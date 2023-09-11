Beverages

Coke

$2.75
Coke Zero

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Sprite

$2.75
Ginger Ale

$2.75
Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Coffee

$3.00

Angry German Exclusive Kona Blend Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.50

Haus brewed Iced tea

Joe's Peach Tea

$3.50
Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Craft Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Sprecher craft root beer

Food

Appetizers

Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites, Served with haus made Ranch or Angry Sauce

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Giant Bavarian style Pretzel, served with Beer cheese and German Mustard.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds golden fried and served with Ranch or Angry Sauce

Fried Zucchini Bites

$9.00

Fried Zucchini Bites served with Ranch

Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Three golden fried potato pancakes served with sour cream and chives or applesauce

Poutine

$12.00

Steak fries and cheese curds, served with our Haus Jaeger Gravy

Angry Fries

$12.00

Imagine beer fries smothered in cheese, ranch, and chipotle sauce and topped with grilled chicken, bacon and fresh chives. You're welcome

Bratwurst

Bratwurst Meal

$13.00

Artisan Bratwurst served in a roll, Served with Potato salad and German mustard

Haus Specialties

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Haus made Chicken Salad, Romaine, Fresh Baked Croissant, served with Haus Potato Salad.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded Pork Loin, Mayo, Mustard, Romaine, Tomato, Havarti cheese, French Roll, Haus made Potato Salad

Schnitzel Cordon Beer

$17.00

Breaded Pork Loin, Mayo, Mustard, Romaine, Tomato, Black Forest Ham, Pepperjack cheese, French Roll, Beer battered Fries, Side car of Beer Cheese

Curry Wurst

$14.00

Sliced artisan bratwurst tossed in curry sauce and served on beer battered Pommes.

Angry Döner

$17.00+

Shaved Beef and Lamb or Shaved seasoned Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Flatbread, Served with Beer Battered Pommes(Fries).

Angry Ruben

$16.00

Roasted Turkey breast, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, served on toasted Marble Rye Bread, Served with Haus Potato Salad

Angry Rachel

$16.00

Roasted Turkey breast, Cabbage Slaw, thousand island dressing, served on toasted Marble Rye Bread, Served with Haus Potato Salad

Fish and Chips

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Meal

Kids Bratwurst

$6.00

Artisan Bratwurst served in a roll, Served with Chips

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two Crispy Chicken tenders, served with beer Battered Pommes.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted Harvarti and cheddar served on toasted sourdough bread.

Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine & Spring blend, Olives, Feta, Pickled Cucumber, Onions, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Oregano, Haus made Greek Dressing

Pear & Pecan Salad

$15.00

Romaine & Spring blend, Praline Pecans, Cranberries, Feta cheese, Slice Pears, Grilled Chicken, White Balsamic Dressing

Avocado Salad

$16.00

Romaine & Spring blend, Tomato, Avocado, Carrots, Cheddar cheese, Grilled Chicken, Haus made Ranch Dressing

Chipotle Salad

$16.00

Romaine & Spring blend, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Haus Spicy Chipotle Sauce

Schnitzel Salad

$17.00

Romaine & Spring blend, Golden Pork Schnitzel, Tomato, Parmesan, Onion, Haus made Ranch

Roasted Turkey Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine & Spring blend, Toasted Turkey, Bacon, Carrots, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cheddar cheese, White Balsamic Dressing

Schnitzel

Jaeger Schnitzel

$17.00

Lightly Breaded Pork Loin, Rich Mushroom Gravy, Spaetzle, Red Cabbage

Wiener Schnitzel

$15.00

Lightly Breaded Pork Loin, Haus Potato Salad

Today's Rahm Schnitzel

$17.00

It's pretty much whatever the Angry German decided to make to make today. It will be good.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded Pork Loin, Mayo, Mustard, Romaine, Tomato, Havarti cheese, French Roll, Haus made Potato Salad

Schnitzel Cordon Beer

$17.00

Breaded Pork Loin, Mayo, Mustard, Romaine, Tomato, Black Forest Ham, Pepperjack cheese, French Roll, Beer battered Fries, Side car of Beer Cheese

Soup

Soup of the day

$8.00+

Yesterday's Soup, We make all of out soups from scratch, You will get Yesterdays soup; as today's soup is not ready yet and it will taste better tomorrow

Goulash

$9.00+

Yes It's Amazing and no we will not tell you how we make it, but we will sell you a big bucket of it.

Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Haus made Chicken Salad, Romaine, Fresh Baked Croissant, served with Haus Potato Salad.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, served with Chips

Half Turkey and Cup of Soup

$12.00

Half sandwich, Roasted Turkey Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, served with a cup of soup

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Black Forest Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, served with Chips

Half Ham and Cup of Soup

$11.00

Half Sandwich, Black Forest Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, Served with a cup of soup

Chicken Salad Sandwich A la Cart

$10.00

Haus made Chicken Salad, Romaine, Served on a Fresh Baked Croissant.

Sides

Sauerkraut

$4.25

Sauerkraut

Sour Cream & Chives

$0.65

Sour Cream & Chives

Spaetzle

$2.95

Spaetzle

Avocado

$2.00

Avocado

Coleslaw

$2.50

Coleslaw

Beer Fries

$4.95

Beer Fries

Side Chicken Salad

$4.95

Side Chicken Salad

Bröchen

$1.25

Bröchen

Schnitzel Patty

$6.95

Schnitzel Patty

Potato Salad

$4.25

Potato Salad

Naan Bread

$1.95

Naan Bread

Jaeger Gravy

$1.95

Jaeger Gravy

Rahm Gravy

$1.95

Rahm Gravy

Cucumber Salad

$1.95

Cucumber Salad

Steak Fries

$4.95

Steak Fries

Apple Sauce

$1.95

Apple Sauce

Chips

$1.95

Chips

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

Red Cabbage

$4.25

Red Cabbage

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.65

Ranch Dressing

1000 Island Dressing

$0.65

White Balsamic Dressing

$0.65

Greek Dressing

$0.65

Oil and Vinegar Dressing

$0.65

1000 Island Dressing

$0.65

Angry Sauce

$0.65

Chipotle Sauce

$0.65

Curry Ketchup

Ketchup

Tzatziki

$0.65

Tzatziki

Tzatziki Spicy

$0.65

Tzatziki Spicy

Retail

Angry German Coffee 1 lb Bag

$14.00+

Angry German Exclusive Kona Blend Coffee

Angry German "We Pound Our Schnitzel Daily" Shirt

$25.00+

Angry German Logo'd T-shirt "We pound our Schnitzel Daily"

Angry German "Don't Give a Schnitzel" Shirt

$25.00+

Angry German Logo'd T-shirt "I Don't Give a Schnitzel"

Angry German "Body by Angry German" Shirt

$25.00+

Angry German Logo'd T-shirt "Body by Angry German"

Angry German Tote Bag

$12.00+