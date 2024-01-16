Dona Ana Meat & Seafood Market
WEIGHTED MEATS
MARINATED POULTRY
MARINATED STEAK TIPS
BEEF
- FILET MIGNON
The most tender beef cut. Lean yet succulent and elegant. Melt-in-your-mouth texture, subtle flavor and compact shape. Filet Mignon can be grilled, sauteed or roasted. Check the link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Filet-Mignon$26.99/lb
- BONELESS SHORT RIBS
May be bone-in or boneless. Very flavorful, moist and tender when braised. Check the link on how to cook and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Bone-in-Plate-Short-Ribs$10.99/lb
- BONE IN SHORT RIBS
May be bone-in or boneless. Very flavorful, moist and tender when braised. Check the link on how to cook and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Bone-in-Plate-Short-Ribs$11.99/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS
A rib roast without the bones. Rich, beefy flavor; juicy and tender with generous marbling throughout. Check the link on how to cook and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Boneless-Ribeye-Roast$16.99/lb
- BONE IN RIBEYE
Rich in flavor, juiciness and tenderness, with generous marbling throughout. Check the link on how to cook and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Bone-in-Rib-Roast$15.99/lb
- TOMAHAWK
An 8-10 inch rib bone connected to the delecitant ribeye. By coupling a stylish presentation with the beefy flavor one expects from a ribeye, this cut is sure to impress. Check the link for recipes and cooking instructions https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Tomahawk-Steak$15.99/lb
- PORTERHOUSE
Both steaks include a "T-shaped" bone with meat on each side. Porterhouse steaks are cut from the rear end of the short loin and thus include more tenderloin steak, along with (on the other side of the bone) a large strip steak. T-bone steaks are cut closer to the front, and contain a smaller section of tenderloin. Check the link for recipes and instructions https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Porterhouse$14.99/lb
- SIRLOIN STRIP
This premium lean steak is a steakhouse classic, known for its marbling, tenderness and flavor. Check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Boneless-Strip-Steak$14.99/lb
- BEEF BRISKET (CHOICE)
A flavorful cut that becomes tender when cooked slowly at low temperatures. The traditional cut used for corned beef, and popular as smoked barbecue. Check link for instruction and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Whole-Brisket$7.99/lb
- STEAK TIPS
JUST PLAIN USDA CHOICE STEAK TIPS SO YOU CAN DO YOUR OWN MARINATE$16.99/lb
- MARROW BONES$4.99/lb
- SKIRT STEAK
Boasts deep, rich, beefy flavor. Best when marinated before grilling; when slicing, cut against the grain. check link on how to cook and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Inside-Skirt$16.99/lb
- TRI TIP
Juicy, tender and versatile, this roast offers rich beef flavor. Easily recognized by its triangular shape, this West Coast favorite is gaining broader popularity. Check the link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Tri-tip$7.99/lb
- PICANHA
Picanha is a cut of beef taken from the top of the rump. You might also know it as a rump cover, rump cap, sirloin cap or even culotte steak. It is triangular in shape and surrounded by a thick layer of fat called a fat cap. Its absolutely amazing. check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Coulotte$9.99/lb
- BOTTOM ROUND / LONDON BROIL
This lean steak is best in a tenderizing marinade and cooked to no more than medium rare doneness. Slice thin to maximize tenderness. Check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Bottom-Round-Steak$7.99/lb
- TOP ROUND ROAST
Economical, moderately tender and full-flavored. Slice thin against the grain. Check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Top-Round-Roast$9.99/lb
- EYE OF ROUND ROAST
Very lean and economical. Best when cooked to medium rare and sliced thin against the grain. check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Eye-of-Round-Roast$8.99/lb
- CHUCK
Similar to a ribeye steak, but at a more economical price. Richly marbled and flavorful. Can be marinated before grilling. Check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Chuck-Eye-Steak$7.99/lb
- GROUND SIRLOIN
Versatile, flavorful and economical. Shape into burger patties, meatballs or meatloaf; or brown and crumble for a variety of dishes.$8.99/lb
- TOP SIRLOIN ROAST
This versatile roast is cut from the top sirloin. Lean, juicy and tender, it boasts good flavor. Check link for recipes and how to cook https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Center-cut-Sirloin-Roast$9.99/lb
- BOTTOM ROUND
This lean steak is best in a tenderizing marinade and cooked to no more than medium rare doneness. Slice thin to maximize tenderness. check link for instruction and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Bottom-Round-Steak$9.99/lb
- BUTCHER BURGER
BUTCHER BLEND BURGER$8.99/lb
- SPECIALTY BURGER
Bacon & Cheddar$9.99/lb
PRIME STEAKS & WAGYU
- A5 WAGYU
Minimum of 1lb$99.99/lb
- SNAKE RIVER SIRLOIN WAGYU
The New York Strip has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons. Our American Wagyu New York strip steak is now available$44.99/lb
- SNAKE RIVER GOURMET FRANKFURTERS
A generous reserve of restaurant quality, American Wagyu gourmet hotdogs. Each Provision Pack Containes 5 gourmet hotdogs$18.99/lb
- (PRIME) BEEF BRISKET
A flavorful cut that becomes tender when cooked slowly at low temperatures. The traditional cut used for corned beef, and popular as smoked barbecue. Check link for instruction and recipes https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/cuts/Whole-Brisket$8.99/lb
- (PRIME) RIBEYE (BONELESS/BONE-IN)
USDA PRIME RIBEYE$23.99/lb
- (PRIME) SIRLOIN STRIP
USDA PRIME SIRLOIN$21.99/lb
MEATBOXES
- MEATBOX #1
2# NY SIRLOIN 3# SPOON ROAST 2# STEW MEAT 2#BONELESS PORK CHOP 2# BONE IN BEEF RIBS 2# GROUND SIRLOIN 2# BOURBON CHICKEN TIPS$99.99/lb
- MEATBOX #2
2# BONELESS RIBEYE 2# ASIAN STEAK TIPS 2# STEW MEAT 2# CHICKEN WINGS 2# BONE IN PORK CHOP 2# GROUND SIRLOIN 2# HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE$109.99/lb
- MEATBOX #3
2# BONE IN RIBEYE 2# BOURBON STEAK TIPS 2# BONE IN BEEF RIBS 2# CHICKEN WINGS 2# STEAK HOUSE CHICKEN TIPS 2# GROUND SIRLOIN 2# BONE IN PORK CHOP$119.99/lb
PORK
- BONE IN PORK CHOP
Hatfield® Premium Reserve Pork® uses authentic, proven culinary techniques known as brining and larding. This preparation gives our pork a rich indulgent flavor by improving the marbling, making it 30% more tender than conventional pork. Our pork cooks up, serves up and stands up to the best cuts of beef. Most importantly, your guests will be delighted by the superior eating experience and want to come back for more.$8.99/lb
- BONELESS PORK CHOP
Hatfield® Premium Reserve Pork® uses authentic, proven culinary techniques known as brining and larding. This preparation gives our pork a rich indulgent flavor by improving the marbling, making it 30% more tender than conventional pork. Our pork cooks up, serves up and stands up to the best cuts of beef. Most importantly, your guests will be delighted by the superior eating experience and want to come back for more.$8.99/lb
- PORK BUTT$5.99/lb
- PORK BELLY$7.99/lb
- GROUND PORK$6.99/lb
- AH SO PORK STRIPS$6.99/lb
- HOUSE CHINESE SAUSAGE$6.99/lb
- HOT ITALIAN$6.99/lb
- SWEET ITALIAN$6.99/lb
POULTRY
- STUFFED CHICKEN PARM$4.99/lb
