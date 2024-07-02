Annies Coffee House 508 South Depot Avenue Suite 3
Drinks
Espresso/Hot Beverages
- Add shot of espresso
Shot of espresso$1.25
- Add syrup$0.50
- Americano
2 shots espresso diluted with hot water 16oz$3.25
- Breve
Steamed Half n Half, equal parts to espresso 10oz cup$5.75
- Bruetta Tea$4.75
- Chai Tea$5.00
- Cold Brew 24oz$5.00
- Daily Brew$2.75
- Espresso 2 oz
2oz espresso in 4oz orange cup$3.00
- Hot Apple Pie/Cider$4.75
- Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate with gourmet chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea 16oz$3.00
- Latte Regular$4.75
- Milk - glass$1.75
- Milk alternative:Almond, Oat, Coconut$0.75
- Mocha$5.25
- Retail Coffee$14.00
- Steamer
Steamed milk w/ flavor 16oz$3.25
- Specialty Latte$5.50
- ColdBrew Bottle$4.50
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25
- Dirty Soda$4.75
Iced Drinks
- Acai Berry Refresher$5.00
- Add bobas$1.00
- Boba Lemonade$4.50
- Energy Drink
Lotus blue, sparkling soda. Shaken includes 1 monin flavor$5.00
- Frappe$5.50
- Fruit Smoothie (choice of flavor) Blended
Strawberry, peach, mango, wild berrt$5.25
- Italian Soda
Raspberry, caramel, desert pear$4.50
- Protein Smoothie Vanilla
Add espresso or peanut butter$6.50
- Add Power Up Shot$1.50
- Dirty Soda
Cooler Drinks
- Can Soda
Coke, DCoke, Sprite, Mello Yello, Orange$1.50
- Smart Waters
Regular or cucumber$2.50
- Gold Peak Teas
Gold$2.50
- Bubbl'r$2.50
- San Pellegrino Or Perrier$3.00
- 1919 Rootbeer Or Buddys orange 16oz can$3.00
- Zen Water$2.75
- Liquid Death$3.00
- Poppe$3.00
- Path$4.00
- Smart Water$3.00
- 24 oz Fountain soda, tea or lemonade$2.75
- 20oz bottle$2.75
Beer
Wine
Lunch: Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Soups
Sandwiches
- Turkey, Pesto Cheese on Panini Ciabatta
Turkey and Monterey Jack on Ciabatta with Pesto Mayo. Panini grilled. Served with bag of chips.$9.00
- Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad croissant with leaf lettuce. Served with pasta salad or bag of chips and pickle spear.$8.25
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with bag of chipS.$7.75
- Chicken Caesar Wrap or Salad
Herb and Garlic wrap, grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, caesar dressing and croutons. Served with bag of chips.$9.50
- Toasted Ham & Cheese on a Hoagie
Sliced ham, Monterey Jack cheese, on a hoagie. Panini style served with bag of chips.$9.25
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap$9.25
- Add side of pasta salad or chips$1.25
- Asian Wrap or Salad$9.50
- Tomato Bisque$4.25
- CBR Wrap - Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.75
- 3 Little Pig Sliders$10.25
- Splitrock Split$9.75
- Add bacon$1.00
- Jesse James$11.50
- Mediterranean Salad$9.75
- Jalapeno Grilled Cheese with Bacon (Tues only)$11.50
- 2oz bag of chips$2.50
- Upgrade chips to Flavored 2oz chips
Mesquite BBQ, Sweet Onion or Spicy Pickle$1.25
- Buffalo Chicen Wrap$9.25