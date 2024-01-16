Änna's Bistro 11 Judd St
- Castelvetrano Olive, Fennel Seed, Orange Zest$7.00
- Popcorn, Truffle Oil, Fresh Herb$7.00
- Local Salami, Quick Pickle$7.00
- Fromage Duo$8.00
- Pork Belly, Brie, Pickled Onion, Apricot, Smoke$14.00
- Flatbread, Chèvre, Fig, Prosciutto, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction$17.00
- Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Preserved Egg Yolk$9.00
- Baby Arugula, Lemon Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan$9.00
- Lion's Mane Mushroom, Wild Rice, Caramelized Onion, Wilted Spinach, Orange$27.00
- Boeuf Bourguignon, Potato Confit, Roasted Petite Carrot$35.00
Änna's Bistro 11 Judd St Location and Ordering Hours
(651) 433-0222
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM