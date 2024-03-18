Annie’s pizzeria 213 Middlesex Ave Medford 02155
PIZZERIA
Build Your Own Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza (16 Inch)$14.99
To order a Cheese Pizza, press "Signature Pizza Sauce" then proceed to add to order. All combinations are topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Sauce bases can only mixed, not split.
- Build Your Own Pizza (12 inch)$10.99
To order a Cheese Pizza, press "Signature Pizza Sauce" then proceed to add to order. All combinations are topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Sauce bases can only mixed, not split.
Classic Pizzas (Lg)
- Annies Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Hamburger, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Chicken Parmigiana Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Classic Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Extra Italian Sausage, Touch of Garlic Oil, topped with Extra Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic, Fried Breaded Eggplant, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Florentine Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Ham, Mushrooms, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Hawaiian Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Margherita Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Garlic Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Melanzana Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Fried Breaded Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Red Roni's Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Sweet Roasted Chicken Ricotta Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Sweet Roasted Red Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- The Works Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Vegetarian Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Zaza Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply Garlic Oil, Tomatoes, topped with Dry Basil Leaves, and our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
Classic Pizzas (Sm)
- Annies Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Simply Bacon, Hamburger, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Chicken Parmigiana Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Classic Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Extra Italian Sausage, Touch of Garlic Oil, topped with Extra Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic, Fried Breaded Eggplant, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Florentine Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Our Signature PizzaSauce, Ham, Mushrooms, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Hawaiian Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Margherita Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Garlic Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Melanzana Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Fried Breaded Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Red Roni's Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Sweet Roasted Chicken Ricotta Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply our Signature Pizza Sauce, Sweet Roasted Red Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- The Works Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Vegetarian Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Zaza Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply Garlic Oil, Tomatoes, topped with Dry Basil Leaves, and our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
Specialty Pizzas (Lg)
- Al Pacino Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Athenian Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Black Olives, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Brazilian Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$21.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Sweet Corn, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Buffalo Chicken Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Bleu Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Buffalo Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Ranch, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Alfredo Sauce, Touch of Garlic, Broccoli, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Fenway Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Mamma Mia Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Basil, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Meatzza Lovers Pizza (16 Inch)$21.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Potato Cheddar Bacon Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Sour Cream.
- Ricotta Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Sweet Roasted Red Chicken, Buffalo Fried Breaded Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Supreme Mess Pizza (16 Inch)$21.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Hamburger, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Veggie Deluxe Pizza (16 Inch)$19.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce,Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Spinach, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
Specialty Pizzas (Sm)
- Al Pacino Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Athenian Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Black Olives, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Brazilian Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$15.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Sweet Corn, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Buffalo Chicken Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Bleu Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Buffalo Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Ranch, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Alfredo Sauce, Touch of Garlic, Broccoli, Fried Breaded Chicken, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Fenway Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Mamma Mia Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Basil, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Meatzza Lovers Pizza (12 Inch)$15.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Potato Cheddar Bacon Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Sour Cream.
- Ricotta Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Sweet Roasted Red Chicken, Buffalo Fried Breaded Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Supreme Mess Pizza (12 Inch)$15.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Hamburger, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
- Veggie Deluxe Pizza (12 Inch)$14.99
Our Signature Pizza Sauce,Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Spinach, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend.
Build Your Own Calzone
- Build Your Own Calzone (16 Inch)$14.99
Simply a plain Calzone stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Choose what you want inside to make it your calzone! Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Build Your Own Calzone (12 Inch)$10.99
Simply a plain Calzone stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Choose what you want inside to make it your calzone! Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
Calzones (Lg)
- BBQ Chicken Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply BBQ Grilled Chicken, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides Marinara Sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply Buffalo Fried Buffalo Chicken, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Bleu Cheese.
- Chicken Bomb Calzone (16 Inch)$19.99
Grilled Chicken, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Alfredo Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, Broccoli, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Eggplant, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply Grilled Chicken, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Ham N Cheese Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply Ham and American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Meatball Parmigiana Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Meatball, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Meatzza Lovers Calzone (16 Inch)$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Hamburger, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Steak Bomb Calzone (16 Inch)$19.99
Shaved Steak, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Steak N Cheese Calzone (16 Inch)$18.99
Simply Shaved Steak, American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
Calzones (Sm)
- BBQ Chicken Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply BBQ Grilled Chicken, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides Marinara Sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply Buffalo Fried Buffalo Chicken, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Bleu Cheese.
- Chicken Bomb Calzone (12 Inch)$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Alfredo Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, Broccoli, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Eggplant, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply Grilled Chicken, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Ham N Cheese Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply Ham and American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Meatball Parmigiana Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Meatball, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Meatzza Lovers Calzone (12 Inch)$14.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Hamburger, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Steak Bomb Calzone (12 Inch)$14.99
Shaved Steak, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Steak N Cheese Calzone (12 Inch)$13.99
Simply Shaved Steak, American Cheese, stuffed and topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
Breadsticks
- Cheese Breadsticks$8.49
Freshly baked breadsticks, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce
- Potato Cheddar Bacon Breadsticks$9.99
Freshly baked breadsticks, layer of Mashed Potato, Bacon, Yellow Cheddar Cheese, topped with our Original 4 Cheese Blend. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
- Cinnamon Breadsticks$8.99
Freshly baked breadsticks, topped with Butter and Cinnamon Sugar. Served with a pouch of Icing.
- Nutella N Oreo Breadsticks$12.99
Spread of Nutella, Light Powdered Sugar topped with Crumbled Oreo
TAQUERIA
Tacos
- Birria Tacos$12.99
Birria on Toasted Mexican Corn Tortillas. Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Steak Tacos$12.99
Steak on Mexican Corn Tortillas. Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Chicken Tacos$11.99
Chicken on Mexican Corn Tortillas. Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Carnitas Tacos$11.99
Carnitas on Mexican Corn Tortillas. Topped with Onion and Cilantro. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
Burritos
- Build Your Own Burrito
- Birria Burrito$12.99
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Birria (Beef) and Melted Cheese, all rolled in a 12 Inch Flour Tortilla.
- Steak Burrito$12.99
Steak and Melted Cheese rolled in a 12 Inch Flour Tortilla. Prepared with Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour Cream.
- Chicken Burrito$10.99
Chicken and Melted Cheese rolled in a 12 Inch Flour Tortilla. Prepared with Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour Cream.
- Carnitas Burrito$10.99
Carnitas and Melted Cheese, rolled in a 12 Inch Flour Tortilla.Prepared with Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour Cream.
Bowls
- Build Your Own Bowl
- Birria Burrito Bowl$12.99
Birria layered on a bowl of Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour cream
- Steak Burrito Bowl$12.99
Steak layered on a bowl of Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour cream
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.99
Chicken layed on a bowl of Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour cream
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl$10.99
Carnitas layered on a bowl of Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour cream
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Cheese melted into a 12 inch Toasted Flour Tortilla folded in half, cut into 4 pieces. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Birria Quesadilla$12.99
Birria and Cheese melted into a 12 inch Toasted Flour Tortilla folded in half, cut into 4 pieces. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Steak and Cheese melted into a 12 inch Toasted Flour Tortilla folded in half, cut into 4 pieces. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Chicken and Cheese melted into a 12 inch Toasted Flour Tortilla folded in half, cut into 4 pieces. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$10.99
Carnitas and Cheese melted into a 12 inch Toasted Flour Tortilla folded in half, cut into 4 pieces. Served with sides of Mexican Rice and Beans.
Enchiladas
FOOD
Appetizers
- Broccoli N Cheese Bites$5.99
Small (8 Piece) and Large (16 Piece/ Double Portion) options available. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- French Fries$4.99
Small and Large (Double Portion) options available. Served with Ketchup Packets.
- Jalapeño Poppers$5.99
Small (6 Piece) and Large (12 Piece/ Double Portion) options available. Served with sides of Ranch.
- Mac N Cheese Bites$5.99
Small (6 Piece) and Large (12 Piece/ Double Portion) options available. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Small (6 Piece) and Large (12 Piece/ Double Portion) options available. Served with sides of Marinara Sauce.
- Onion Rings$5.99
Small and Large (Double Portion) options available. Served with Ketchup Packets.
- Seasoned Curly Fries$4.99
Small and Large (Double Portion) options available. Served with Ketchup Packets.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Small and Large (Double Portion) options available. Served with Ketchup Packets.
Dinners
- Chicken Kabob Dinner$14.49
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers. Comes with 2 sides, a Side Salad, and your choice of either French Fries or Rice. Substitutions are available for both sides.
- Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$14.49
Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, all grilled with Teriyaki Sauce. Comes with 2 sides, a Side Salad, and your choice of either French Fries or Rice. Substitutions are available for both sides.
- Chicken Tender Dinner$14.99
Simply Chicken Tenders. (5-6 Pieces).
- Chicken Wing Dinner$14.99
Simply Chicken Wings (15oz, 8-9 pieces). Comes with 2 sides, a Side Salad, and your choice of either French Fries or Rice. Substitutions are available for both sides.
- Cheeseburger Dinner$12.49
Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, and Ketchup. Comes with 2 sides, a Side Salad, and your choice of either French Fries or Rice. Substitutions are available for both sides.
