Food

Appetizers

Pretzel

$10.00

Five pretzels with seasonal beer cheese

Fries

$9.00

A large cone of fries with a choice of 4oz sauce

Pizza Cone

Pepperoni

$12.00

A pizza dough baked into a cone stuffed with mozzarella provolone blend topped with pepperoni and served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

A pizza dough baked into a cone stuffed with a mozzarella provolone blend topped with bacon and buffalo chicken and served with blue cheese dressing

Fries

$12.00

A cone stuffed with a mozzarella provolone blend topped with French fries and drizzled with hot honey

Soup

Bountiful Bread Tomato Pesto Bisque

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Salad in a Cup

Caesar Salad

$10.00

A classic Caesar salad with Romano and dressing and garlic herb croutons at the top of the cup

Crunch Salad

$13.00

A cup filled with spring mix, broccoli, cauliflower, red cabbage with sunflower seeds, and maple tahini dressing in the top of the cup

Taco Salad

$13.00

A cup filled with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapeños, cheddar, and Cajun pulled chicken, with jalapeño cilantro lime dressing and tortilla strips on top of the cup

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$10.00

A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella provolone cheese blend

Pepperoni

$12.00

A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with pepperoni

Peppers and Onions

$12.00

A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella provolone cheese blend topped with ground sausage, peppers, and onions

Margherita

$10.00

A classic garlic-herb-based pizza with fire-roasted tomatoes, creamy burrata, and finished with fresh basil

The Italian

$12.00

A classic pizza with fresh homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend topped with ground sausage, pepperoni, bacon, roasted red peppers, and banana peppers

Cashew Cream

$12.00

A vegan cashew-cream-based pizza with fire-roasted broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Red, White and Blue

$12.00

Our take on a buffalo chicken pizza, with a creamy garlic hot sauce base, crispy fried chicken, bacon, and a mozzarella provolone-bleu cheese blend

Soppressata Burrata and Hot Honey

$12.00

A wood-fired pizza with freshly sliced Italian soppressata, topped with creamy burrata and drizzled with red pepper hot honey

Smash Burger

Tomato Bacon Grilled Cheese Burger

$12.00

A smash burger patty topped with bacon between with grilled cheese sesame seed buns stuffed with cheddar and tomato jam

Italian Dip Burger

$12.00

A smash burger patty cooked in au-jus and topped with mozzarella, provolone, peppers, onions, and banana peppers on a sesame seed bun

Annabel's Cheese Burger

$12.00

A smash burger patty topped with cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and shredded lettuce on a sesame seed bun

Dessert

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

Cream-topped with Oreo crumbs and vanilla frosting

Maple Bacon

$6.00

Topped with crispy bacon and maple glaze

Cannoli

$6.00

Topped with cannoli filling chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Topped with a salted caramel glaze

S'mores

$6.00

Topped with vanilla, chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbs

Catering

Pulled Pork Street Corn Nachos

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

$9.00

Elote Corn Fritters

$9.00

Fried Onion Petals

$9.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Smash burger

$14.00

Apple pie Stromboli

$12.00

Giant Cookie

$2.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Saratoga Water

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00