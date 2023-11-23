Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Manassas Manassas
CARRY OUT
New Items
- Apple Spinach Salad$12.95
Spinach Salad with sliced Apples, Walnuts, Feta Cheese Crumbles, & Pumpkin Seeds. Option to add Grilled Chicken or Salmon and Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
- Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$15.30
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/baby shrimp smothered in GREEN chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Breakfast Burritos
- BB Special$2.89
Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Bacon$4.29
Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Chorizo$4.19
Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Refried$4.19
Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Chicano$4.19
Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Sausage$4.29
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Chicken$5.89
Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Adovado$5.89
Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Veggie$4.89
Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Potato(No Egg)$2.89
Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)
- BB Steak$7.20
Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Big Guy$5.39
Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Smoky$5.69
Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Cowboy$7.75
Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy
- BB Popeye$5.89
Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Machaca$6.89
Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile
- BB Turkey Sausage$5.69
Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Ham$4.19
Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Mexicano$4.19
Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB San Jose$4.29
Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BB Chicharon$4.19
Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)
- BB Mr. T$4.19
Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce
- El Verde$6.89
Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile
- Sausage Vegano$7.20
Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile
- BB Potato Chorizo$4.19
BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage
Carry Out Express
- C/O Biscuits & Gravy$4.95
Hot Biscuit smothered with Sausage Gravy
- C/O Potatoes & Gravy$4.95
Grilled Homefries smothered with Sausage Gravy
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Egg and Cheese Biscuit with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.95
Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)
- Breakfast Taco$4.05
Soft Corn Tortilla w/ Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato
- Morning Burger$7.95
Beef Burger or Half Smoked Sausage, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayo
- Zorro Taco Meat$2.09
Burrito w/ Rice, Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile
- Zorro Chicken$2.09
Burrito w/ Rice, Pulled Chicken, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile
- Jumbo Chicken & Chorizo$9.95
Jumbo Burrito with Pulled Chicken and Homemade Chorizo. Stuffed with Spanish Rice, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese & Sour Cream
- Jumbo Burrito$9.95
Stuffed with your choice of meat, Spanish rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, a variety of cheese, and sour cream.
- Morning Burger$7.95
Beef Burger or Half Smoked Sausage, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayo
- Buf Wings- 2$5.35
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
- Buf Wings- 3$6.35
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
- Buf Wings- 6$9.35
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
- Empanadas- 2$4.95
Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables
- Empanadas- 3$5.95
Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables
- Plantains- 5$7.95
Fried Plantains w/ side of refried beans and plantain cream
- C/O Chips & Queso$4.95
Tortilla chips with Chile Con Queso
- Pupusa- 1$3.95
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
- Pupusa- 2$7.35
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Grilled Chicken w/ lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas Toast
Pint/Half Pint
- Queso$8.05+
Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
- Guacamole$9.45+
Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
- Bean Dip$6.30+
A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
- Salsa$2.95+
Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. Pint served with Med Chips, 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
- Chips$1.25+
Freshly made Tortilla Chips
- Red Chile$3.95+
Anita's famous Red Chile, made from New Mexico Hatch Chile
- Green Chile$3.95+
Anita's famous Green Chile, made from New Mexico Hatch Chile
- Gravy$6.30+
- Pulled Chicken$9.45+
- Green Chile Pork$10.45+
- Shredded Beef$10.45+
- BBQ PORK$10.45+
- Taco Meat$9.45+
- Chile Bowl$2.29+
Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions
- Posole$2.29+
Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile
- Chicken Soup$2.29+
Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery
- GC Pork Soup$2.29+
Green Chile Pork w/ Corn and Potatoes
- Refried Beans$3.54+
Refried Beans w/ Chile & Cheese
- Spanish Rice$3.54+
Spanish Rice w/ Chives & Tomatoes
American Breakfast
- Smoky Platter$13.95
Two Half Smoke Sausages, Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast
- Classic Breakfast$13.95
Two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and toast
- Biscuits & Gravy Meal$13.95
Hot biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two scrambled eggs, a sausage patty & served with hash browns
- Hungry Man$15.95
Three eggs style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and a short stack topped with hot apple and whipped cream
- NY Strip & Eggs$17.95
A USDA choice 8 oz New York Strip steak with two eggs any style. Served with hash browns and toast
- French Toast$10.95
Served with cinnamon sugar, hot maple syrup, and butter
- Pancakes$10.95
Three buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, syrup & butter
- Short Stack$6.95
Two pancakes served with hot maple syrup and butter
- Three Egg Omelette$12.95
Three Egg Omelette with Cheese & Filling Options, served with a side and toast
New Mexico Style Breakfast
- Famous Burrito Meal$12.95
Anita’s homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs & cheese wrapped in hot flour tortilla & smothered with RED CHILE & cheese. Served with refried beans & home fries
- Chorizo con Huevos$12.95
A delicious mix of scrambled eggs and mexican sausage, topped with red chile and cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$12.95
Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
- Spanish Scramble$11.95
Two scrambled eggs topped with salsa verde and a variety of cheeses. Served with home fries and two hot flour tortillas
- Mr. T & Eggs$15.65
Strips of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE, grilled and served with two eggs any style, refried beans smothered in RED CHILE, home fries, and hot flour tortillas
- Carne Adovado & Eggs$14.95
Chunks of pork marinated in Anita’s “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE no less than 24 hours and baked to perfection. Served with two eggs any style, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
- Breakfast Quesadilla$11.95
Three scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and a filling choice. Topped with sour cream
- Old Town Special$14.95
Tender chunks of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” GREEN CHILE, served with two eggs any style. Served w/ refried beans w/ cheese & green chile, side of home fries & hot flour tortillas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$13.65
“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs, crowned with shredded lettuce, onions, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas
- Ricardo Especial$12.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with scrambled eggs & chorizo. Smothered with RED CHILE and cheeses. Served with home fries and refried bean
- Centro American$11.95
A fried plantain, served with refried beans, your choice of Pork or Bean pupusa or egg with crema de leche on the side.
Starters
- Taquitos$11.65
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso
- Flautas$9.45
2 lightly fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef and served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso, or Sour Cream
- Sampler$15.95
Perfect to share! A beef taquito, chicken flauta, meat nacho, mini veggie crisp, and 6" cheese quesadilla, served with sour cream and guacamole
- Quesadilla$12.95
Choice of filling, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
- Pizza$11.20
A crispy 10" flour tortilla topped w/ a topping choice, tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese
- Rosita Snack$10.95
A crispy 10" fried flour tortilla topped w/ variety of cheese & jalapeno
- Nachos$9.95
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped w/ a topping choice & Cheese
- Nacho Grande$13.65
A large platter of flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, taco meat and BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, and sour cream
- Macho Nacho$13.95
A large platter of Anita’s chips, topped with chorizo, whole beans, queso, tomatoes, chives, & sour cream
Burritos
- Burrito$9.30
Flour Tortilla w/ your choice of filling and Cheese. Basket, Platter, and Dinner Options
- Bur- Super$10.30
Your choice of shredded beef, seasoned chicken or green chile pork w/ refried beans & RED CHILE
- Bur- Chicken Fajita$11.30
Chicken, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE
- Bur- Steak Fajita$11.30
Steak, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE
- Bur- Hollenbeck$15.30
A large flour tortilla stuffed w/ taco meat, refried beans, & Spanish rice. Smothered w/ GREEN CHILE, topped w/ chile con queso, chives, & tomatoes. Delicioso!
- Bur- Mr. T Special$15.30
Chunks of pork marinated in New Mexico style red chile, refried beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped up in a large flour torilla. Smothered with red chile, topped with sour cream & served with Spanish rice, chicken flautas, and queso
- Bur- Santa Fe$15.70
A large flour tortilla, with seasoned chicken, Spanish rice, & lettuce. Smothered with RED CHILE & queso, then topeed with chives and tomatoes. Super!
- Bur- Loco$15.30
An open end burrito w/ taco meat & fresh pulled chicken, spanish rice, & refried beans smothered in RED AND GREEN CHILE & then topped w/ Queso, chives, and tomatoes
- Jumbo Veggie Platter$15.30
A large flour tortilla filled w/ Spanish Rice, refried beans & mixed vegetables, smothered with GREEN CHILE. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & sour cream
- Chimichanga- Guac$16.30
Burrito Fried w/ Choice of Filling, topped with Cheese & GREEN CHILE: Served with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Spanish Rice
- Chimichanga- Queso$15.30
Burrito Fried w/ Choice of Filling, topped with Cheese & GREEN CHILE: Served with Chile con Queso and Spanish Rice
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Dinner$13.30
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
- Enchilada A La Carte$9.80
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese.
- Enchilada NM Style Dinner$13.30
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style. Served w/ Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
- Enchilada NM Style A La Carte$9.80
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico Chile sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
- Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$15.30
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/baby shrimp smothered in GREEN chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
- Ench- Mexicana$11.80
2 Traditionally rolled Ground Beef & Chive Enchiladas smothered in RED CHILE and cheese
- Ench- Rancheras$11.80
“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs, crowned with shredded lettuce, onions, and RED CHILE. Dinner comes with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice
- Ench & Taco Combo$15.30
Chicken, Beef or Veggie Enchilada and a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
- Tres Amigos$17.30
One Beef, one Chicken, & one Veggie Enchilada with a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Fajitas
- Fajita- Combo$19.30
Marinated Fajitas w/your choice of 2 fillings, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
- Fajita- Steak$19.30
Marinated Steak Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
- Fajita- Shrimp$19.30
Marinated Shrimp Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
- Fajita- Chicken$17.30
Marinated Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
- Fajita- Pork$17.30
Marinated Pork Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
- Fajita- Veggie$16.30
Grilled Veggie Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
Grill & Specialties
- Pescado Adovado$17.95
Your choice of Tilapia or Salmon grilled to perfection lightly brushed w/ Adovado. Topped w/ Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Seasoned Mixed Vegetables, House Salad & your choice of dressing
- Fish Taco Dinner$16.95
Two Grilled Tilapias seasoned to perfection with Anita's Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream
- Tres Amigos$17.30
One Beef, one Chicken, & one Veggie Enchilada with a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
- Ench & Taco Combo$15.30
Chicken, Beef or Veggie Enchilada and a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
- Anitas Combo$17.30
“New Mexico Style” red chile cheese enchilada, a pork tamale with a meat taco. Served with Rice and Beans
- Mr. T Dinner$15.30
Strips of spicy pork grilled and served with potatoes and refried beans, all smothered in RED CHILE and served with flour tortillas.
- Steak Asado$20.30
A Grilled 8 oz New York Strip Steak served wtih “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Hot Flour tortillas
- Plantain Platter$15.30
Lightly Fried plantains & Taco Meat
- Empanada Platter$15.30
Beef or Chicken empanadas, side salad, and sour cream.
- Pupusa Platter$14.30
Pork or Bean pupusas and pickled cabbage
- Anitas Sandwich$11.95
Chicken Breast, Breaded Cod Fish or Double Cheeseburger topped with a variety of cheeses, lettuce, onions, & tomatoes on texas toast. Served with french fries
- Chile Relleno Dinner$17.30
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Chile Relleno Ala$9.45
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted cheese.
- Tamale Dinner$14.30
2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Tamale Ala$7.30
Handmade steamed Mexican pork or chicken tamale smothered w/ RED CHILE.
- Las Cruces$17.70
Tender boneless breast of grilled chicken topped with salsa verde and a variety of cheeses. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, flour tortillas & a chicken flauta topped with guacamole or queso.
- Pollo Adovado Dinner$17.30
Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in a special "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE served on a bed of steaming Spanish rice, refried beans and hot flour tortillas & a chicken flauta. Topped with guacamole dip or chile con queso dip.
- Carne Adovado Dinner$17.30
Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE and baked to perfection
- Arroz con Pollo$16.30
A large platter of seasoned chicken served on Spanish rice & smothered w/ RED CHILE and Cheeses. Garnished with lettuce, & tomatoes,. Served with hot flour tortillas and refried beans.
Tacos/Taqs/Flautas
- Taco Dinner$16.00
3 Soft or Hard Shell Tacos w/ your choice of filling topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese. Served with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
- Taco & Taquito Dinner$16.00
2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso
- Flauta Combo$14.30
2 Chicken Flautas & a Taco of your choice, served with Guacamole or Chile Con Queso.
- Taco Mexicano Combo$16.00
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese served with a beef taquito, & chicken flauta & a side of queso
- Fish Taco Dinner$16.95
Two Grilled Tilapias seasoned to perfection with Anita's Marisco Sauce & served with Spanish Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream
- Taco$3.05
1 A la Carte Taco w/ your choice of filling. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese
- Taco- Mexicano$4.20
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
- Taco- Chicken Fajita$5.00
Fajita Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Taco- Steak Fajita$6.00
Fajita Steak with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Taco- Fish$6.00
Fish with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Soups & Salads
- Burrito Bowl$10.15
Spanish Rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, a variety of cheeses, sour cream and a choice of meat
- Taco Salad$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping
- Tostada$11.95
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
- Chalupa$9.95
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses.
- Apple Spinach Salad$12.95
Spinach Salad with sliced Apples, Walnuts, Feta Cheese Crumbles, & Pumpkin Seeds. Option to add Grilled Chicken or Salmon and Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
- Steak Fajita Salad$14.95
Tender strips of marinated grilled steak served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses
- Chicken Fajita Salad$13.95
Tender strips of marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Anita’s spiced up Caesar dressing topped with sliced chicken breast or salmon, parmesan cheese and croutons
- House Salad$4.00
Side House Salad with choice of dressing.
- Ensalada Maria$12.55
A large green salad topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cheese, and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Kids
- Kids- Hot Cakes$6.20
One egg any style and 2 mini hot cakes, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50
- Kids- Rise & Shine$6.20
One scrambled egg served with hash browns and toast
- Kids- French Toast$6.20
2 pieces and one egg any style, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50
- Kids- Bkfast Quesadilla$7.60
1 toasted 6" flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with homefries
- Kids- BB Special$2.89
Scrambled eggs, cheese, home fries and new Mexico Style Red Chile, Add bacon sausage or ham $1.50
- Kids- Cereal$4.00
- Kids- Mini Super Burrito$6.95
Burrito with Refried Beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with French Fries
- Kids- Taco Taquito Bandito$8.30
A Meat Taco and 2 Mini Beef Taquitos served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a choice of Sauce
- Kids- Chicken Fingers$5.95
Chicken Fingers served with French Fries
- Kids- Vegan Burrito$6.95
Plant Based Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, & Red Chile
- Kids- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.95
Grilled Cheese served with french fries, add Ham for additional $1
- Kids- Cheese Burger$4.95
Cheeseburger served with French Fries
- Kids- Mac Attack$6.95
Macaroni & Cheese with French Fries
- Kids- Nemo Special$7.95
Two breaded Cod Fish served with French Fries
- Kids- Fajita's Jr$11.30
Marinated Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, Onions. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Shredded Cheese
- Kids- Enchilada Jr$9.30
Enchilada smothered with Cheese and Green Chile. Choice of TacoMeat, Chicken, or Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
- Kids- Ice Cream$3.95
- Kids- Quesadilla$5.95
Dessert
- Brownie Only$4.95
- Brownie & Ice Cream$6.95
Brownie served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup
- Churro Only$4.95
- Churro & Ice Cream$6.95
Churros served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup
- Cherry Burrito$6.95
Deep fried Cherry Burrito topped w/whipped cream
- Apple Burrito$6.95
Deep fried Apple Burrito topped w/whipped cream
- Flan$6.95
A smooth custard topped w/ a light caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry
- Deep Fried Ice Cream$6.95
Topped w/ whipped cream, cherry & chocolate syrup
- Sopapilla- 1$1.95
One pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.
- Sopapilla- 4$5.95
Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.
Sides Bkf
- Sd- Bacon- 4$2.99
Crisp bacon grilled to perfection
- Sd- Sausage Pat- 2$2.99
Grilled, just the way you like it
- Sd- Home Fries$2.99
- Sd- Hash Browns$2.99
Golden hasbrowns seasoned and grilled
- Sd- Ham$2.99
- Sd- Toast$2.10
- Sd- Biscuit$2.10
Piping hot from the oven
- Sd- Sausage Gravy$2.99
- Sd- Strawberry$2.25
- Sd- Cinnamon Apple$2.25
- Sd- Whip Cream$1.25
- Sd- 1 Egg$1.95
- Sd- Half Smoke$2.99
- Sd- Turk Sausage- 3$2.99
- Sd- Plantain$3.95
Sides LN/DN
- Sd- Refried Beans$3.54
- Sd- Whole Beans$3.54
- Sd- Spanish Rice$3.54
- Sd- White rice$3.54
- Sd- Sour Cream$1.75
- Sd- Guacamole$3.54
- Sd- Cheese$2.20
- Sd- Tomato$2.20
- Sd- Fries$3.54
- Sd- Flour Tort- 2$2.20
- Sd- Corn Tort- 3$2.20
- Sd- Red Chile 2oz$2.20
- Sd- Green Chile 2oz$2.20
- Sd- Veggies$3.54
- Sd- Mushrooms$2.20
- Sd- Salsa Verde/pico de gallo$2.20
- Sd- Queso 2oz$1.54
- Sd- Taco Salad Shell$3.00
- Sd- Jalapenos
- Sd- White Onion
- Sd- Chives
- Sd- Bell Pepper
- Sd- Lettuce$1.00
- Sd- Plantain$3.95
DRINKS
To Go Bev
- Coffee$1.89+
- Decaf Coffee$1.89+
- Bottled Juice$3.85
Orange, Apple, Cranberry, or Pineapple/Mango
- Fountain To Go$2.45+
Small, Medium, Large Options- Pepsi Products
- Iced Tea To Go$2.45+
- Bottled Drink(20 oz)$3.45
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Orange Soda, Green Tea, Gatorade(Orange & Fruit Punch)
- Btl Water$2.95
- Btl Milk$3.25
- Btl Choc Milk$3.25
- Smoothie$3.95
16 oz Smoothie w/ flavor choice, topped with whipped cream
- Red Bull$3.65
- Starbucks Double Shot$3.25
- Ice(8 lb)$3.99
Cocktails
CATERING
Catering Breakfast
- Scrambled Eggs Ct - No Cheese$26.95
Fresh, flufly scrambled eggs. 20 Servings
- Cheese Scramble Ct$36.95
Fresh, flufly scrambled eggs with cheese. 20 Servings
- Breakfast Potatoes Ct$29.95
Diced potatoes seasoned and grilled. 20 Servings
- Hash Browns Ct$29.95
Golden hasbrowns seasoned and grilled. 20 Servings
- Pancakes-20 Ct$29.95
Fluffy, silver dollar golden pancakes with maple syrup and butter.
- Bacon-45 Ct$29.95
Crisp bacon grilled to perfection
- Sausage Patties-20 Ct$29.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours) Grilled, just the way you like it
- Turkey Sausage-20 Ct$29.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours) Grilled, just the way you like it
- Half Smoke-12 Ct$32.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours) Grilled to deliciousness
- Biscuits-20 Ct$25.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours) Fresh biscuits, includes butter and jelly
- Biscuits & Gravy Ct$32.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours) Fresh biscuits pint of sausage gravy on side.
- Chorizo con Huevos Ct$36.95
A delicious mix of scrambled eggs and mexican sausage, topped with red chile and cheese (20 servings)
- Spanish Scramble Ct$36.95
Scrambled eggs topped with “New Mexio Style” green chile and cheese (20 servings)
- BB Chorizo$4.19
Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
Catering Starters
- Appetizer Platter Ct$49.95
- Pint Salsa Ct LG CHIP$4.50
- Quart Salsa Ct XL CHIP$8.50
- Pint Queso Ct LG CHIP$15.25
- Quart Queso Ct XL CHIP$30.25
- Pint Guacamole Ct LG CHIP$18.40
- Quart Guacamole Ct XL CHIP$36.20
- Pint Sour Cream Ct$11.50
- Quart Sour Cream Ct$22.25
- Pint Bean Dip Ct LG CHIP$12.10
- Quart Bean Dip Ct XL CHIP$24.00
- 5 Oz Sm Chips$3.25
- 10 Oz Md Chips$5.25
- 20 Oz Lg Chips$7.25
- XL Chips$10.25
Catering LN/DN
- Jumbo Burrito- 8 Ct$59.95
Burritos stuffed with your choice of meat, white rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, variety of cheeses and sour cream
- Jumbo Burrito- 1 Ct$7.50
Burritos stuffed with your choice of meat, white rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, variety of cheeses and sour cream
- Ench-NM- Cheese Ct Feeds 20$49.95
Corn Tortillas layered in "New Mexico Style" Red Chile with a variety of cheeses and baked "Casserole Style"
- Ench-NM- Taco Meat Ct Feeds 20$59.95
Corn Tortillas layered in "New Mexico Style" Red Chile with a variety of cheeses and taco meat, baked "Casserole Style"
- Ench-NM- Chicken Ct Feeds 20$59.95
Corn Tortillas layered in "New Mexico Style" Red Chile with a variety of cheeses and chicken, baked "Casserole Style"
- Ench-NM- Veggie Ct Feeds 20$59.95
Corn Tortillas layered in "New Mexico Style" Red Chile with a variety of cheeses and grilled veggies, baked "Casserole Style"
- Ench-NM- GC Pork Ct Feeds 20$59.95
Corn Tortillas layered in "New Mexico Style" Red Chile with a variety of cheeses and green chile pork, baked "Casserole Style"
- Ench-NM- Beef Ct Feeds 20$69.95
Corn Tortillas layered in "New Mexico Style" Red Chile with a variety of cheeses and shredded beef, baked "Casserole Style"
- Taco Bar- Taco Meat- Feeds 12$48.95
Taco Meat served with 24 taco shells; crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheese, & tomatoes) *Does not include sour cream.
- Taco Bar- Chicken- Feeds 12$48.95
Pulled Chicken marinated in Anita's famous Red Chile served with 24 taco shells; crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and a fixing platter (shredded lettuce, variety of cheese, & tomatoes) fixing platter is packaged in separate containers. *Does not include sour cream.
- Taco Bar- Refried Bean- Feeds 12$48.95
Refried Beans topped with green chile and cheese served with 24 taco shells; crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheese, & tomatoes) fixing platter is packaged in separate containers. *Does not include sour cream.
- Taco Bar- Veggie- Feeds 12$48.95
Grilled Veggies (bell peppers, onions, carrots, green beans, zucchini, & squash) served with 24 taco shells; crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheese, & tomatoes) fixing platter is packaged in separate containers. *Does not include sour cream.
- Fajita- Combo- Feeds 12$119.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours)Served with a pint of sour cream, 25 hot flour tortillas, and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheeses, & tomatoes) fixing platter is packaged in separate containers. with meat choice. fajitas include bell peppers and onions mixed with protein.
- Fajita- Chicken- Feeds 12$89.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours)Served with a pint of sour cream, 25 hot flour tortillas, and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheeses, & tomatoes) fixing platter is packaged in separate containers. with Chicken. fajitas include bell peppers and onions mixed with protein.
- Fajita- Shrimp- 48 Ct$119.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours)Served with a pint of sour cream, 25 hot flour tortillas, and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheeses, & tomatoes) with Shrimp. fajitas include bell peppers and onions mixed with protein.
- Fajita- Veggie- Feeds 12$89.95
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours)Served with a pint of sour cream, 25 hot flour tortillas, and a fixing platter(shredded lettuce, variety of cheeses, & tomatoes) fixing platter is packaged in separate containers. with Grilled Veggies. Carrots, green beans, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, and onions.
- Caesar Salad Ct$27.95
Toasted Croutons & Creamy Caesar Dressing (dressing on side)
- Garden Salad Ct$27.95
Tomatoes, Chives & Shredded Cheese - Ranch Dressing (dressing on side)
- Wire Racks- chaffers and sternos$10.00
1 Set holds 2 orders. If you order 2 spanish rice, you need one chaffer. If you need assistance opening the sterno please have the cashier help at the store! - Upon availability.
Catering Side/Dessert/Drinks
- Spanish Rice Ct feeds 20-25$32.95
- White Rice Ct feeds 20-25$32.95
- Refried Bean Ct feeds 20-25$32.95
- Whole Bean Ct feeds 20-25$32.95
- Veggie w/ Peppers & Onions Ct$29.95
Grilled Carrots, Green Beans, Zucchini, Squash, and Bell Peppers and Onions.
- Hard Corn Shell- 24 (Gluten Free)$14.99
- Flour Tortillas- 24$14.99
- Mini Apple Burritos- 15 Ct$19.95
Mini Burrito Bites, topped with powdered sugar!
- Mini Cherry Burritos- 15 Ct$19.95
Mini Burrito Bites, topped with powdered sugar!
- Churros- 15 Ct$32.00
*(24 Hour Notice-subject to availability within 24 hours) 15 sticks cut in 3rds, topped with cinnamon sugar!
- Coffee Box Ct$22.95
Coffee Box includes 25, 8oz cups, creamer, sugar, stirrs.
- Anitarita Gal$89.99
- Anitarita Half Gal$49.95