- Single Cheeseburger$8.49
Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, and Ketchup. Note, does not come with sides.
Cold Subs
- Ham N Cheese Sub$9.99
Simply Ham and American Cheese.
- North Ender Sub$11.49
Hots, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Prosciutto, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil/Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, and Oregano
- Super Italian Sub$10.99
Hots, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil/Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, and Oregano.
Hot Subs
- BBQ Chicken Sub$10.49
Simply BBQ Grilled Chicken and Yellow Cheddar Cheese.
- BLT Sub$9.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Bacon Strips.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.99
Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, and Buffalo Fried Breaded Chicken.
- Cheeseburger Sub$12.99
Simply 2 Hamburger Patties cut in halves with American Cheese.
- Chicken BLT Sub$11.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon Strips, and Fried Breaded Chicken.
- Chicken Bomb Sub$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Salami, American Cheese, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Onions.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub$11.49
Honey Mustard, Ham, Fried Breaded Chicken, and American Cheese.
- Chicken Cutlet$9.99
Simply Fried Breaded Chicken
- Chicken Kabob Sub$10.99
Greek Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Grilled Chicken.
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Fried Breaded Chicken. Toasted.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Fried Breaded Eggplant. Toasted.
- Grilled Chicken Sub$9.99
Simply Grilled Chicken.
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Meatballs. Toasted.
- Steak Bomb Sub$12.99
Shaved Steak, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and American Cheese.
- Steak N Cheese Sub$11.99
Simply Shaved Steak and American Cheese.
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Caesar Dressing, Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Grilled Chicken.
- Chicken Greek Wrap$10.99
Greek Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, and Grilled Chicken.
- Chicken Ranchero Wrap$9.99
Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon Strips, and Fried Breaded Chicken.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.49
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served with our Freshly Baked Bread. Usually paired with a side of Caesar Dressing.
- Garden Salad$7.49
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, and Red Radish. Served with our Freshly Baked Bread. Usually paired with a side of Light Italian Dressing.
- Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Red Radish, Black Olives, and Feta Cheese. Served with our Freshly Baked Bread. Usually paired with a side of Greek Dressing.
Pastas
- Pasta With Sauce$9.99
Simply Penne, Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, and Grated Romano Cheese sprinkled on top. Served with our Freshly Baked Bread.
- Baked Pasta With Sauce$10.99
Penne, Marinara Sauce, Touch of Garlic Oil, Grated Romano Cheese, and our Original 4 Cheese Blend melted on top. Served with our Freshly Baked Bread.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta$14.99
Penne, Broccoli, Touch of Garlic Oil, Fried Breaded Chicken, all prepared in our homemade Alfredo Sauce, and Grated Romano Cheese sprinkled on top. Served with our Freshly Baked Bread.
Wings and Tenders
Desserts
- Fried Oreos$7.99
6 Pieces, topped with Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, and Powdered Sugar.
- Homemade Flan$4.99
A Homemade pastry described as smooth, rich, milky, with vivid notes of caramel.
- Homaemade Cheesecake$4.99
A Homemade pastry described as decadent, creamy, with a tasty crust.
- Tiramisu$4.99
- Fried Dough$6.99
Our homemade dough, with Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, and Powdered Sugar sprinkled on top.
- Oreo Cheesecake$3.99
DRINKS/MISC
Sides/Misc
- PAPER PLATES
- NAPKINS
- PLASTIC CUPS
- Side of Red Pepper Flakes$1.49
- Side of Grated Cheese$0.99
- Side of Black Beans$4.99
- Side of Mexican Rice$4.99
- Side of Salsa$0.99
- Side of Marinara Sauce$0.99
- Side of Ketchup Packets$0.99
- Side of Mayo$0.99
- Side of Mustard$0.99
- Side of Ranch$0.99
- Side of Bleu Cheese$0.99
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.99
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.99
- Side of Sweet N Sour$0.99
- Side of Caeser$0.99
- Side of Greek$0.99
- Side of Signature Pizza Sauce$0.99
12fl oz (Can)
20fl oz (Bottle)
- Pepsi (20fl oz)$2.99
- Diet Pepsi (20fl oz)$2.99
- Orange Crush (20fl oz)$2.99
- Ginger Ale (20fl oz)$2.99
- Mountain Dew (20fl oz)$2.99
- Sprite (20fl oz)$2.99
- Lemonade (20fl oz)$2.99
- Strawberry Lemonade (20fl oz)$2.99
- Red Powerade (20fl oz)$2.99Out of stock
- Yellow Powerade (20fl oz)$2.99
- Blue Powerade (20fl oz)$2.99Out of stock