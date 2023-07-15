Annabel's Food Truck
Food
Appetizers
Pizza Cone
Pepperoni
A pizza dough baked into a cone stuffed with mozzarella provolone blend topped with pepperoni and served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken
A pizza dough baked into a cone stuffed with a mozzarella provolone blend topped with bacon and buffalo chicken and served with blue cheese dressing
Fries
A cone stuffed with a mozzarella provolone blend topped with French fries and drizzled with hot honey
Salad in a Cup
Caesar Salad
A classic Caesar salad with Romano and dressing and garlic herb croutons at the top of the cup
Crunch Salad
A cup filled with spring mix, broccoli, cauliflower, red cabbage with sunflower seeds, and maple tahini dressing in the top of the cup
Taco Salad
A cup filled with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapeños, cheddar, and Cajun pulled chicken, with jalapeño cilantro lime dressing and tortilla strips on top of the cup
Pizza
Classic Cheese
A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella provolone cheese blend
Pepperoni
A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with pepperoni
Peppers and Onions
A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella provolone cheese blend topped with ground sausage, peppers, and onions
Margherita
A classic garlic-herb-based pizza with fire-roasted tomatoes, creamy burrata, and finished with fresh basil
The Italian
A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend topped with ground sausage, pepperoni, bacon, roasted red peppers, and banana peppers
Cashew Cream
A vegan cashew-cream-based pizza with fire-roasted broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Red, White and Blue
Our take on a buffalo chicken pizza, with a creamy garlic hot sauce base, crispy fried chicken, bacon, and a mozzarella provolone-bleu cheese blend
Soppressata Burrata and Hot Honey
A wood-fired pizza with freshly sliced Italian soppressata, topped with creamy burrata and drizzled with red pepper hot honey
Smash Burger
Tomato Bacon Grilled Cheese Burger
A smash burger patty topped with bacon between with grilled cheese sesame seed buns stuffed with cheddar and tomato jam
Italian Dip Burger
A smash burger patty cooked in au-jus and topped with mozzarella, provolone, peppers, onions, and banana peppers on a sesame seed bun
Annabel's Cheese Burger
A smash burger patty topped with cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and shredded lettuce on a sesame seed bun
Dessert
Cookies and Cream
Cream-topped with Oreo crumbs and vanilla frosting
Maple Bacon
Topped with crispy bacon and maple glaze
Cannoli
Topped with cannoli filling chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Salted Caramel
Topped with a salted caramel glaze
S'mores
Topped with vanilla, chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbs