BB Chicano

$4.19

Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Special

$2.89

Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Turkey Sausage

$5.69

Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Burritos

Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla unless specified.
BB Special

$2.89

Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Bacon

$4.29

Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chorizo

$4.19

Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Refried

$4.19

Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicano

$4.19

Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Sausage

$4.29

Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicken

$5.89

Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Adovado

$5.89

Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Veggie

$4.89

Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Potato

$2.89

Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)

BB Steak

$7.20

Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Big Guy

$5.39

Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Smoky

$5.69

Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Cowboy

$7.75

Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy

BB Popeye

$5.89

Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Machaca

$6.89

Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile

BB Turkey Sausage

$5.69

Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Ham

$4.19

Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Mexicano

$4.19

Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB San Jose

$4.29

Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicharon

$4.19

Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)

BB Mr. T

$4.19

Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce

El Verde

$6.89

Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile

Sausage Vegano

$7.20

Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile

BB Potato Chorizo

$4.19

BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage

BB Steak Fajita *Upon Availability*

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile

