Candy Jalapeno

Gabrick Candy Jalapeno Barbeque Sauce Sweet Flavor Made With Real Jalapenos 20oz The name says it all. Loaded with fresh and flavorful candied jalapenos for a thick, sweet, and bold BBQ sauce that will have your taste buds jumping for joy. We think it’s one of the best Texas BBQ Sauce flavors out there and that you’ll find yourself eating it by the spoonful. Serve it as a traditional dipping BBQ sauce or as a glaze to your grilled foods. On a scale of 1-5, this is about a 2.5 in heat level, but heat level may vary from batch to batch and per season as real jalapenos are used to make this sauce.