- STUFFED BROCCOLI CHICKEN$4.99/lb
- STUFFED CHICKEN CORDON BLEU$4.99/lb
- GROUND TURKEY$8.99/lb
- TURKEY TENDERLOIN$8.99/lb
- ITALIAN MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST$7.99/lb
- CHICKEN DRUMS$0.49/lb
- CHICKEN SAUSAGE$6.99/lb
- CHICKEN BREAST$6.99/lb
- CHICKEN WING$4.99/lb
- CHICKEN TENDERLOIN$3.99/lb
- BONELESS THIGHS$3.99/lb
- CHICKEN KABOBS$6.99/lb
LAMB & VEAL
SEAFOOD
- SMALL COOKED SHRIMP
16/20 STEAMED SHRIMP CHILLED$22.99/lb
- LARGE COOKED SHRIMP
8/12 STEAMED SHRIMP$29.99/lb
- LARGE RAW SHRIMP$19.99/lb
- SMALL RAW SHRIMP
16/20 SHRIMP$15.99/lb
- STUFFED SHRIMP$2.99/lb
- SHRIMP SKEWER$5.99/lb
- DRY SEA SCALLOPS
DELIVERED DAILY$24.99/lb
- STUFFED SCALLOP$5.99/lb
- SCALLOPS AND BACON SKEWER
RAW SCALLOPS & BACON 5 PER SKEWER$19.99/lb
- 1 1/4lb LOBSTER$9.99/lb
- 1 1/2 LOBSTER$11.99/lb
- 2 UP LOBSTER$16.99/lb
- SCOTTISH SALMON$16.99/lb
- HADDOCK$14.99/lb
- TUNA
SUSHI GRADE TUNA STEAK DELIVERED DAILY$24.99/lb
- COD LOIN
DELIVERED DAILY$14.99/lb
- SWORDFISH
DELIVERED DAILY$17.99/lb
- LUMP CRAB CAKE
HOUSEMADE CRAB CAKE$7.69
- STUFFED CRAB$4.99/lb
- STEAMERS$8.99/lb
- LITTLENECKS$6.99/lb
- OYSTER$1.49/lb
- STUFFIES$5.00/lb
- MUSSLES$3.99/lb
- SCOTTISH SALMON$16.99/lb
FROZEN MEATS
- VEAL LIVER$12.99/lb
- MEATBALL MIX$9.99/lb
- OXTAIL$12.99/lb
- VEAL CUTLET$16.99/lb
- LAMB SHANK$12.99/lb
- VEAL OSSO BUCCO$12.99/lb
- Beef Shaved Steak
The Beef Shaved Steak is perfect for quick and easy meals, like steak sandwiches or stir-fries. It cooks up fast due to its thin cut, offering a tender and flavorful option for any recipe.$8.99/lb
BBQ STATION
MEATCHURCH
- Honey Hog
The Meat Church Honey Hog BBQ Seasoning Rub is a sweet blend perfect for enhancing the flavor of your pork dishes. With a base of honey powder, it adds a touch of sweetness to ribs, chops, and even chicken.$12.99
- Holy Cow
This BBQ rub screams Texas! If you have been to Franklin, Kreuz, Blacks or Smittys then you know what I am talking about. This beefy BBQ seasoning is fantastic on brisket, tri-tip and steaks, but can be applied to anything you like. Many folks love it on chicken and burgers.$12.99
- Blanco
The Meat Church Blanco BBQ Rub is a versatile spice blend perfect for enhancing the flavor of your grilled meats. This 12 oz package offers a balanced mix of seasonings to elevate your barbecue dishes.$12.99
- Gospel
The Meat Church Gospel All-Purpose Rub comes in a convenient 14 oz container, perfect for seasoning anything from beef to vegetables. This versatile blend adds a savory kick to all your favorite dishes, making it a must-have in your spice collection.$12.99
- Holy Gospel
Elevate your grilling game with Meat Church's The Holy Gospel Barbecue Rub. This versatile blend combines classic BBQ flavors with a unique twist, perfect for meats and veggies alike.$12.99
- Texas Sugar
The Meat Church Texas Sugar BBQ Rub comes in a 12 oz container, perfect for those who want to bring a sweet and smoky flavor to their meats. It's ideal for grilling enthusiasts looking to enhance their barbecue with a Texan twist.$12.99
- Holy Voodoo
The Meat Church Holy Voodoo Seasoning Rub offers a unique Cajun-inspired blend to spice up your meals. It comes in a 14 oz container, perfect for seasoning both meats and vegetables.$12.99
- Honey Bacon
The Meat Church Honey Bacon BBQ Seasoning Rub infuses your barbeque with the sweet notes of honey and the savory taste of bacon. This 14 oz pack is perfect for grilling enthusiasts looking to elevate their BBQ dishes.$12.99
- Honey Hog Hot
The Meat Church Honey Hog Hot BBQ Rub adds a sweet kick with its blend of honey and spicy flavors, perfect for enhancing your barbecue creations. This 13 oz container is ideal for seasoning everything from ribs to chicken, giving your grilled dishes a delicious, unique twist.$12.99
- Deez Nuts Pecan
Meat Church's Deez Nuts Pecan Rub brings a unique nutty twist to your usual seasoning lineup. Perfect for grilling or smoking, this 14 oz rub pairs excellently with chicken, pork, and even vegetables.$12.99
- Fajita
Experience the authentic taste of Texas with Meat Church's Fajita BBQ Seasoning. Perfect for beef, chicken, or veggies, this blend spices up any fajita dish effortlessly.$12.99
- Lemon Pepper
Check out the Meat Church Gourmet Series Lemon Pepper Seasoning, perfect for adding a zesty kick to your dishes. It comes in a convenient 6 oz container, ideal for seasoning everything from chicken to veggies.$8.99
- Seasoning Salt
Meat Church Gourmet Series Seasoning Salt comes in a 6-ounce container, perfect for enhancing the flavor of your favorite dishes. This seasoning blends salts and spices to give your meals a rich, savory taste.$12.99
- Seafood Seasoning
Enhance your seafood dishes with Meat Church's Gourmet Seafood Seasoning. This 6 oz blend offers the perfect mix of spices to elevate the flavors of your favorite fish or shellfish.$8.99
GRILL YOUR ASS 0FF
- Claymore Cajun
Spice up your barbecue with Grill Your Ass Off Claymore Cajun Seasoning. This versatile blend, perfect for meats and veggies, packs a flavorful punch with a Cajun twist in a convenient 12.5 oz bottle.$9.99
- Mango Habanero
Mango Habanero nicked named after Army Infantryman Sgt. Omar “Crispy” Avila. This seasoning will entice you with tropical sweetness, then explode with habanero heat. Sprinkle liberally on your favorite meat, chicken, fish, or vegetable to kick it up a notch$9.99
- Salt & Pepper
Check out this Standard Issue Salt & Pepper from Grill Your Ass Off, designed to enhance the flavor of meats, poultry, seafood, pasta, and vegetables. It's a premium finishing salt that adds a gourmet touch to your dishes, perfect for both cooking and seasoning.$9.99
- Salt, Pepper, Garlic
Our classic SPG Seasoning (Platoon Sergeant) is the most versatile seasoning you can ever find. Whether making meals on the smoker, grill, stovetop, or oven - the combined salt, cracked pepper, and savory garlic of our Platoon Sergeant Seasoning will bring the flavors of your food to life. This will be your go-to seasoning in every dish your cooking. If you're looking for the rub that stands in front of them all, get at Parade Rest, you just found it!$9.99
GABRICK
- Barbecue Pork Rub
Enhance your barbecue with Gabrick's Pork Rub, a savory blend perfectly balanced with garlic and paprika. This 10 oz seasoning is free from additives, making it a pure choice for your next grilling session.$11.99
- Chicken Dry Rub
Gabrick Chicken Dry Rub is a versatile seasoning blend perfect for enhancing the flavor of both chicken and pork dishes. This 12 oz pack is sugar-free, making it a great choice for health-conscious cooks.$11.99
- Barbecue Brisket Dry Rub
Gabrick Barbecue Brisket Dry Rub is perfect for seasoning steak and beef, enhancing the flavors with its unique blend. It comes in a convenient 10 oz package and is proudly made in the USA.$11.99
- All Purpose Rub
Gabrick All Purpose Rub is a versatile seasoning with a mild kick, perfect for enhancing the flavor of pork, beef, and poultry. This 9 oz pack offers just the right hint of heat to make any meal memorable.$11.99
- Rebel Red Barbecue Sauce Light Smokey
Gabrick Rebel Red Barbecue Sauce brings a light, smokey flavor that's perfect for enhancing your chicken, pork, and ribs. It's gluten-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.$9.99
- Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce
Check out Gabrick's Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce for a perfect blend of sweetness and spice that elevates any barbecue dish. It's all-natural, gluten-free, and sure to be a hit at your next cookout.$9.99
- Candy Jalapeno
Gabrick Candy Jalapeno Barbeque Sauce Sweet Flavor Made With Real Jalapenos 20oz The name says it all. Loaded with fresh and flavorful candied jalapenos for a thick, sweet, and bold BBQ sauce that will have your taste buds jumping for joy. We think it’s one of the best Texas BBQ Sauce flavors out there and that you’ll find yourself eating it by the spoonful. Serve it as a traditional dipping BBQ sauce or as a glaze to your grilled foods. On a scale of 1-5, this is about a 2.5 in heat level, but heat level may vary from batch to batch and per season as real jalapenos are used to make this sauce.$9.99
- Texas Tang
Texas Tang is a zesty barbecue sauce that brings a bold kick to your grilling. It's perfect for anyone looking to add a spicy, smoky flavor to their meats.$9.99
HEALTH RILES
- Beef Rub
The Heath Riles Beef Rub comes in a convenient 16-ounce shaker, perfect for seasoning your favorite cuts of beef. Its unique blend of spices enhances the natural flavors, making it a must-have for any barbecue or grilling session.$11.99
- Honey Rub
The Honey Rub is a 12 oz. delicacy perfect for adding a sweet, flavored touch to your recipes. It's versatile - good for marinating meats, or even adding some punch to your beverages.$11.99
- Apple Rub
The Heath Riles BBQ Apple Rub is a unique blend of spices designed to complement your barbecued foods. It boasts a mixture of sweet apple flavor with a hint of smokey barbeque, perfect for grilling season.$11.99
- Garlic Butter Rub
This 10 oz Heath Riles BBQ Garlic Butter BBQ Rub is a tasty blend of seasonings that is perfect for grilling. It boasts the exciting combination of garlic and butter flavors that can elevate your barbecued dishes to new culinary heights.$11.99
- Peach Rub
The Heath Riles BBQ Peach Rub is a unique blend for barbecuing that provides a delicious sweet yet smoky peach flavor. Cast a tasty magic on your meats and veggies and witness every bite bursting with an unforgettable taste.$11.99
KOSMOS Q
- Dirty Bird Rub
Sometimes in order to win, you've got to play a little dirty. We came up with this rub designed for poultry perfection, and it was our first one to really take off. It's got a red peppery kick that'll make you keep your cold drink close, but a brown-sugary sweetness to keep you coming back for more. After all the replies from grill masters thanking us for giving their chicken that extra edge, we knew Dirty Bird was something special indeed.$9.99
- Honey Killer Bee Rub
Maybe our sweetest rub yet, this is the perfect way to add that sultry honey flavor to literally any meat, light or dark. If you find yourself needing to sweeten the pot to impress those judges, or maybe just show off your grilling talents to that special honey in your life, Kosmos Killer Bee Rub has exactly what you need.$9.99
- Texas Beef Rub
Onion and lemony garlic join forces with a secret blend to produce some seriously Texas-sized flavor. Designed specifically to taste like home on the range (in a good way), Texas Beef Rub is our homage to grillin' how we think it should be: simple, flavorful, and (dare we say) tastes even better than what mama used to make. Don't mess with the Texas Beef Rub!$9.99
- Garlic Jalapeno Rub
The Kosmos Q Garlic Jalapeno Rub is a delicious seasoning that adds a spicy kick to your food. It pairs well with almost anything but is particularly good on grilled meat.$9.99
- Beer Can Chicken Rub
This Kosmos Q Beer Can Chicken Rub enhances your chicken dishes, adding the tantalizing taste of beer. It's a must-have if you enjoy grilling and want to bring unique flavors to your BBQ nights.$9.99
- Sizzlin's Burger Rub
The Kosmos Q Sizzlin' Burger Rub is the ultimate seasoning for your grilling needs. Simply apply it to your favorite burgers before cooking to elevate flavor.$9.99
- Classic Steak Rub
Kosmos Q Classic Steak Rub is designed to enhance the natural flavors of your steak with a perfect blend of spices. Simply rub it onto your meat before cooking to give any steak a delicious, savory crust.$9.99
- Prime Steak Rub
Kosmos Q's Prime Steak Rub adds a burst of savory flavor to any steak. Just rub it onto your meat before grilling and enjoy a perfectly seasoned bite every time.$9.99
- Secret BBQ Sauce
The most patriotic sauce in our lineup! A newly declassified blend of spices and tangy liquid ingredients all converge and put the taste of victory in a bottle. It's like the fourth of July in a bottle. Specially designed to boost morale at your next cookout, OP X-1 is a standout recruit in our line of competition-tested and approved sauces.$9.99
- Buffalo Wing Dust
Transform your chicken wings with Kosmos Q Wing Dust Buffalo Wing Seasoning; just sprinkle and toss to coat your wings in a spicy, flavorful coating. This 5 oz. packet is perfect for barbecues or game day snacks, offering a classic buffalo taste that elevates any poultry dish.$11.99
- Hot Buffalo Wing Dust
The Kosmos Q Wing Dust offers a blast of Buffalo hot wing flavor in a convenient 5 oz package. Just sprinkle it on your wings before cooking for a delicious, spicy kick.$11.99
- Salt & Vinnegar Wing Dust
Kosmos Q Wing Dust Salt & Vinegar seasoning is a flavor-packed addition to your chicken wings. This 8 ounce pack allows you to add a zesty and tangy kick to your cooking with ease.$11.99
- Honey Barbecue Wing Dust
Enhance your chicken wings with Kosmos Q Wing Dust in Honey Barbecue flavor. This 6 oz seasoning mix adds a sweet and smoky touch to your favorite snack.$11.99
- Garlic Parmesan Wing Dust
The Kosmos Q Wing Dust Garlic Parm is a 5 oz. wing seasoning that adds a tasty twist to your chicken. It brings together the punchy flavors of garlic and parmesan for an unbeatable taste.$11.99
- Lemon & Pepper Wing Dust
Enjoy a tangy kick on your chicken wings with Kosmos Q Wing Dust in Lemon Pepper flavor. This handy 5 oz pack is perfect for seasoning batches of wings with a zesty twist.$11.99
- Ghost Pepper Wing Dust
The Kosmos Q Wing Dust Ghost Pepper Wing Seasoning is a 5 oz blend of spices designed to pack a punch. Perfect for ramping up your chicken wings, this seasoning boasts an extremely hot ghost pepper flavor.$11.99
- Kickin' Cajun Wing Dust
Spice up your chicken wings with Kosmos Q Kickin' Cajun Wing Dust, perfect for adding a bold, spicy flavor. This easy-to-use 5 oz seasoning blend is ideal for both grilling or baking your wings.$11.99
PS
- Hot Honey Bee Sting Hot Honey Chipotle BBQ
The PS Seasoning Hot Honey Bee Sting combines the sweetness of honey with the kick of chipotle for a unique BBQ rub. Perfect for grilling, it adds a spicy-sweet layer to your favorite meats.$8.99
- Rodeo Rub Texas-Style Brisket Rub
The PS Seasonings Rodeo Rub is a Texas-style brisket rub that brings a robust, smoky flavor to your meals. It's a perfect blend to give your barbecue dishes that authentic Southern taste!$8.99
- Cock-a-Doodle Brew Beer Can Chicken Rub
The PS Seasonings Cock-a-doodle Brew Beer Can Chicken Rub is a fun and flavorful spice mix perfect for grilling. It offers a unique beer-infused taste to your chicken, ideal for barbecues and parties.$8.99
- Notorious P.I.G. Pulled Pork Rub
The Notorious P.I.G. Pulled Pork Rub from PS Seasonings is a fantastic mix of spices perfect for your barbecue needs. It gives an amazing flavor to your pulled pork dishes, enhancing the taste and making it irresistible.$8.99
- Blue Ribbon Competition-Style Rib Rub
PS Seasonings Blue Ribbon Competition-Style Rib Rub is the perfect blend for enhancing the flavor of your ribs. Whether you're grilling or smoking, this rub promises a savory taste with just the right amount of spice.$8.99
