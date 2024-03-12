Anja Bar And Lounge 8290 Roswell rd. Suite 500B
Apps and Tapas
- Chicken, Shrimp, Steak Mini Kabobs$17.00
Featured in an hourglass dipped in honey ginger and special Asian sauce
- Miami Style Bruschetta$17.00
Tomato, onion, pesto mix, garlic, herbs, and special spices topped with feta baked to perfection and served with Italian sauces
- Creole Style Bruschetta$17.00
- 3 Fish Tacos$17.00
Succulent lemon butter or garlic braised fish
- 3 Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Succulent lemon butter or garlic braised shrimp
- Lollipop Lamb Chops (2)$16.00
- Caviar and Cucumber Bites$24.00
Atlantic caviar served with caprese and special sauces and roasted tomato bisque
- 10 Anja Wing Collection$18.00
Teriyaki, hot lemon pepper, BBQ mild, hot in-house special sauce, blue cheese, or ranch
- Cauliflower Bites$12.00Out of stock
Succulent Salads
- Asian Vinaigrette$14.00
Southern walnuts, garden mix, tomatoes, onion, blue cheese crumbles croutons and blackberries
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Spring mix, seasonal veggies, Mandarin oranges, and choice of dressings: vinaigrette, blue cheese, Thousand, French, ranch, or oil and vinegar
- Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Served with Caesar dressing
- The Cobb Salad$15.00
Served with honey bacon, blue cheese, onions, egg, tomatoes, turkey ham, and special sauce
- Lobster Bisque Soup$14.00
Eclectic Entress
- Seared Sea Bass Filet$35.00
Special seasonings, basted with lemon habanero flair, served on a bed of risotto, greens, or seasonal vegetables
- Fantastic 8 Oz Filet$46.00
Pan-seared and grilled to perfection. Steak seasonings served with garlic mashed or seasonal vegetables
- Bayou Steak & Shrimp$52.00
Atlantic sea scallops and Cajun seasonings sauteed in lemon butter and capers served with vegetable medley, risotto or garlic mashed
- Gourmet Anja Burger$19.00
Double 6 oz beef burger served with Swiss, Cheddar or American grilled with special spices and chipotle garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear (substitute with turkey or black bean burger) served with fries or sweet potato fries
- Creole Pasta$32.00
Cod fish seasoned and battered in buttermilk and special seasonings, served with fries and homemade coleslaw