Angry German 355 W Wilcox Dr
Food
Appetizers
Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites
Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites, Served with haus made Ranch or Angry Sauce
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Bavarian style Pretzel, served with Beer cheese and German Mustard.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheese Curds golden fried and served with Ranch or Angry Sauce
Fried Zucchini Bites
Fried Zucchini Bites served with Ranch
Potato Pancakes
Three golden fried potato pancakes served with sour cream and chives or applesauce
Poutine
Steak fries and cheese curds, served with our Haus Jaeger Gravy
Angry Fries
Imagine beer fries smothered in cheese, ranch, and chipotle sauce and topped with grilled chicken, bacon and fresh chives. You're welcome
Bratwurst
Haus Specialties
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Haus made Chicken Salad, Romaine, Fresh Baked Croissant, served with Haus Potato Salad.
Curry Wurst
Sliced artisan bratwurst tossed in curry sauce and served on beer battered Pommes.
Angry Döner
Shaved Beef and Lamb or Shaved seasoned Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Flatbread, Served with Beer Battered Pommes(Fries).
Angry Ruben
Roasted Turkey breast, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, served on toasted Marble Rye Bread, Served with Haus Potato Salad
Angry Rachel
Roasted Turkey breast, Cabbage Slaw, thousand island dressing, served on toasted Marble Rye Bread, Served with Haus Potato Salad
Fish and Chips
Kids Meal
Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine & Spring blend, Olives, Feta, Pickled Cucumber, Onions, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Oregano, Haus made Greek Dressing
Pear & Pecan Salad
Romaine & Spring blend, Praline Pecans, Cranberries, Feta cheese, Slice Pears, Grilled Chicken, White Balsamic Dressing
Avocado Salad
Romaine & Spring blend, Tomato, Avocado, Carrots, Cheddar cheese, Grilled Chicken, Haus made Ranch Dressing
Chipotle Salad
Romaine & Spring blend, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Haus Spicy Chipotle Sauce
Schnitzel Salad
Romaine & Spring blend, Golden Pork Schnitzel, Tomato, Parmesan, Onion, Haus made Ranch
Roasted Turkey Cobb Salad
Romaine & Spring blend, Toasted Turkey, Bacon, Carrots, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cheddar cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
Schnitzel
Jaeger Schnitzel
Lightly Breaded Pork Loin, Rich Mushroom Gravy, Spaetzle, Red Cabbage
Wiener Schnitzel
Lightly Breaded Pork Loin, Haus Potato Salad
Today's Rahm Schnitzel
It's pretty much whatever the Angry German decided to make to make today. It will be good.
Soup
Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, served with Chips
Half Turkey and Cup of Soup
Half sandwich, Roasted Turkey Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, served with a cup of soup
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
Black Forest Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, served with Chips
Half Ham and Cup of Soup
Half Sandwich, Black Forest Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, served on Sourdough or Rye Bread, Served with a cup of soup
Chicken Salad Sandwich A la Cart
Haus made Chicken Salad, Romaine, Served on a Fresh Baked Croissant.
Sides
Sauerkraut
Sour Cream & Chives
Spaetzle
Avocado
Coleslaw
Beer Fries
Side Chicken Salad
Bröchen
Schnitzel Patty
Potato Salad
Naan Bread
Jaeger Gravy
Rahm Gravy
Cucumber Salad
Steak Fries
Apple Sauce
Chips
Side Salad
Red Cabbage
Sauces
Retail
Angry German Coffee 1 lb Bag
Angry German Exclusive Kona Blend Coffee
Angry German "We Pound Our Schnitzel Daily" Shirt
Angry German Logo'd T-shirt "We pound our Schnitzel Daily"
Angry German "Don't Give a Schnitzel" Shirt
Angry German Logo'd T-shirt "I Don't Give a Schnitzel"
Angry German "Body by Angry German" Shirt
Angry German Logo'd T-shirt "Body by Angry German"