- BBQ General SPG Dry Spice Rub
This SPG (salt, pepper, and garlic) dry spice rub from PS Seasoning is perfect for enhancing the flavor of your smoked brisket and grilled steaks. Simply rub it on before cooking to give your meats a classic, savory barbecue taste.$8.99
- Hot Honey Bee Sting
The PS Seasoning Hot Honey Bee Sting combines the sweetness of honey with the kick of chipotle for a unique BBQ rub. Perfect for grilling, it adds a spicy-sweet layer to your favorite meats. 24oz$19.99
LITTLE GOAT
- SEASONING WENT TO CUBA
This Little Goat: Seasoning Went to Cuba is a spice blend designed to add a Cuban twist to your meals. This 1.8 oz pack delivers a vibrant flavor that's perfect for meat, seafood, vegetables, and more!$5.99
- SEASONING WENT TO MOROCCO
"This Little Goat: Seasoning Went to Morocco" is a versatile, unique blend of spices inspired by Moroccan cuisine. Its 1.8 Oz size makes it perfect for sampling in a variety of dishes to imbue your meals with a touch of exotic flavor.$5.33
- SEASONING WENT TO INDIA
'This Little Goat' seasoning takes you on a culinary journey to India. The blend, housed in a 1.85 Oz container, lends your dishes an exotic and flavorsome coat native to the subcontinent.$5.99
- SEASONING WENT TO GRILLVILLE
"This Little Goat: Seasoning Went to Grillville" is a versatile spice blend in a convenient 2.2 oz bottle. Whether you're grilling, roasting, or just spicing up a dish, it delivers a punch of flavor.$5.99
CASA M SPICE Co LLC
- All Purpose Seasoning$16.99
- Good Shepherd Lamb Seasoning
Casa M Spice Co Good Shepherd Lamb Seasoning is designed to enhance the natural flavors of your lamb dishes, whether you're preparing chops or prime rib. This gourmet dry rub boasts a very low sodium content and contains no MSG, making it a healthier choice for seasoning.$16.99
- Free Range Chicken Seasoning
Introducing Casa M Spice Co's Free Range Chicken Seasoning, a gourmet BBQ rub perfect for poultry. It's designed to enhance your grilling with a flavorful blend that's low in sodium and contains no MSG.$16.99
- Jerked Chain Seasoning
Casa M Spice Co Jerked Chain is a Jamaican jerk seasoning that offers the bold flavors of the Caribbean with very low sodium and no MSG. It's perfect for grilling or marinating poultry, meat, and vegetables to give them an authentic spicy kick.$16.99
- Cattle Drive Beef Seasoning
Casa M Spice Co Cattle Drive Beef Seasoning is perfect for elevating your meat dishes, whether it's steak, ribs, or brisket. It offers a flavorful blend with very low sodium and no MSG, making it a healthier choice for your barbecue sessions.$16.99
- Whole Hog Pork Seasoning$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Texas Twister Wing and Rib Rub
Spice up your wings and ribs with Casa M Spice Co's Texas Twister rub, designed to deliver a flavorful kick to your barbecue. The included stainless steel shaker makes it easy to evenly apply the seasoning, ensuring every bite is bursting with taste.$16.99
BOOST YOUR BBQ
- PITTMASTER BLEND
This traditional BBQ flavor profile is inspired by decades of skilled BBQ pitmasters and expertly crafted with a blend of seasonings and spices that will give your meats an irresistible classic flavor. Made with only the finest quality ingredients, our Pitmaster Blend is a must have for any serious pitmaster.. Whether you are a seasoned pro, or a backyard enthusiast, this rub is easy to use and will make your food taste like it came straight from Texas.$11.99
- UNLIMITED PURPOSE
Award-Winning Recipe: U.P. rub has won multiple awards for its exceptional flavor profile and is a favorite among both amateur and professional cooks alike. 2003 BBQ News Magazine Top Ten Chicken Rub! Versatile: This rub is not just for meat - its awesome on EVERYTHING. Pasta, popcorn, veggies, and more! MULTIPLE AWARD WINNER in KCBS competition!!$11.99
- BEEF BLANKET
Beef Blanket has won multiple awards for its exceptional flavor profile and is a favorite among both amateur and professional cooks alike. 2023 BBQ Magazine 3rd Place Beef Rub! Premium Ingredients: We use only the highest quality, hand-selected spices to create our rubs, ensuring that each bite is packed with flavor.$11.99
BACHAN'S
- Japanese Barbecue Sauce Original
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a versatile condiment that adds a rich, savory flavor to any meal. This original recipe is non-GMO and comes in a 17-ounce bottle, perfect for grilling, dipping, or marinating.$9.99
- Japanese Barbecue Sauce - Yuzu Citrus
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce brings a delicious twist with its Yuzu Citrus flavor, perfect for enhancing your favorite grilled dishes. This 17 oz bottle provides a unique combination of tangy and sweet, adding an authentic Japanese touch to your cooking.$9.99
- Japanese Barbecue Sauce Hot and Spicy
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce in a hot and spicy flavor adds a fiery kick to your meals. This 17 oz bottle is perfect for grilling, marinating, or as a dipping sauce.$9.99
- Japanese Barbecue Sauce Gluten-Free
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a gluten-free condiment that brings a rich, savory flavor to any dish. This 17 oz bottle is perfect for grilling, dipping, or marinating meats and vegetables.$9.99
CHARCOAL & PELLETS
TRAEGER
- Hickory All-Natural Wood Grilling Pellets
Enhance your grilling experience with these all-natural hickory wood pellets. Perfect for smoking and barbecue, each 20 lb. bag ensures robust flavor and consistent performance.$20.00
- Signature Blend All-Natural Wood Grilling Pellets
Enhance your grilling experience with our Signature Blend All-Natural Wood Pellets, ideal for any pellet grill. These 20 lb. bags deliver consistent, quality smoke flavor to meats and vegetables alike.$20.00
- Pecan All-Natural Wood Grilling Pellets
Enhance the flavor of your grilled foods with Pecan All-Natural Wood Grilling Pellets. They're perfect for adding a rich, smoky taste to meats and vegetables.$20.00
- Apple All-Natural Wood Grilling Pellets
Check out this 20 lb. bag of all-natural apple wood grilling pellets, perfect for enhancing your barbeque with a mild, sweet smoke flavor. They work great for grilling or smoking meats, giving them a unique taste that's sure to impress.$20.00
- Mesquite All-Natural Wood Grilling Pellets
Enhance your grilling experience with these 20 lb. bag of mesquite wood pellets, perfect for adding a smoky flavor to your barbecue. These all-natural pellets are ideal for any pellet grill or smoker.$20.00
JEALOUS DEVIL CHARCOAL
- 20 Lbs. Max XL Charcoal Briquets
The Max XL Charcoal Briquets come in a 20-pound bag, ideal for long grilling sessions. They are designed to heat up quickly and maintain a consistent temperature for efficient cooking.$27.99
- 20 Lbs. Chunx XL Lump Grill Charcoal All Natural Hardwood
Enhance your grilling experience with Chunx XL Lump Grill Charcoal, ideal for anyone who loves a classic barbecue. This 20 lb bag of all-natural hardwood charcoal provides long-lasting heat and a robust flavor.$29.99
THIN FISH
THIN FISH (FISH WIFE)
- SARDINES WITH HOT PEPPER$9.99
- SMOKED MACKEREL WITH CHILI FLAKES$9.99
- SMOKED ALBACORE TUNA$11.99
- SMOKED RAINBOW TROUT$11.99
- SMOKED SALMON$11.99
- RAINBOW TROUT JERK GEMS$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- SMOKED SALMON WITH SICHUAN CHILI CRISP$12.99
- ANCHOVIES IN SPANISH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Sardines with Preserved Lemon$9.99