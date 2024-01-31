Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Anna's Pizza - Palm City
Pasta Lunch Specials
- Lunch Spaghetti with Mushroom or Meat Sauce$12.99
- Lunch Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage$12.99
- Lunch Spaghetti or Ziti with Marinara Sauce$12.99
- Lunch Baked Ziti$12.99
- Lunch Cheese Ravioli$12.99
- Lunch Lasagna$12.99
- Lunch Manicotti$12.99
- Lunch Stuffed Shells$12.99
- Lunch Baked Ziti Sicilian$12.99
- Lunch Chicken Parmigiana$12.99
- Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
Main menu
Calzones, Strombolis, Stuffed Knots
Catering
- Veal Parmigiana Catering Tray$152.99
- Eggplant Rollatini Tray$130.99
- Stuffed Shells Catering Tray$111.99
- Pasta Alfredo Catering Tray$111.99
- Spaghetti & Meatballs Catering$111.99
- Chicken Alfredo Catering Tray$147.99
- Sausage & Peppers Catering Tray$141.99
- Chicken Marsala Catering Tray$147.99
- Eggplant Parmigianna Catering Tray$141.99
- Lasagna Catering Tray$96.99
- Baked Ziti Catering Tray$79.99
- Baked Ziti With Chicken Catering Tray$115.99
- Chicken Parmigiana Catering Tray$142.99
- Salad Catering Tray$32.99
- Cannoli Catering Tray (12)$58.99
- Extra Garlic Knots (6)$5.99
Cold Hoagies
- Ham & Cheese$11.99
smoked ham & cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, & seasonings
- Salami & Cheese$11.99
aged genoa salami & cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, & seasonings
- Capitalian$11.99
spicy ham, salami, and cheese. served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, & seasonings
- Italian Special$13.99
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, & seasonings
- Vegetarian$11.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, oil, vinegar spices
Desserts
Dinners
Combination Platters
Hot Hoagies
- Veal Parm. Sub$13.99
tender breaded veal, fresh marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection.
- Eggplant Parm. Sub$11.99
breaded eggplant, fresh marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection.
- Meatball Parm. Sub$12.99
homeade meatballs, fresh marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection
- Chicken Parm. Sub$12.99
breaded cutlet, fresh marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection.
- King Cutlet *New*$12.99
our famous breaded chicken cutlet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & mayonnaise.
- Buffalo Chicken *New*$12.99
breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, & a blue cheese drizzle
- BBQ Chicken *New*$12.99
breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, and a ranch drizzle
- Sausage & Peppers$12.99
sausage with sauteed onions & peppers, fresh marinara, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection
Pizza
- 16" Small Cheese Pizza$16.99
Build your own masterpiece
- 18" Large Cheese Pizza$15.99
Build your own masterpiece
- Anna's Special$21.99+
extra cheese, butcher cut sausage, pepperoni, homemade meatball, onions, peppers, mushrooms. (black olives & anchovies by request)
- Meat Lovers$21.99+
butcher cut sausage, pepperoni, homemade meatball, smoked ham, bacon
- The Manhatten$21.99+
butcher cut sausage, pepperoni, homemade meatball, smoked ham, onions, peppers.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.99+
white pizza with crispy buffalo chicken, and a buffalo & blue cheese drizzle
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99+
white pizza with crispy BBQ chicken, and a BBQ & ranch drizzle
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99+
white pizza with crispy chicken & bacon with a ranch drizzle
- Philly Steak Pizza$21.99+
marinated steak, & fried onions (peppers upon request)
- The Nicolina$21.99+
onions, mushrooms,peppers, broccoli, spinach, eggplant, & feta cheese (black olives upon request)
- White Pizza$21.99+
our special blend of fresh mozzarella & ricotta cheeses
- Sicilian Pizza$19.99
our thick, airy square crust pizza. crispy caramelized goodness
- "Grandma" Pizza$23.99
a thicker crust that is cooked in an iron square pan to start. then we top it with homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & parmesan then finish it off in our deck oven to bake it to perfection.
- Margherita Pizza$21.99+
Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free Pizza$12.99
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, black olives, banana peppers with pinwheels of rolled ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, and provolone cheese. Served with our fresh garlic knot.
- Fresh Mozzarella Salad$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella, drizzled in olive oil and fresh basil. Served with our fresh garlic knot.
- Tossed Salad$7.99
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olives, banana peppers. Served with our fresh garlic knot.
- Caesar Salad$7.99
romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons. Served with a fresh garlic knot.
- Side Salad$4.99
a smaller version of our tossed salad.
Sides
- Side Meatballs (3)$11.99
3 of our large, delicious, homemade meatballs
- Side Sausage (2)$9.99
2 of our mildly seasoned, tasty sausages
- Garlic Knot$0.99
Fresh baked, garlicky, buttery goodness
- 1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots$5.99
- Cinnamon Knot$0.99
- 1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Knots$5.99
- Penne or Spaghetti - Marinara or Alfredo$8.99
- Quart Jar of Marinara Sauce$10.99
- Quart Jar of Pizza Sauce$10.99
- Pizza Dough$6.99
- Sub Roll$1.99
- 1/2 Dozen Sub Rolls$8.99
please call ahead to order sub rolls so we can bake enough.
- Child's Pizza Kit$12.99
16" dough, fresh sauce, & our cheese
- Side Single Meatball$5.99
- Single Garlic Knot$0.99
- Single Cinnamon Knot$0.99
- Cup Of Soup$1.99
- Side Marinara$1.99
- Side Garlic Butter$1.99
- Side Alfredo$3.99
- Side Marsala$4.99
- Side Wine Sauce$4.99
- Side Ala Vodka$4.99
- Dressing$0.99
- Dressing by the Jar$8.99
- Penne or Spaghetti$8.99
- Side Meat Sauce$2.99
- Side Mushroom Sauce$2.99