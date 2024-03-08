Annie's Cafe - Lake Elsinore
Breakfast
Country Style Breakfast
- Country-fried Steak$16.99
Two eggs, home fries/hash browns, toast or biscuit.
- Bigger Breakfast$16.99
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage links, homefries or hashbrowns, toast or a biscuit
- Double Play$15.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 slices french toast
- Double Whammy$17.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 slices of french toast, hashbrowns or homefries
- Deuces Wild$14.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes
- Even Wilder$16.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, hashbrowns or homefries, 2 pancakes
- #1$11.99
1 egg, 2 bacon or one sausage, 2 pancakes
- #2$11.99
1 egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 slice of French Toast
- 12oz French Cut Pork Chop$19.99
2 eggs, homefries or hashbrowns, toast or biscuit
- 10oz Pork Loin Chops$17.99
2 eggs, homefries or hashbrowns, toast or biscuit
- Low Carb Heaven$15.99
2 eggs, cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes. (Angus Beef or Tuna)
- Smothered and Covered Homefries$14.99
Diced ham, Grilled Onions, Bell peppers, Cheese, 2 eggs, toast
- Annie's Super Special$12.99
2 egg, 3 bacon or 2 sausage links, homefries or hasbrown, toast or bisuit
- Corned Beef Hash$15.99
2 egg, hashbrown or homefries, toast
- Veggie Hash$12.99
Homefries, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, avocado, bread
- Southwest Veggie Hash$12.99
Homefries, Kidney beans, bell pepper, onion, salsa, avocado, bread choice
- Biscuit Special$14.79
2 eggs, biscuit, sausage or bacon, country gravy, hasbrowns or homefries
- Bisuit and Gravy$4.99
bisuit, gravy. (double for 8.99)
- Ham and Eggs$13.99
2 eggs, hashbrowns or homefries, toast or biscuit
- Lumberjack$17.99
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage, ham, homefries of hasbrowns, toast
- Polish sausage$15.79
2 eggs, homefries or hashbrowns, toast
- Scrambled Eggs, Diced Ham or Sausage$13.99
home fries or hashbrowns, toast
- Junior$9.99
1 egg, homefries or hashbrowns, 1 slice toast
- Eggs Florentine$15.99
2 eggs, candadian bacon, hollindaise, diced tomatoes, hashbrowns or homefries
- Eggs Benedict$15.99
2 eggs, candadian bacon, hollindaise, hashbrowns or homefries
- Avocado Toast (1 slice)$4.69
toast, avocado. 2 sliced $8.50
- Annies Avocado Toast (2)$13.99
2 slices squaw bread, fresh sliced tomato, salt pepper, 2 eggs
- Ham Cheese and Scrambled Sandwish$14.99
2 scrambled eggs, hashbrown or homefries on grilled sourdough
- Hot Oatmeal or Cream of Wheat$8.99
Choice of Toast or Pancake
- Little Winston$17.49
1 egg, 1 banger, 1 english bacon, grilled tomato, Heinz Beans, grilled mushrooms, hashbrowns or homefries, toast or fried bread
- Winston$19.99
2 egg, 2 banger, 2 english bacon, grilled tomato, Heinz Beans, grilled mushrooms, hashbrowns or homefries, toast or fried bread
- Double Biscuit and Gravy$8.99
Skillets
- Country Skillet$16.99
Pieces of chicken, scrambled eggs, diced celery, potatoes, topped with gravy. With toast or a bisuit
- Hobo Skillet$15.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers and onion topped with cheddar cheese. Toast or biscuit
- Home-style Chili Skillet$15.99
Chili, potatoes, and scrambled eggs topped with cheddar cheese. Toast or biscuit
- Louisiana Skillet$15.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bell peppers and onions, topped with cheddar cheese. Toast or biscuit.
- Garden Skillet$14.99
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions, with toast or bisuit. Grilled chicken for $2)
- New Skillet$15.99
From the Griddle
- French Toast$11.99
2 thick slices topped with butter and powdered sugar
- Cinnamon French Toast$11.99
2 thick slices topped with butter and yummy cinnamon
- French Toast and Bacon (3) or Sausage (2)$13.99
- Crepes 1 fruit$12.99
- Crepes 2 fruits$14.99
- Waffle$10.99
- Waffle with Egg and bacon or sausage$12.99
- Waffle Combo$16.99
2 eggs, 2 bacon, and 2 sausage
- Chicken and Waffle$16.99
- Short Stack Pancakes$9.99
3 pancakes
- Full Stack Pancakes$12.99
5 pancakes
- Fruit Pancakes$14.99
Topped with choice of banana, pineapple, peach, strawberry (fresh or in syrup) or blueberries and whipped cream
- Red White and Blue Waffle$16.99
Topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream
- Double Chocolate Chip Pancakes$13.99
2 chocolate chip pancakes, sprinkled with sugar, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
- Hawaiian French Toast$13.99
Grilled kings hawaiian bread, topped with caramel sauce, coconut, strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar
- Crunchy French Toast$12.99
2 slices of french toast covered in Annies crunchy mix, bananas or strawberries (contain almonds)
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$12.99
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes topped with cream cheese icing, powdered sugar, and whipped cream
Breakfast Muffin Sandwiches
Coffee Cake
Steak and Eggs
South of the Border
- 3 Breakfast Tacos$15.99
Choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo, 6" flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, potatoes, melted cheese, avocado and salsa on the side
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, beans and cheese. Add Gravy .99
- Chorizo Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans and cheese. Add Gravy .99
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
- Beef or Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Staci's Breakfast Quesadilla$14.99
Flour tortilla scrambled eggs, ham, bell peppers, onions, cheese
- Chorizo and Eggs$14.99
Served with refried beans, and tortilla or toast
- Chili Cheese Scrambler "Burrito Style"$14.99
Chili cheese omelette wrapped inside flour tortilla topped with house chili and cheese. Onions optional
- Chicken Burrito$16.99
Grilled chicken breast pieces with secret sauce (contains other meats) onions, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese and potatoes
- Chilaquiles$15.99
2 eggs, homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and verde sauce
Omeletts
- Denver$15.99
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Peppers
- Ham and Cheddar Omelette$15.79
- Meat Lovers$16.99
Diced Ham, Bacon, Sausage Cheddar Cheese
- Bacon Tomato Cheddar Omelette$15.99
- Cheddar and Onion Omelette$14.99
- Chicken and Mushroom Omelette$15.99
- Chili N Cheese Omelette$15.99
- Totally Cheesy$14.99
- Eggstravaganza$17.99
- Spectacular$15.99
- Mediterranean$15.99
- Produce$15.99
- The Rashel Special$15.99
- Spanish$15.99
Ortega Chili, Onion, Topped W/salsa, Cheddar Cheese. With Refried Beans and Tortilla
- The Spicy One$15.99
Chorizo, Ortega Chilies, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese
- Spinach Mushroom Swiss$15.99
Lunch
South of the Border
- 3 Breakfast Tacos$15.99
Choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo, 6" flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, potatoes, melted cheese, avocado and salsa on the side
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, beans and cheese. Add Gravy .99
- Chorizo Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans and cheese. Add Gravy .99
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
- Beef or Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Staci's Breakfast Quesadilla$14.99
Flour tortilla scrambled eggs, ham, bell peppers, onions, cheese
- Chorizo and Eggs$14.99
Served with refried beans, and tortilla or toast
- Chili Cheese Scrambler "Burrito Style"$14.99
Chili cheese omelette wrapped inside flour tortilla topped with house chili and cheese. Onions optional
- Chicken Burrito$16.99
Grilled chicken breast pieces with secret sauce (contains other meats) onions, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese and potatoes
- Chilaquiles$15.99
2 eggs, homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and verde sauce
Lunch Entrees
- Annie's Steak Plate$29.99
Steak served with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies
- Bangers 'N' Mash$17.99
3 bangers, served with mashed potatoes, grilled onions, and brown gravy
- Chicken Strips$15.99
3 crispy strips served with fries and coleslaw
- Country Fried Steak$15.99
Smothered in white gravy, served with mixed veggies and choice of potatoes
- Fish 'N' Chips$17.99
Cod fillet beer battered, chips, peas or coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar
- XL Fish 'N' Chips$22.99
2 Cod fillets beer battered, chips, peas or coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Burgers
- Hawaiian Burger$14.99
Teriyaki sauce, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Stuffed Burger$17.99
2 patties, grilled cheesy bread, ortega chili, grilled onions, cheddar cheese
- Stuffed Pastrami Burger$18.99
2 patties, stuffed with pastrami, grilled cheesy bread, swiss cheese
- Home-Style Chili$15.99
Open face chili cheese burger
- Mushroom and Cheddar Burger$15.99
with grilled onions
- Double-Decker Patty Melt$16.99
Grilled rye bread, grilled onions, cheddar cheese
- Single Patty Melt$14.99
- Burger$13.99
- Double Burger$15.49
- Cheese Burger$14.99
- Double Cheese Burger$16.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.49
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$17.99
- Frankfurter$14.99
(Hot Dog)
- Chili Cheese Frankfurter$15.99
(chili cheese hot dog)
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Salads and Soup
Sides and Extras
- Add Fruit$2.99
- Add Fruit and Cream$3.29
- Avocado$2.99
- Bacon$1.25
- Bacon 2$2.50
- Bacon 3$3.75
- Bacon 4$4.99
- Bagel$3.19
- Bangers$7.99
- Black Angus Patty$5.99
- Brown Gravy$0.99
- Cheese$0.99
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Corned Beef Hash$6.29
- Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Country Gravy$0.99
- Egg$2.89
- Egg 2$3.99
- English Muffin$3.19
- French Fries$3.99
- Grilled Onion$0.99
- Grilled Peppers$0.99
- Grilled Peppers and Onions$0.99
- Ham$5.99
- Hash Browns$4.19
- Heinz Beans$3.19
- Home Fries$4.19
- Mashed Potatoes$4.19
- Mushrooms$0.79
- Onion Rings$6.49
- Ortega Chili$0.99
- Pancake$2.99
- Pancake 2$4.99
- Polish Sausage$6.29
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Sausage (3)$6.29
- Sausage Patty$5.89
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Steak Fries$3.99
- Toast$2.99
- Tomato Slices$3.99
- Turkey Sausage Patty (2)$5.79
Sandwiches
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a bun
- Hawaiian Chicken$16.99
Teriyaki sauce, pineapple, lettuce tomato, cheese on a bun
- The David California Melt$15.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, on grilled cheesy bread
- Fish Sandwich$14.99
Battered cod filet, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a bun
- Ortega Beef Melt$14.99
Roast Beef, ortega chili, cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
- French Dip$16.99
Half pound of roast beef! on a french roll with au jus
- Polish Sausage$14.99
Served with cheese on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Breast$14.99
Fresh sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- Veggie Special$13.99
Lettuce, tomato ,onions peppers with house sauce
- Black Angus Philly Cheesesteak$17.29
Swiss Cheese, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers on a french roll
- Chicken, Bacon, Tomato$16.99
swiss cheese, ranch dressing, on grilled sourdough bread
- Ranch Sandwich$16.99
Country Fried steak, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing on a bun
- Tuna Melt$14.99
Topped with swiss, on grilled cheese bread
- Monte Cristo$17.99
Ham, turkey, swiss, on grilled french toast with strawberry jam and powdered sugar
- California Club$17.99
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Hot Pastrami$16.99
Half pound of pastrami, mustard, pickles, on a french roll
- Pastrami Melt$15.49
with swiss on rye bread
- Tuna$13.99
lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Turkey Bacon$14.99
Tomato, swiss, on grilled sourdhough
- Original B.L.T$14.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- The Wendy$15.99
Over hard egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on grilled cheesy bread
- Annie's Reuben$15.99
Hot Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, on grilled sourdough with thousand island dressing
- Ham and Cheese Melt$14.99
Ham and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough
Senior I Dessert
For Those Young at Heart
- French Toast$8.99
One slice with bacon or sausage
- Little Special$9.49
one egg, two bacon or one sausage, hashbrowns or homefries, one sliced of toast
- Little Whammy$11.49
One slice, one egg, one bacon, one sausage
- Little Wild$10.99
Baby cake, one egg, one bacon, one sausage
- Little Oatmeal Combo$11.49
side of fruit, 2 baby cakes
- Little Oatmeal$6.99
one slice of toast
- Baby Cakes Shorty$7.49
3 baby cakes
- Baby Cakes Fully$8.99
5 baby cakes
- Petite Omelette$13.49
2 egg omelette with choice of 2 fillings, hashbrowns or homefries, one slice of toast
- Black Angus Little Burgers$11.29
Two, 2oz burgers with Fries
- Little Chicken Strips$10.99
2 strips and fries
- (Not So) Little Hot Dog$10.49
with fries
- Fries Half Sandwich$10.99
Turkey, tuna, beef, PB&J, grilled cheese
- Soup Half Sandwich$10.99
Turkey, tuna, beef, PB&J, grilled cheese
- Chili Half Sandwich$11.99
Turkey, tuna, beef, PB&J, grilled cheese
Milkshakes I Malts
Drinks
Wine I Mimosa
- Champagne (Glass)$7.19
- Champagne (Bottle)$32.99
- Classic Mimosa$7.49
- Large Classic Mimosa$12.99
- Cranberry Mimosa$7.49
- Rose Mimosa$7.49
- Lovely Lavendar$7.49
- Mojito Mimosa$7.49
- Peachy Queen Mimosa$7.49
- Mango Mimosa$7.49
- CocoBerry Mimosa$7.49
- Sandia Mora Mimosa$7.49
- Cotton Candy Mimosa$7.49
- Apple Pie Mimosa$7.49
- Mai Tai Mimosa$7.49
Cafe
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.99
- Nitro Cold Brew Lg$6.99
- Regular Coffee$3.69
- Cafe Americano$4.79
- Espresso$3.29
- Double Espresso$4.99
- Hot Tea$3.69
- Latte$6.99
- Cappuccino$6.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Unicorn Hot Chocolate$6.99
- Cupcake Macchiato$7.29
- Creme Brulee Latte$7.29
- Peppermint Mocha$7.29
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$7.29
- S'Mores Macchiato$7.29
- Caramel Macchiato$7.29
- Mocha$7.29
Beverages
- Lrg Apple$5.49
- Sm Apple$4.49
- Chocolate Milk$4.79
- Lrg Cranberry$5.49
- Sm Cranberry$4.49
- Lrg Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.49
- Sm Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.49
- Lrg Grapefruit$5.49
- Sm Grapefruit$4.49
- Milk$4.49
- Lrg Pineapple$5.49
- Sm Pineapple$4.49
- REFILL Strawberry Lemonade$2.49
- Soft Drink$3.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.49
- Tomato Juice$4.49
Sides
Sides and Extras
- Add Fruit$2.99
- Add Fruit and Cream$3.29
- Avocado$2.99
- Bacon$1.25
- Bacon 2$2.50
- Bacon 3$3.75
- Bacon 4$4.99
- Bagel$3.19
- Bangers$7.99
- Black Angus Patty$5.99
- Brown Gravy$0.99
- Cheese$0.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
- Chorizo$1.99
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Corned Beef Hash$6.29
- Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Country Gravy$0.99
- Egg$2.89
- Egg 2$3.99
- Egg 3$5.49
- English Muffin$3.19
- French Fries$3.99
- French Toast (1sl)$5.99
- Grilled Onion$0.99
- Grilled Peppers$0.99
- Grilled Peppers and Onions$0.99
- Ham$5.99
- Hash Browns$4.19
- Heinz Beans$3.19
- Home Fries$4.19
- Jalapeno$0.99
- Mashed Potatoes$4.19
- Mushrooms$0.79
- Onion Rings$6.49
- Ortega Chili$0.99
- Pancake$2.99
- Pancake 2$4.99
- Polish Sausage$6.29
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Sausage (1)$2.09
- Sausage (2)$4.19
- Sausage (3)$6.29
- Sausage Patty$5.89
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Steak Fries$3.99
- Toast$2.99
- Tomato Slices$3.99
- Turkey Sausage Patty (2)$5.79
- Biscuit$3.19
- Baby Cake$1.99
- house chips$3.99