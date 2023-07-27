Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon Herndon
Popular Items
BB Chicano
Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Special
Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Turkey Sausage
Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
CARRY OUT
Breakfast Burritos
BB Special
Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Bacon
Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chorizo
Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Refried
Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicano
Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Sausage
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicken
Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Adovado
Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Veggie
Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Potato
Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)
BB Steak
Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Big Guy
Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Smoky
Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Cowboy
Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy
BB Popeye
Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Machaca
Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile
BB Turkey Sausage
Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Ham
Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Mexicano
Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB San Jose
Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicharon
Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)
BB Mr. T
Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce
El Verde
Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile
Sausage Vegano
Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile
BB Potato Chorizo
BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage
BB Steak Fajita *Upon Availability*
Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile
