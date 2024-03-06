Anna Maria Oyster Bar North Port
ALL DAY MENU
Light Bites
- AUCE Fish & Chips$17.99
- LB Fish & Chips$12.99
- LB Italian Shrimp$11.49
- LB Chicken Alfredo$13.99
- LB Shrimp Alfredo$13.99
- LB Chicken Stirfry$11.99
- LB Shrimp stir fry$11.99
- LB Flounder$11.99
- LB Catfish$13.99
- LB Popcorn Shrimp$14.99
- LB Coconut Flounder$14.49
- LB Chicken Oscar$12.99
- Grouper Slider$13.99
- More Fish
- More Fries
- More Rice
- More Veggies
- More Slaw
- More Red Bliss
- More Cheese Grits
- More Applesauce
- More Mashed Potatoes
- Soup & Sandwich$12.99
- LB Half Rack of Ribs$13.99
- LB Steak Stirfry$11.99
Oysters
- Oysters, 6 Raw$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Raw$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Tequila Lime$18.99
- Oysters, 12 Tequila Lime$29.99
- Oysters, 6 Steamed$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Steamed$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Chipotle$18.99
- Oysters, 12 Chipotle$29.99
- Oysters, 6 Rockefeller$18.99
- Oysters, 12 Rockefeller$29.99
- Oysters, 6 Garlic$18.99
- Oysters, 12 Garlic$29.99
- Oysters, 6 Fried$12.75
- Oysters, 12 Fried$20.99
- Oysters, 6 BYO$18.99
- Oysters, 12 BYO$29.99
- Oysters, Sampler$29.99
- Oysters, 6 Blue Point$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Blue Point$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Blue Point 6 Gulf$15.25
- Oysters, 6 Raw w/ Chimi$18.00
- Oysters, 12 Raw w/ Chimi$28.00
- Oysters, 6 Sabastian Silvers$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Sabastian Silvers$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Boomamoto$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Boomamoto$24.75
- Oysters, 6 James River$15.25
- Oysters, 12 James River$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Great White$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Great White$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Moondancer$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Moondancer$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Pleasure Point$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Pleasure Point$24.75
- Oysters, 6 Panacea$15.25
- Oysters, 12 Panacea$24.75
Starters
- Ahi Tuna Tango$13.99
- Ceviche of the Day$14.99
- Smoked Fish Dip$11.99
- 1/2 LB Peel & Eat$15.99
- 1 LB Peel & Eat$29.99
- Crab Stack$18.99
- Tuna Stack$14.99
- Tuna Sashimi$15.99
- Trident Platter$27.95
- Calamari$15.99
- Coconut Shrimp App$12.49
- Onion Straws$8.99
- P.E.I. Mussels Provencal$16.99
- Kaboom Shrimp$12.99
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
- Brussel Sprouts$9.99
- Crispy Portabello Mushrooms$10.99
- Escargot$14.99
- Chicken Wings$15.99
- Hush Puppies$3.99
- Conch Fritters$10.99
- 1/2 Onion Straw$4.50
- Buffalo Chicken Strips$11.99
- Grouper Bites$15.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
- Cobia Fingers$9.99
- Mahi Bites$15.99
Bowls/Pastas
Soups & Salads
- Cup Lobster Bisque$7.99
- Bowl Lobster Bisque$10.99
- Cup New England Clam Chowder$5.99
- Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.99
- Cup Spicy Seafood Gumbo$5.99
- Bowl Spicy Seafood Gumbo$7.99
- Oyster Stew$11.25
- Low Call Chowder
- Low Call Bisque
- Low Call Gumbo
- Chili Cup$6.99
- Chili Bowl$10.99
- House Salad$9.49
- Caesar Salad$11.99
- Seafood Cobb Salad$18.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
- Bourbon Salmon Salad$16.99
- Fiesta Salad$9.00
- Garden Salad$9.25
- Side House Salad$4.99
- Side Garden Salad$4.99
- Side Caesar$4.99
- Calamari Salad$16.99
Handhelds
Fish Market
Things That Don't Swim
Seafood
- Shrimp Dinner$19.99
- Coconut Shrimp Dinner$23.99
- Live Maine Lobster$27.99
- Fried Clam Strips$18.99
- Old Florida Basket$14.99
- Sea Scallops Dinner$23.99
- Shrimp and Scallops$24.99
- Florida Lobster Tail$31.99
- DN Fish & Chips$17.99
- Popcorn Shrimp Dinner$18.99
- Fried Oyster Dinner$24.99
- Catfish Dinner$19.99
- King Crab Dinner$47.99
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Add Ons
- Add on Shrimp$7.99
- Add on Scallops$11.99
- Add FL Tail$26.00
- Add HushPuppies$3.99
- Add on Chicken$5.99
- Add 6 Fried Oysters$11.99
- Add 1/2LB King Crab$21.50
- Add 1/2LB Snow Crab$18.99
- Add AMOB Cobia Taco$6.00
- Add AMOB Shrimp Taco$6.00
- To Go Pint Lobster Bisque$14.99
- To Go Pint Chowder$13.99
- To Go Pint Gumbo$13.99
- To Go Pint Slaw$10.99
- Add One Piece Pollock$2.99
- Add on Pasta$4.00
- Sandwich Setup$1.99
- Add on Cod$14.00
- Add on Salmon$15.00
- Add Twin Tail$11.99
Condiments
SPECIAL MENU
Special App
Special Entree
- DN Stone Crab (Med)$42.00
- DN Stone Crab (Large)$51.45
- Snow Crab$33.99
- Captain's Combo$27.99
- Admiral's Combo$40.49
- Stuffed Cod$18.99
- Stuffed Flounder$17.49
- King Crab Dinner$47.99
- King Crab Pieces$41.99
- King Crab Knuckles$37.99
- 1/2 Baked + 6 Fried Shrimp$18.99
- Dinner Italian Shrimp$15.99
- French Dip$11.99
- Softshell Crab Sandwich$14.99
- Steak & 6 Fried Shrimp$21.99
- Surf & Turf$34.99
- Snow Crab Boil$31.99
- Baked Stuffed Lobster$32.99
- Lil Kahuna$79.00
- Big Kahuna$129.00
- Frog Leg Entree$15.49
- Twin Tail Entree$27.99
- Flank Steak$30.49
- Grouper Tacos$19.99
- Dinner Steak Stirfry$15.99
Anna Maria Oyster Bar North Port Location and Ordering Hours
(941) 758-7880
Closed