINDER$10.40
LARGE 16" GRINDERS
- 16" MEATBALL GRINDER$16.12
- 16" PEPPERONI GRINDER$18.20
- 16" SAUSAGE GRINDER$18.20
- 16" EGGPLANT GRINDER$18.20
- 16" CHICKEN CUTLET PARM GRINDER$19.75
- 16" VEGGIE BURGER GRINDER$16.12
- 16" HAM GRINDER$16.12
- 16" GENOA GRINDER$16.12
- 16" CAPICOLA GRINDER$19.75
- 16" ROAST BEEF GRINDER$19.75
- 16" TURKEY BREAST GRINDER$18.20
- 16" TUNA GRINDER$18.20
- 16" CHEESEBURGER GRINDER$18.20
- 16" FISH GRINDER$18.20
- 16" CRISPY CHICKEN GRINDER$18.20
- 16" GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER$18.20
- 16" BUFFALO CHICKEN GRINDER$18.20
- 16" COLD CUT GRINDER$19.75
- 16" BLT GRINDER$19.75
- 16" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER$19.75
- 16" CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER$19.75
- 16" CHICKEN CUTLET GRINDER$19.75
PANINI
PANINIS
- Italian Panini$11.96
pesto, provolone, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, ham, roasted peppers
- Chicken Panini$11.96
grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, fresh tomato, dijon
- Tuna Melt$11.96
american cheese, fresh tomato
- Roast Beef Panini$11.96
horseradish mayo, cheddar, onions, tomato
- Eggplant Panini$11.96
marinara, provolone, red roasted peppers
- Turkey Ranch Panini$11.96
turkey breast, swiss, bacon, tomato, ranch
DINNERS
PASTA
SEAFOOD
ITALIAN DINNERS
CALZONES
WRAPS
SANDWICHES
- Blackened Chicken$11.28
cajun seasoned with cheddar cheese
- Texas CB$11.44
BBQ, onion ring, american cheese
- Crispy Chicken$11.44
provolone cheese & mayo on a hard roll
- BBQ Crispy Chicken$11.44
BBQ sauce on a hard roll
- BLT$12.48
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread
- Grilled Chicken$11.44
bacon & swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
- Cordon Bleu Chicken$12.48
ham, provolone & honey mustard on ciabatta bread
- Buffalo Chicken$11.44